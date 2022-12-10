ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

By JOHN WAWROW
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yIVLX_0jdpjbNq00
1 of 9

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool.

Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night.

Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams’ two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in coming to the defense of goalie Craig Anderson, who was slashed by Guentzel after smothering the puck.

Skinner, who will automatically face an NHL disciplinary hearing for the cross-check, and Guentzel were also issued minor penalties for slashing.

“You don’t want to see those kind of plays in our game. It’s pretty tough to watch,” Carter said. “But Jake’s tough. He was back and ready to go. So we’ll take the power play and lucky enough to get the extra point tonight.”

Sabres coach Don Granato responded to a question regarding Skinner’s cross-check by saying: “Just pretty simple, emotions got the best of him.”

Anderson declined to question the officials, but took issue with Guentzel’s jab.

“It wasn’t much, but it was clear as day. There’s no reason to do that, and then that threw us,” said Anderson, who made 29 saves. “We got to hold our composure and we got to use that as a learning curve, learning tool for us.”

The teams will meet again Saturday night in Pittsburgh.

Guentzel, Rickard Rackell and Brock McGinn also scored for the Penguins, who have won four straight and improved to 11-2-2 in their past 15 in a run that immediately followed an 0-6-1 skid. Pittsburgh also improved to 7-0-1 in its past eight road games.

Tristan Jarry stopped 28 shots to improve to 8-0-2 in his past 10 starts, and 12-3-3 overall.

Casey Mittelstadt set up all three goals for Buffalo, which lost when leading after two periods for the first time this season. The Sabres had won their previous 10 games when leading entering the third.

Kyle Okposo forced overtime by scoring a power-play goal with 90 seconds remaining. Skinner and Victor Olofsson also scored.

Carter was alone in front and set up by Rakell’s pass from the left circle. The pass hit Carter in the skates, and he then used his long reach to slip the puck inside the right post.

The Penguins overcame a 2-1 deficit with Rakell tying the game by converting a rebound in front 2:53 into the third period. Sidney Crosby didn’t register an assist, but deserved credit for helping set up Rakell’s goal by sliding skates-first into the boards to keep the puck inside the zone at the left point.

“Sometimes it’s not pretty but you’ve got to find a way to keep it in,” Crosby said. “Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. Glad that it ended up in a goal.”

A game between two of the NHL’s top-scoring teams was scoreless until Guentzel’s shot from the slot beat Anderson inside the left post for a power-play goal with 4:24 left in the second period.

The Sabres responded with Victor Olofsson and Jeff Skinner scoring 67 seconds apart in the final two minutes of the period.

STILL STREAKING

Buffalo’s Tage Thompson, coming off a five-goal, one-assist outing against Columbus, had an assist to give him eight goals and seven assists in his past six. Skinner upped his streak to six games (four goals, seven assists), as did Sabres rookie Jack Quinn, who had an assist.

Guentzel now has three goals and nine points in his past six. Crosby failed to register a point to snap a six-game streak.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

Lightning’s Randorf and Engblom Make Great Broadcasting Duo

“The Lightning strike in overtime!” exclaimed the Tampa Bay Lightning’s TV play-by-play announcer Dave Randorf. He was calling the game on Dec. 3 that saw Alex Killorn’s shot get past the Toronto Maple Leafs’ goalie with 33 seconds remaining. Lightning games are typically exciting on their own merit, but with the professional and distinguished Randorf, and the expert, spot-on analysis from former NHL player, Brian Engblom, the Bolts have one of the best TV broadcasting duos in the entire league.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Mitch Marner scores in OT as Maple Leafs edge Flames 5-4

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored 43 seconds into overtime to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-4 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. The winner came on the power play after Calgary’s Jonathan Huberdeau took a high-sticking penalty on the opening faceoff of the extra period.
The Associated Press

Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Suzuki, Dach star as Canadiens rally past Flames 2-1

MONTREAL (AP) — It’s rare that goalies are the stars in an NHL shootout, but Calgary’s Jacob Markstrom and Montreal’s Jake Allen stole the show on Monday. Flames forward Tyler Toffoli took a double-minor penalty at the start of overtime, but Markstrom denied the Canadiens for four minutes to force a shootout. Allen got the last laugh on the other side of the ice, however, denying Rasmus Andersson and Nazem Kadri in the shootout to seal the Canadiens’ 2-1 win.
The Associated Press

Flames Tanev leaves game after taking shot to head

MONTREAL, Quebec (AP) — Flames defenseman Chris Tanev was helped off the ice after taking a slap shot to the head in the second period of Calgary’s 2-1 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. During a 5-on-3 penalty kill, Tanev attempted to block a slap shot...
The Associated Press

Boldy has goal, assist to lift Wild to 2-1 win over Oilers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, Freddy Gaudreau also scored, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 Monday night. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 20 shots for his 10th win of the season for the Wild, who have won eight of 11. It is the 18th time in his career that Fleury has reached double-digit wins, tying Patrick Roy and Terry Sawchuk for second all-time behind Martin Brodeur (20). Connor McDavid had an assist on Zach Hyman’s goal for the Oilers, but his career-best seven-game goal-scoring streak ended. Stuart Skinner finished with 28 saves for Edmonton, which lost for just the third time in nine games. “They’re dangerous. Of course, we all know that. So it was good. We played our game and when we do that, we’re a tough team to beat defensively,” Gaudreau said.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens Able to Trade Anderson with Slafkovsky’s Emergence

The Montreal Canadiens are in a transition period where they are trying to build a team for long-term success. This is a complete 180 from what the previous management accomplished, where they were trying to compete well enough to make the playoffs and hope for the best. With this strategy, former general manager (GM) Marc Bergevin signed many mediocre players to long-term contracts because they were good playoff performers. New management, consisting of GM Kent Hughes and senior vice president of hockey operations (VPHO) Jeff Gorton, are trying to rid themselves of these contracts and build a younger, more mobile team for future long-term success.
The Associated Press

Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other matters. McCarron will continue to be paid while receiving treatment. The program administrators will determine when McCarron can return to the ice.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
593K+
Post
634M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy