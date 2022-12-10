ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

westernherald.com

Lauren Ross leads WMU women's basketball to victory over ISU

Western Michigan women’s basketball defeated Indiana State 77-67 Saturday afternoon at University Arena. WMU has won two in a row boosting its record to 4-5 overall on the year. ISU fell to 3-3. Lauren Ross was the Broncos leading scorer with 30 points on 7-for-17 shooting. She converted on...
KALAMAZOO, MI
kroxam.com

KROX FM IS CURRENTLY DOWN, 1260AM STILL RUNNING

The KROX Radio 105.7 signal is currently not working. The freezing rain we received on Saturday morning iced over the tower and it isn’t sending out a signal at this time. We aren’t sure when it will be back up and running. 1260 AM is still working and...
CROOKSTON, MN
KNOX News Radio

UND student wins prestigious Marshall scholarship

Senior Sydney Menne of Shoreview, Minnesota, has been named UND’s first winner of the prestigious Marshall Scholarship, which the University says is one of the world’s most selective graduate scholarships. Established by British Parlianment in 1953, the award provides American scholars the chance to pursue up to three...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

KROX FM 105.7 IS BACK UP AND WORKING

The KROX Radio 105.7 signal is back up and running after the ice thawed off our tower at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. With the forecast of freezing rain on Monday night and Tuesday, it is possible our signal might go down again. If it happens again we have many ways to listen to KROX.
CROOKSTON, MN
960 The Ref

Man reportedly shooting at squirrel arrested after bullet goes through child’s window in Minnesota

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — A man was reportedly shooting at a squirrel in East Grand Forks, Minnesota, when a bullet went through a child’s bedroom window. A 76-year-old man was arrested on Sunday by East Grand Forks Police Department officers when his neighbor reported some bullet holes in the side of their house and a hole in their son’s bedroom window, according to The Associated Press.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
KNOX News Radio

Business News: GF/EGF home sales…Alerus renovations & food waste

Homebuilders have pumped the brakes on new single-family home construction this year, a trend that’s likely to extend into 2023, according to several forecasts. Single-family housing starts will fall this year for the first time in over a decade, with another pullback projected in 2023. Housing experts predict homebuilding will begin to rebound in 2024, but that’s contingent on mortgage rates easing back from current levels.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KFYR-TV

ND Rent Help has provided more than $72M in help to North Dakotans since 2021

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A program called ND Rent Help has provided more than $27M in assistance to people in Cass County alone since the start of 2021. North Dakota started offering rental help back in May of 2020, but things really got going once the federal Treasury Department funding started in 2021. That money came from the COVID relief acts.
CASS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Three injured in crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people were injured in a crash in Polk County Saturday morning. It happened about 20 miles north of East Grand Forks at the intersection of 340th Avenue and 120th Street. Authorities say the driver of an SUV did not stop for another...
POLK COUNTY, MN
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 12, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Brooklyn Eileen Fay Nelson, 26, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Methamphetamine in School/Park/Public Housing Zone. Casey Norlan Johnson, 26, of Detroit Lakes for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of 3 grams or more of cocaine/heroin/methamphetamine. Michael Lee Bower, 35, of...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

3 arrested on drug-related charges during traffic stop in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An early morning traffic stop on Monday, December 12, landed three people in the Cass County Jail. The Fargo Police Department says an officer was conducting a routine traffic stop on Interstate-94 around 4:15 a.m. Three people were arrested with drug paraphernalia and two had outstanding warrants out for their arrests.
FARGO, ND

