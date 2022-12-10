Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westernherald.com
Lauren Ross leads WMU women's basketball to victory over ISU
Western Michigan women’s basketball defeated Indiana State 77-67 Saturday afternoon at University Arena. WMU has won two in a row boosting its record to 4-5 overall on the year. ISU fell to 3-3. Lauren Ross was the Broncos leading scorer with 30 points on 7-for-17 shooting. She converted on...
westernherald.com
WMU hockey Cedric Fiedler
Western Michigan hockey lost 3-0 to North Dakota at Lawson Arena Saturday night. It was the …
The Best Place To Live In North Dakota
Grand Forks is the third-largest city in North Dakota, which is the third-least populous state in the nation. It is also one of the best places to live there.
kroxam.com
KROX FM IS CURRENTLY DOWN, 1260AM STILL RUNNING
The KROX Radio 105.7 signal is currently not working. The freezing rain we received on Saturday morning iced over the tower and it isn’t sending out a signal at this time. We aren’t sure when it will be back up and running. 1260 AM is still working and...
KNOX News Radio
UND student wins prestigious Marshall scholarship
Senior Sydney Menne of Shoreview, Minnesota, has been named UND’s first winner of the prestigious Marshall Scholarship, which the University says is one of the world’s most selective graduate scholarships. Established by British Parlianment in 1953, the award provides American scholars the chance to pursue up to three...
kroxam.com
KROX FM 105.7 IS BACK UP AND WORKING
The KROX Radio 105.7 signal is back up and running after the ice thawed off our tower at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. With the forecast of freezing rain on Monday night and Tuesday, it is possible our signal might go down again. If it happens again we have many ways to listen to KROX.
Minnesota man shoots through child’s bedroom window during ‘war’ on squirrels
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (AP) — A 76-year-old Minnesota man is facing criminal charges because he was shooting at a squirrel and a bullet went through a child’s bedroom window in a neighboring home. East Grand Forks Police said they arrested the man Sunday after his neighbor reported some bullet holes in the siding of […]
Man reportedly shooting at squirrel arrested after bullet goes through child’s window in Minnesota
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — A man was reportedly shooting at a squirrel in East Grand Forks, Minnesota, when a bullet went through a child’s bedroom window. A 76-year-old man was arrested on Sunday by East Grand Forks Police Department officers when his neighbor reported some bullet holes in the side of their house and a hole in their son’s bedroom window, according to The Associated Press.
KNOX News Radio
Business News: GF/EGF home sales…Alerus renovations & food waste
Homebuilders have pumped the brakes on new single-family home construction this year, a trend that’s likely to extend into 2023, according to several forecasts. Single-family housing starts will fall this year for the first time in over a decade, with another pullback projected in 2023. Housing experts predict homebuilding will begin to rebound in 2024, but that’s contingent on mortgage rates easing back from current levels.
KFYR-TV
ND Rent Help has provided more than $72M in help to North Dakotans since 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A program called ND Rent Help has provided more than $27M in assistance to people in Cass County alone since the start of 2021. North Dakota started offering rental help back in May of 2020, but things really got going once the federal Treasury Department funding started in 2021. That money came from the COVID relief acts.
valleynewslive.com
Three injured in crash in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people were injured in a crash in Polk County Saturday morning. It happened about 20 miles north of East Grand Forks at the intersection of 340th Avenue and 120th Street. Authorities say the driver of an SUV did not stop for another...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 12, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Brooklyn Eileen Fay Nelson, 26, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Methamphetamine in School/Park/Public Housing Zone. Casey Norlan Johnson, 26, of Detroit Lakes for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of 3 grams or more of cocaine/heroin/methamphetamine. Michael Lee Bower, 35, of...
valleynewslive.com
EGF man charged after shots meant for squirrels hit neighbor’s home
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An East Grand Forks man is facing two felony counts after shooting a .22 caliber rifle in city limits, and hitting his neighbor’s home. Michael James Powers is charged in Polk County Court with two dangerous weapons charges: Reckless discharge of...
valleynewslive.com
3 arrested on drug-related charges during traffic stop in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An early morning traffic stop on Monday, December 12, landed three people in the Cass County Jail. The Fargo Police Department says an officer was conducting a routine traffic stop on Interstate-94 around 4:15 a.m. Three people were arrested with drug paraphernalia and two had outstanding warrants out for their arrests.
valleynewslive.com
Animal shelters and rescues: A reminder to be mindful before adopting a pet
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While circumstances like COVID and inflation has exacerbated the overcrowding issues in animal shelters and rescues, it has put a strain on people who sometimes can no longer take care of their pets anymore. “The economy and prices going up on everything,” said Stephanie...
Comments / 0