DNR asking public to report observations of mudpuppies during ice fishing this winter
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report any observations of mudpuppies they may accidentally catch while ice fishing this winter. Mudpuppies are Wisconsin’s only fully aquatic salamanders and can be found in streams, rivers, ponds, and lakes year-round. Due to...
UPDATE: Missing child found safe in Wisconsin
MT. HOREB, Wis. (WFRV) – The Mount Horeb Police Department has given an update regarding the missing middle schooler. According to authorities, the missing girl has been found safe. Missing child last seen at Wisconsin middle school, police searching area. WEDNESDAY, 12/14/2022, 6:44 p.m. MT. HOREB, Wis. (WFV) –...
Attorney General Josh Kaul talks with Local 5 News on ‘Ghost Guns’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5 News had the chance to speak with Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Tuesday to reflect on the past year. One of the topics Kaul highlighted was gun violence in the state, with two shootings involving ‘Ghost Guns’ in northeast Wisconsin. It’s an ever more significant number in larger cities like Milwaukee.
Winter storm bringing harsh travel conditions Thursday morning
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for most of the WFRV viewing area until 9:00 AM Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas south of Hwy 10 until Thursday morning. A combination of sleet and snow late Wednesday night and early Thursday will lead to slippery road conditions and slow travel is expected.
UPDATE: Man who fled into the woods in northern Wisconsin taken into custody
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who was believed to be armed and dangerous in Oneida County has reportedly been taken into custody. Authorities say that 32-year-old Cody Huebner is in custody. There was no information on if he will face any charges. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office wanted people to know there are still deputies in the area looking for evidence.
Vehicle fire in northern Wisconsin spreads to house, fire crews save further damage
PELICAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in northern Wisconsin saved a house from further damage after a vehicle next to a residence was ‘fully’ in flames. The Pine Lake Fire/Rescue shared in a Facebook post that the incident happened on Riverbend Road in the Town of Pelican. Crews were made aware of the incident after a neighbor reported the fire.
At least one dead after tornado reported outside New Orleans
KILLONA, La. (WGNO) — Emergency responders are on the scene of what officials say is heavy damage caused by Wednesday’s severe weather west of New Orleans in St. Charles Parish. Around 3 p.m., Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen at Nexstar’s WGNO confirmed a tornado touched down in the parish....
Quiet start to the week; messy mid-week storm system
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Mild and cloudy conditions as the week kicks off. Monday’s high is 37 degrees. E/NE winds from the lake at 5 to 10 miles per hour could bring a few spots of flurries or drizzle on shore. Staying cloudy...
WINTER STORM WATCH: Season’s first winter storm brings the full gamut
The season’s first winter storm will begin to make its presence known starting Tuesday night. There will be scattered rain showers or a wintry mix in spots tonight – that mix including some snow, sleet, or freezing rain. Icing and slippery roads will be the biggest focus tonight into tomorrow morning in central to northern Wisconsin (mainly NW of the Fox Cities). The low will be near 34 degrees.
WINTER STORM WARNING: Rain or mix today, heavy snow accumulates tonight
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We’ll be watching our western and northern counties for slippery roads today as sleet or an icy mix will develop. The rest of the area will see rain or a mix, but temperatures will be warm enough to keep the roads in good shape. The high is 37 degrees. Gusty winds out of the E/SE from 15-35 miles per hour.
WINTER STORM WATCH: Rain, mix and snow expected tonight into Thursday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. The weather will continue to be quiet today, with changes occurring tonight and tomorrow. Cloudy skies and a high of 36 degrees. The difference today from yesterday will be a breezier wind from 10 to 20 miles per hour from the East/southeast.
Winter storm arrives Wednesday with snow and rain
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Another cloudy night is ahead as lows dip a few degrees below freezing. Patchy drizzle and flurries will be possible which could lead to a few slick areas on roads. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
