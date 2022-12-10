ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

landgrantholyland.com

Column: Two years after collapsing mid-game, Keyontae Johnson’s comeback is the best story in college basketball

Amid a chaotic first month of college basketball this season, there’s been one story that’s somehow flown under the radar completely that deserves a bit more press. Louisville’s futility, Texas’ resurgence, Bill Self’s suspension, and North Carolina’s rapid fall from grace have all been major storylines during a hectic first few weeks of the season. There’s been little stability in the overall balance of power in college basketball, and the top-10 teams in the AP Poll is shuffling weekly.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Gator Country

Jackson says he knows Florida is the spot for him

The Florida Gators had several of their commits in town this weekend to help recruit others but also to sure up their commitment status with the Gators. Defensive back commit Ja’Keem Jackson (6-1, 180, Kissimmee, FL. Osceola) was on campus and the Gators made sure to show him that Gainesville is the place for him.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Rickards leads Gators to win over Hurricanes in overtime thriller

Clinging onto a three-point lead late in overtime, the Florida Gators needed a stop to extend their win streak to eight games and defeat the Miami Hurricanes. Florida senior guard KK Deans took on Miami’s leading scorer, guard Haley Cavinder, and sent back her 3-point attempt with a game-sealing block as the seconds ticked away. Cavinder threw up one more desperation shot as the clock expired, but it fell short.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Atmore Advance

Chiefs fall to Hawthorne in 1R state title game

Northview fell 13-2 to Hawthorne in the FHSAA Class 1R state championship game tonight at Gene Cox Stadium. Both teams put together stellar defenses in a close game. Hawthorne led 6-2 at halftime, and scored more than halfway in the third. The Chiefs never gave up, fighting to the end....
HAWTHORNE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Area gas prices fall again

Gas prices in Florida fall 13 cents this week as the national average continues to drop. According to the AAA report on Monday, the national average per gallon dropped 14 cents to $3.26 per gallon. In Florida, the average fell 13 cents from $3.27 to $3.14 and from $3.43 to $3.30 in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Buchholz Students remain in running for prestigious math prize

Gainesville — Two Buchholz High School students remain in the running for the national Math Prize for Girls, Alachua County Public Schools announced. They are among 35 remaining competitors. The competition states it is for some of the best female mathematicians in the country and in Canada. Buchholz Juniors...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Crane Ramen in Gainesville to close permanently

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first ramen shop in downtown Gainesville is closing permanently after the holiday season. In a post on Facebook on Monday, the owners of Crane Ramen announced the restaurant will be permanently closing on Jan. 1, 2023. The business first opened their doors on Dec. 1, 2014. The post did not elaborate on the reason behind the closure.
GAINESVILLE, FL
niceville.com

Florida legislator facing money laundering and other charges

FLORIDA – A Florida State Representative has been indicted for wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USOA, a federal grand jury has returned a six-count indictment against Joseph Harding, 35,...
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

Conflict over Dogwood Village proposal reaches breaking point

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Frustration is boiling in Gainesville over the concentration of affordable housing complexes. “We don’t need nothing that’s gonna perpetuate a cycle and having people that are living off of the system,” said East Gainesville Ernest Brockington. Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell told me...
GAINESVILLE, FL
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best & Fun Restaurants in Starke (FL)

Starke is a city in Bradford County, Florida, and also its county seat. With just around a population of 6000 residents, this picturesque city boasts a homely and welcoming vibe. Visiting Starke, Florida, you will find famous museums, historic sites, parks, lakes, and fine restaurants. These Starke restaurants set the...
STARKE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

One killed, two wounded in weekend shootings

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One person was killed and two were wounded in two separate shooting incidents this weekend in Gainesville, in addition to the fatal shooting Friday night in Alachua. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting at The Crossings. An adult male was shot just...
GAINESVILLE, FL

