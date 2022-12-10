ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

El Paso County receives $153K in conservation grants

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HWvly_0jdpi1zg00

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — On Friday, Dec. 9, the Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) board awarded two grants totaling $153,025 for projects in El Paso County, with the City of Colorado Springs and Green Mountain Falls both receiving funds for mitigation and trail improvements.

According to a press release from GOCO, Green Mountain Falls was awarded $82,200 to hire Mile High Youth Corps-Southern Front Range (MHYC-SFR) crews for fire mitigation and forest health work. In addition, the City of Colorado Springs was awarded $70,825 for trail improvements in Austin Bluffs Open Space and habitat improvement and restoration in Smith Creek Open Space.

The grants are part of GOCO’s Conservation Service Corps program, in which GOCO partners with Colorado Youth Corps Association (CYCA) to employ conservation service corps crews across the state on outdoor recreation and stewardship projects. CYCA represents a statewide coalition of eight accredited corps that train youth, young adults, and veterans to complete land and water conservation work and gain professional skills.

“The partnership between GOCO and CYCA is more important than ever,” said Scott Segerstrom, executive director of CYCA. “Colorado’s iconic public and protected lands are being enjoyed by millions of people each year making the stewardship of these resources critical. These investments by GOCO ensure that conservation service corps can rise to this challenge and keep these lands healthy and accessible for everyone.” Equally important, GOCO’s investments create hundreds of jobs that will be filled by youth and young adults from across the state. Together, CYCA and GOCO are not only securing the future of these lands, we are changing the trajectory of lives.”

GOCO said Green Mountain Falls is one of the highest fire risk zones in Colorado. Working with the local fire protection district and private landowners, the town will partner with MHYC-SFR crews for eight weeks to advance efforts to build a continuous, two-mile-long fuel break around the community.

With its $70,825 grant, the City of Colorado Springs will partner with MHYC-SFR crews for eight weeks of work at Austin Bluffs Open Space and Smith Creek Open Space. Crews will construct 6,650 feet of trail to provide neighborhood access to Austin Bluffs. At Smith Creek, they will apply herbicide on 33.25 acres to combat noxious weeds. They will also work to restore native vegetation, helping protect the habitat of the endangered Preble’s meadow jumping mouse.

GOCO said to date, they have invested more than $57 million in projects in El Paso County and partnered to conserve 8,169 acres of land there. GOCO funding has supported Cheyenne Mountain State Park, Ute Valley Park, Red Rock Canyon Open Space, and the local Generation Wild coalition, Generation Wild of the Pikes Peak Region, and other projects.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

16 new CASA volunteers take oath in El Paso County

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Ten new Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and six new Supervised Exchange & Parenting Time (SEPT) facilitators were sworn in as officers of the court at CASA of the Pikes Peak Region’s swearing-in ceremony on Monday.  The ceremony took place at the El Paso County Courthouse and was presided over by 4th […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

We Are Pueblo: “Small town vibes, under big open skies”

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — “Small town vibes, under big open skies,” is how the Greater Pueblo Chamber describes the city in the midst of a revitalization. Pueblo’s city leaders have dreams of bringing the city back to its heyday with a bustling downtown and busy city center. But, even as the city works on renovating its […]
PUEBLO, CO
FOX21News.com

We Are Pueblo: Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum

It's time to kick off the week sky-high with the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum to learn about why it is known as a Colorado hidden gem. It's time to kick off the week sky-high with the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum to learn about why it is known as a Colorado hidden gem.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Proposed 130% water supply solution discussed Monday by Colorado Springs Utilities Board

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City Council, wearing its other hat as the city's Utilities Board, received more information Monday about a proposal to mandate how much of the city's water supply should be guaranteed for current demand and future development. KRDO Colorado Springs Utilities has suggested that a figure of 130% of its The post Proposed 130% water supply solution discussed Monday by Colorado Springs Utilities Board appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency issued in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar issued a temporary housing and shelter emergency declaration for the City of Pueblo. The declaration begins at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, and ends at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques,...
PUEBLO, CO
FOX21News.com

CSFD investigating home construction fire

The two pop-up shops open in downtown are Artist Jack Denton and Moondog Music Shop. GIVE! Campaign 2022: Trails and Open Space Coalition. GIVE! Campaign 2022: Trails and Open Space Coalition. GIVE! Campaign 2022: Rocky Mountain Field Institute. GIVE! Campaign 2022: Rocky Mountain Field Institute. GIVE! Campaign 2022: Space Foundation.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Holiday season DUI enforcement underway in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Holiday DUI enforcement began Thursday in Colorado, and Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) officials are trying to get and keep impaired drivers off the road before decisions turn deadly. According to CDOT, 36% of traffic fatalities in the state this year have involved impaired drivers....
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

One of Pueblo’s hidden gems will take you sky-high!

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s time to kick off the week sky-high with the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum to learn about why it is known as a Colorado hidden gem. The Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum (PWAM) is a non-profit museum started in the mid-1970s by the then Pueblo City Manager Fred Weisbrod. Now, it is owned […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

24-year-old inmate passes away at El Paso County Jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced a 24-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in her cell on Sunday. “Life saving measures were initiated by Sheriff’s Office personnel and medical staff until responders from the American Medical Response (AMR) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department took over medical care,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release. “Despite life saving measures, the inmate passed away. "
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

EPSO: inmate likely died of substance withdrawal

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A woman who was being held at the El Paso County Jail has died, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), and EPSO claims her death was the result of substance withdrawal. EPSO sent out a press release on Dec. 12, which stated that 24-year-old Savannah Poppell died […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Serious crash along Woodmen Road west of I-25 in Colorado Springs Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed part of a busy roadway in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon. At about 12:15 p.m. officials with the City of Colorado Springs tweeted about a crash in the intersection of E. Woodmen Road and Corporate Drive. At that time, one lane of westbound Woodmen was closed while all of northbound Corporate was closed. The actual crash occurred along Commerce Center Drive, on the north side of Woodmen.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police hold 2nd annual ‘Holiday on the Hill’ event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- For the second year in a row, the Colorado Springs Police Department teamed up with Shield616, Toys for Tots, and the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs to throw its annual 'Holiday on the Hill' party. On Sunday afternoon, members of the community watched Santa and Ms. Clause arrive alongside the Grinch, The post Colorado Springs Police hold 2nd annual ‘Holiday on the Hill’ event appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

13th annual Christmas tree giveaway

The two pop-up shops open in downtown are Artist Jack Denton and Moondog Music Shop. GIVE! Campaign 2022: Trails and Open Space Coalition. GIVE! Campaign 2022: Trails and Open Space Coalition. GIVE! Campaign 2022: Rocky Mountain Field Institute. GIVE! Campaign 2022: Rocky Mountain Field Institute. GIVE! Campaign 2022: Space Foundation.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Threat against Fountain-Fort Carson High School deemed not credible

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials say a threat made against a Pikes Peak-region high school is not credible, and school will continue as normal Monday. In a letter to families, the Fountain-Fort Carson High School principal said the threat was thoroughly investigated and found to be false. “This weekend, Fountain-Fort...
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

KXRM

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy