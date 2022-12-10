ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns Crash and Burn in Loss vs. Pelicans

By Donnie Druin
Inside The Suns
 3 days ago

The Phoenix Suns have now lost three games in a row after losing in Friday's night's road game in New Orleans.

For the first time all season, the Phoenix Suns have lost three games in a row.

Hoping to bounce back from humiliating losses to the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics, Phoenix dropped their Friday night meeting in 128-117 fashion to the Pelicans.

Zion Williamson powered the Pelicans with 35 points, seven rounds and four assists on the night.

Devin Booker again struggled in the box score, scoring 14 points on 5-of-17 shooting. Phoenix was propelled by 49 combined points from Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul.

Prior to the game, Suns head coach Monty Williams spoke on the task of battling Williamson, who missed their first meeting when the Suns emerged victorious.

“He moves like a guard. He’s going to change the way you get back in transition and the way you shift. His ability to bounce, with his second jump to get back to the ball if he misses, that’s just something personally you haven’t seen in a player before. It changes the dynamic of how we guard.”

Typically the Suns struggle heavily with shooting in a loss. However, Phoenix shot an even 50% in both field goal percentage and three-point percentage.

New Orleans dominated in the paint despite only shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc. They had 72 points in the paint to Phoenix's 38.

Their bench ultimately made the difference down the stretch, as three players finished with 14 points. Only one bench player for the Suns had over ten.

Williams also touched on the Pelicans' bench before opening tip:

“They have other players who are playing really well. Trey (Murphy lll) is shooting the ball and making shots in big moments. They have savvy veterans. They have guys like (Naji) Marshall, if you don’t respect him – last five games he’s shooting the lights out of the ball. That’s something you have to account for. Then, there is Zion (Williamson). You can just go down the list of guys that they have which is the reason they’ve won so many games.”

Although the Suns didn't quite get blown out, another consecutive loss will further amplify Phoenix's shortcomings.

Phoenix will have a day off before getting back to work in another road game vs. New Orleans on Sunday.

