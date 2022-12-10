ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

county17.com

Blizzard warning in effect tonight through Wednesday; Gillette could see more than 1 foot of snow

GILLETTE, Wyo. — More than 1 foot of snow is possible in parts of Campbell County in the first major winter storm of the season. Multiple blizzard warnings are in effect for the Plains, including Campbell County. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, issued the warning, in effect from midnight tonight through 5 a.m. Thursday.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Wright snow emergency set for midnight tonight

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wright Town Hall announced this morning that the Town of Wright is calling a snow emergency beginning at 12 a.m. Dec. 13. Residents must keep emergency snow routes clear and cars need to be cleared off all side streets, a Town of Wright Facebook post said. If the Town of Wright determines that it can’t plow streets due to parked vehicles, the town won’t plow those streets.
WRIGHT, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Big Snowstorm to hit this afternoon, significant snowfall expected through Wednesday

A significant winter storm will move in this afternoon. Snow continues to increase overnight. Significant travel impacts are expected through Tuesday night, particularly along and east of the I-25 corridor. There is a Winter Weather advisory for the Wind River Basin and Washakie County and a Winter Storm Warningfor Hot Springs County today. A blizzard warning has been posted for Northern Converse and for Campbell County and west of Rawlins. Expected snowfall today includes 6-1 inches at Lander, 5-10 inches at Riverton, 6 to 9 inches on South Pas, 8 to 12 inches at Jeffrey City, 8 to 14 inches at Thermopolis and 3-6 inches at Worland. Hazards today include snow, wind, blowing snow and cold temperatures.
WASHAKIE COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Blizzard in Campbell County prompts business, agency closures and event cancellations

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County businesses, agencies and event organizers are announcing closure, cancellation and rescheduling decisions as this week’s winter storm approaches. This list will be updated as decisions are reported to County 17. Note that businesses’, agencies’ and event organizers’ decisions are subject to change, and those changes may occur with little notice.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

CAM-PLEX entryway to honor Frank Stevens

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Indian Paintbrush Drive, the main entryway into CAM-PLEX in Gillette, may get a new name in memory of a local man: Frank Stevens. Francis Stevens, who was known as Frank, spent decades of service to Campbell County through a career in law. He served on or represented several boards, including Campbell County Public Land Board, which oversees the CAM-PLEX, which is at 1635 Reata Drive in Gillette.
GILLETTE, WY
Antelope Valley Press

How to care for camellias in the Antelope Valley

A popular landscape plant that is starting to bloom now are camellias. There are two common types of camellias. The most common is the Japanese camellia (camellia japonica), which is also called the shade camellia or sometimes it is called a tea tree. Tea comes from a variety of camellia (camellia sinensis) leaves.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Dec. 12

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). DUI, Dec. 10, Highway 59 and Camel Drive, CCSO. A 19-year-old man was...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Council recognizes chief building official for 20 years of service

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Chief Building Official Ken Rogers was recently recognized by the Gillette City Council for his 20 years of city service. Starting his city employment in 2002 in the building inspection division, Rogers over the years has held 36 titles ranging from building inspector and interim building division supervisor to chief building inspector and, eventually, claiming his current title of chief building official, according to City Development Services Director Ry Muzzarelli.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Dec. 12

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Obituary: Zachariah Ross Schirmer

Zachariah Ross Schirmer: December 3, 1996 — December 4, 2022. Funeral service for Zachariah Schirmer will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Don White officiating; interment to follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Zachariah Ross Schirmer, our dear son, brother, nephew,...
GILLETTE, WY

