Amid a chaotic first month of college basketball this season, there’s been one story that’s somehow flown under the radar completely that deserves a bit more press. Louisville’s futility, Texas’ resurgence, Bill Self’s suspension, and North Carolina’s rapid fall from grace have all been major storylines during a hectic first few weeks of the season. There’s been little stability in the overall balance of power in college basketball, and the top-10 teams in the AP Poll is shuffling weekly.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO