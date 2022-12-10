Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
yourbigsky.com
Black ice and blowing snow road conditions in Billings
The NWS said all motorists should expect hazardous travel conditions across portions of the area through late Wednesday night. The greatest impacts will be across north-central Wyoming and southeast Montana. In Billings Monday evening, temps dropped into the teens and roads quickly became snow covered and icy around town. The...
KPVI Newschannel 6
West High one of several Montana schools threatened Friday
West High School was one of many Montana high schools on a hard lockdown Friday morning following a shooting threat. Law enforcement in at least six school districts alerted parents to threats, and as of Friday afternoon all appeared to be hoaxes. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called...
Billings man tracks down stolen truck using Life360 app
“I decided to come back to this location he stopped at and that’s where I found my truck in the alley being stripped in the process,” Tim Payne said.
$1M bond set for Billings woman charged with satanic 'initiation' murder
Nina Mel Cochran, 32, appeared for arraignment in Yellowstone County District Court and pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide.
yourbigsky.com
What it takes to have a snow day in Montana
It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wintry storm is finally arriving
The incoming weather system brings excellent snow potential. For southeast Montana and Northern Wyoming, heavy snow and blizzard conditions are possible midweek.
Laurel police officer featured in 2023 K9 calendar
Officer Booth and K9 Officer Colt are located on the October page in the calendar - with a list of achievements, fun facts and highlights for Colt.
yourbigsky.com
Hazardous winter storm alert; Very cold all week
The NWS is issuing a potential Winter Storm alert for the next four days in Montana that will likely impact driving conditions across the state. NWS Billings says if you have travel or outdoor plans from Monday through Thursday you should make alternative and contingency plans. Heavy snow and blizzard...
Billings West High School targeted in statewide swatting attempt
The Anti-Defamation League defines swatting as "The deliberate and malicious act of reporting a false crime or emergency to evoke an aggressive response".
Woman claims Billings man murdered as part of satanic "initiation"
A woman told an officer she killed a man inside his South Side Billings home as part of an "initiation that the detective would not understand."
KULR8
"We're seeing an increase:' Assaults with a weapon in Billings up from 2020
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department said there were 16 homicides in the city during 2022. They are also seeing an increase in assaults with a weapon versus a couple of years ago in 2020. Lt. Matt Lennick gave NonStop Local the following crime numbers for 2022. He said...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Lots of snow next week
Potential winter storm could dump well over 6 inches of snow across the area Monday through Thursday.
Billings police ID suspect in South Side homicide
Nina Cochran, 32, is being held in Park County, Montana, after she was pulled over and arrested by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper following a Dec. 1 traffic stop.
Billings superintendent invites Colorado activist to talk teens and marijuana
Billings Public Schools Superintendent Greg Upham says his concern for drugs in schools led him to invite a woman from an organization in Denver to talk about the effects of marijuana on children.
Mo Brings Plenty of 'Yellowstone' presents at All American Indian Shootout
Mo Brings Plenty of 'Yellowstone' presented during a halftime show at the All American Indian Shootout on Friday and Saturday, with a message directed at empowering Native athletes.
Billings middle schoolers tie blankets for homeless youth, cancer patient
A beautiful gesture Monday saw a group of middle schoolers donate tie blankets to benefit the youth homeless population in Billings, as well as a Magic City 9-year-old battling cancer.
49 YO Billings Man Arrested Overnight For Shooting Gun In The Air
According to the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Overnight, around 2:17 AM, BPD responded to reports of a male shooting a gun in the air. 49-year-old Billings Man Shelton Smith was arrested for Criminal Endangerment, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing. Billings Police recovered the firearm, and nobody was injured. As more information...
Billings Senior students question arrest after threat against school
A student at Senior High was arrested and charged with intimidation, but several students believe they may have arrested the wrong person.
The Best Place To Live In Montana
This town in the Treasure State is home to extensive natural resources, beautiful scenery, and the big city vibes that make a place exciting and cultural.
Family mourning Billings stabbing victim
His body was found by a neighbor who saw his door ajar and checked to make sure everything was alright. No suspect has been identified but the family says police are questioning several people.
