Newfield, NY

Newfield uses big 4th quarter to take down Norwich

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Newfield boys basketball team beat Norwich in the first round of the Mark Woitach tip-off tournament in Johnson City on Friday night 73-45.

Newfield led most of the game but pulled away in the final frame.

Watch the highlights above!

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

