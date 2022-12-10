Read full article on original website
You Can See Wild Horses and Bison in this Florida PreserveL. CaneGainesville, FL
Nebraska Football lands commitment from long snapper Marco OrtizThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Fiction: I Thought My Mother Was Too Poor To Buy Me A Graduation Present, But She Surprised MeDspeakerAlachua, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested for grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection resumes Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Prediction: Florida Gators set to land elite in-state running back
The buzz is growing. And quickly. Following a big weekend of visitors, the Florida Gators are believed to be close to adding multiple commitments. Fueling that fire was Pittsburg (California) elite quarterback prospect and Florida pledge Jaden Rashada, who seemed to hint about multiple ...
Seminoles pushing for Kyle Morlock as second tight end transfer in 2023 class
Florida State wants to pair the 6-foot-7 athlete alongside recent commitment, Jaheim Bell.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: Two years after collapsing mid-game, Keyontae Johnson’s comeback is the best story in college basketball
Amid a chaotic first month of college basketball this season, there’s been one story that’s somehow flown under the radar completely that deserves a bit more press. Louisville’s futility, Texas’ resurgence, Bill Self’s suspension, and North Carolina’s rapid fall from grace have all been major storylines during a hectic first few weeks of the season. There’s been little stability in the overall balance of power in college basketball, and the top-10 teams in the AP Poll is shuffling weekly.
Gator Country
Banks says the Florida Gators are #1 in his recruitment following his visit
This was the last weekend the Florida Gators coaching staff will host official visits before they head out to the Las Vegas Bowl, but it was a huge weekend of visitors. Louisville defensive line transfer Caleb Banks (6-7, 265, Southfield, Michigan) was on campus and enjoyed being around everyone. “It’s...
Gator Country
Jackson says he knows Florida is the spot for him
The Florida Gators had several of their commits in town this weekend to help recruit others but also to sure up their commitment status with the Gators. Defensive back commit Ja’Keem Jackson (6-1, 180, Kissimmee, FL. Osceola) was on campus and the Gators made sure to show him that Gainesville is the place for him.
Gator Country
Jones still has the Florida Gators on top following his visit to UF
This weekend the Florida Gators coaching staff had two of their top remaining offensive line targets in town as it’s a position the staff still needs players at in the class. Offensive lineman Caden Jones (6-8, 305, New Orleans, LA. De La Salle) was on campus and was able...
Florida LS Marco Ortiz Announces Transfer
Long snapper Marco Ortiz is the second Florida player to find a new team through the transfer portal this postseason.
Independent Florida Alligator
Rickards leads Gators to win over Hurricanes in overtime thriller
Clinging onto a three-point lead late in overtime, the Florida Gators needed a stop to extend their win streak to eight games and defeat the Miami Hurricanes. Florida senior guard KK Deans took on Miami’s leading scorer, guard Haley Cavinder, and sent back her 3-point attempt with a game-sealing block as the seconds ticked away. Cavinder threw up one more desperation shot as the clock expired, but it fell short.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida transfer DB, former 4-star recruit, visiting Mizzou after entering portal
Florida may not be done seeing Avery Helm. The third-year defensive back is looking to continue his college football career elsewhere and is considering staying in the SEC East. Saturday, Helm revealed his location to be on Missouri campus, presumably making his way to Mizzou Arena for the Border Showdown...
Atmore Advance
Chiefs fall to Hawthorne in 1R state title game
Northview fell 13-2 to Hawthorne in the FHSAA Class 1R state championship game tonight at Gene Cox Stadium. Both teams put together stellar defenses in a close game. Hawthorne led 6-2 at halftime, and scored more than halfway in the third. The Chiefs never gave up, fighting to the end....
mycbs4.com
After more than a year in office, UF has yet to reveal Dr. Joseph Ladapo's duties
The question seems simple: what does Dr. Joseph Ladapo do at the University of Florida? We have been asking that question since the university hired Ladapo more than a year ago. It's a question state senators asked Ladapo during his confirmation hearings in February. State senator Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton,...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Area gas prices fall again
Gas prices in Florida fall 13 cents this week as the national average continues to drop. According to the AAA report on Monday, the national average per gallon dropped 14 cents to $3.26 per gallon. In Florida, the average fell 13 cents from $3.27 to $3.14 and from $3.43 to $3.30 in Gainesville.
mycbs4.com
Buchholz Students remain in running for prestigious math prize
Gainesville — Two Buchholz High School students remain in the running for the national Math Prize for Girls, Alachua County Public Schools announced. They are among 35 remaining competitors. The competition states it is for some of the best female mathematicians in the country and in Canada. Buchholz Juniors...
WCJB
Crane Ramen in Gainesville to close permanently
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first ramen shop in downtown Gainesville is closing permanently after the holiday season. In a post on Facebook on Monday, the owners of Crane Ramen announced the restaurant will be permanently closing on Jan. 1, 2023. The business first opened their doors on Dec. 1, 2014. The post did not elaborate on the reason behind the closure.
niceville.com
Florida legislator facing money laundering and other charges
FLORIDA – A Florida State Representative has been indicted for wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USOA, a federal grand jury has returned a six-count indictment against Joseph Harding, 35,...
WCJB
Conflict over Dogwood Village proposal reaches breaking point
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Frustration is boiling in Gainesville over the concentration of affordable housing complexes. “We don’t need nothing that’s gonna perpetuate a cycle and having people that are living off of the system,” said East Gainesville Ernest Brockington. Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell told me...
Early morning crash in Putnam ends fatal: Vehicle torn in half
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning, a motorcyclist was traveling south on Highway 17 when, for reasons still unknown at this time, he lost control of his bike. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Reports state that...
WCJB
Drunk man shoots at Hyatt Hotel in Gainesville, threatens another man
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Keystone Heights opened fire at a hotel in downtown Gainesville early on Sunday morning according to Gainesville Police Department officers. The arrest report states Joshua Sheppard, 23, fired at least four shots into an exterior door of the Hyatt Hotel on South Main...
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best & Fun Restaurants in Starke (FL)
Starke is a city in Bradford County, Florida, and also its county seat. With just around a population of 6000 residents, this picturesque city boasts a homely and welcoming vibe. Visiting Starke, Florida, you will find famous museums, historic sites, parks, lakes, and fine restaurants. These Starke restaurants set the...
alachuachronicle.com
One killed, two wounded in weekend shootings
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One person was killed and two were wounded in two separate shooting incidents this weekend in Gainesville, in addition to the fatal shooting Friday night in Alachua. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting at The Crossings. An adult male was shot just...
