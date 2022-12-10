Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
Blizzard warning in effect tonight through Wednesday; Gillette could see more than 1 foot of snow
GILLETTE, Wyo. — More than 1 foot of snow is possible in parts of Campbell County in the first major winter storm of the season. Multiple blizzard warnings are in effect for the Plains, including Campbell County. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, issued the warning, in effect from midnight tonight through 5 a.m. Thursday.
oilcity.news
NWS: Winter storm could bring up to 2 feet of snow to Casper Mountain by Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A significant winter storm is poised to move through much of Wyoming starting Monday evening and continuing through Wednesday, bringing up to 12 inches of snow to lower elevations and up to 2 feet of snow to Casper Mountain. According to the National Weather Service in...
county17.com
Wright snow emergency set for midnight tonight
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wright Town Hall announced this morning that the Town of Wright is calling a snow emergency beginning at 12 a.m. Dec. 13. Residents must keep emergency snow routes clear and cars need to be cleared off all side streets, a Town of Wright Facebook post said. If the Town of Wright determines that it can’t plow streets due to parked vehicles, the town won’t plow those streets.
Sheridan Media
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Sheridan And Johnson Counties December 12-15, 2022
It looks like the first big snowstorm of the 2022-23 winter season is about to hit northeast Wyoming and southeast Montana. The National Weather Service in Billings, Montana has issued a winter storm warning for Sheridan County. The warning is in effect from 11am Monday (December 12th) until 5am Thursday...
wrrnetwork.com
Big Snowstorm to hit this afternoon, significant snowfall expected through Wednesday
A significant winter storm will move in this afternoon. Snow continues to increase overnight. Significant travel impacts are expected through Tuesday night, particularly along and east of the I-25 corridor. There is a Winter Weather advisory for the Wind River Basin and Washakie County and a Winter Storm Warningfor Hot Springs County today. A blizzard warning has been posted for Northern Converse and for Campbell County and west of Rawlins. Expected snowfall today includes 6-1 inches at Lander, 5-10 inches at Riverton, 6 to 9 inches on South Pas, 8 to 12 inches at Jeffrey City, 8 to 14 inches at Thermopolis and 3-6 inches at Worland. Hazards today include snow, wind, blowing snow and cold temperatures.
county17.com
Blizzard in Campbell County prompts business, agency closures and event cancellations
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County businesses, agencies and event organizers are announcing closure, cancellation and rescheduling decisions as this week’s winter storm approaches. This list will be updated as decisions are reported to County 17. Note that businesses’, agencies’ and event organizers’ decisions are subject to change, and those changes may occur with little notice.
county17.com
City of Gillette: vehicles on eight streets must be moved by 5 p.m. today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — All vehicles must be removed from certain routes of Gillette by 5 p.m. today could be towed at the owner’s expense, per city code, according to an alert County 17 received at 1:17 p.m. today. The City Administrator declared a Level I Snow Emergency as...
county17.com
Campbell County’s average gas price falls another 16 cents as national average falls 14.4
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County’s average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell another 16 cents as the national average fell for the fifth consecutive week, this time 14.4 cents. The national average gas price is down to $3.21 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s data from...
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (12/9/2022): Firefighters respond to multiple medical calls, gas leak
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Dec. 9:. At 5:00 a.m. to Bishop Road for a passenger pickup rollover. At 5:45 a.m. to Country Club Road for an emergency medical response. At 8:00 a.m. to Dry Fork Drive for an...
county17.com
CAM-PLEX entryway to honor Frank Stevens
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Indian Paintbrush Drive, the main entryway into CAM-PLEX in Gillette, may get a new name in memory of a local man: Frank Stevens. Francis Stevens, who was known as Frank, spent decades of service to Campbell County through a career in law. He served on or represented several boards, including Campbell County Public Land Board, which oversees the CAM-PLEX, which is at 1635 Reata Drive in Gillette.
Antelope Valley Press
How to care for camellias in the Antelope Valley
A popular landscape plant that is starting to bloom now are camellias. There are two common types of camellias. The most common is the Japanese camellia (camellia japonica), which is also called the shade camellia or sometimes it is called a tea tree. Tea comes from a variety of camellia (camellia sinensis) leaves.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Dec. 12
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). DUI, Dec. 10, Highway 59 and Camel Drive, CCSO. A 19-year-old man was...
county17.com
Council recognizes chief building official for 20 years of service
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Chief Building Official Ken Rogers was recently recognized by the Gillette City Council for his 20 years of city service. Starting his city employment in 2002 in the building inspection division, Rogers over the years has held 36 titles ranging from building inspector and interim building division supervisor to chief building inspector and, eventually, claiming his current title of chief building official, according to City Development Services Director Ry Muzzarelli.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Dec. 12
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Obituary: Zachariah Ross Schirmer
Zachariah Ross Schirmer: December 3, 1996 — December 4, 2022. Funeral service for Zachariah Schirmer will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Don White officiating; interment to follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Zachariah Ross Schirmer, our dear son, brother, nephew,...
Comments / 0