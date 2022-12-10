ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

yourbigsky.com

Black ice and blowing snow road conditions in Billings

The NWS said all motorists should expect hazardous travel conditions across portions of the area through late Wednesday night. The greatest impacts will be across north-central Wyoming and southeast Montana. In Billings Monday evening, temps dropped into the teens and roads quickly became snow covered and icy around town. The...
BILLINGS, MT
KPVI Newschannel 6

West High one of several Montana schools threatened Friday

West High School was one of many Montana high schools on a hard lockdown Friday morning following a shooting threat. Law enforcement in at least six school districts alerted parents to threats, and as of Friday afternoon all appeared to be hoaxes. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

What it takes to have a snow day in Montana

It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Hazardous winter storm alert; Very cold all week

The NWS is issuing a potential Winter Storm alert for the next four days in Montana that will likely impact driving conditions across the state. NWS Billings says if you have travel or outdoor plans from Monday through Thursday you should make alternative and contingency plans. Heavy snow and blizzard...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

"We're seeing an increase:' Assaults with a weapon in Billings up from 2020

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department said there were 16 homicides in the city during 2022. They are also seeing an increase in assaults with a weapon versus a couple of years ago in 2020. Lt. Matt Lennick gave NonStop Local the following crime numbers for 2022. He said...

