Newfield uses big 4th quarter to take down Norwich
JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Newfield boys basketball team beat Norwich in the first round of the Mark Woitach tip-off tournament in Johnson City on Friday night 73-45.
Newfield led most of the game but pulled away in the final frame.
Watch the highlights above!
