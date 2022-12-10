Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wlen.com
City of Adrian to Hold Annual Food Drive Saturday
Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian will hold their Annual Food Drive this coming weekend. The drive will take place on Saturday, the 17th from 8am to 1pm. The drive will be in the parking lot of the West Maumee Street shopping plaza. City of Adrian employees will...
WANE-TV
Police resolve mental health call in north Fort Wayne neighborhood
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There was a large police presence Monday in a neighborhood near Carroll High School. Several Fort Wayne Police cars could be seen in Laurel Ridge off Carroll Road. Northwest Allen County Schools sent out an email Monday morning saying they were in communication with...
thevillagereporter.com
ADAMh Board Approves Sale Of Home Purchased In 2000
As usual, the December meeting of the Four County ADAMhs Board on Thursday afternoon (Dec. 8) had a light agenda with only one new business item. The board approved the sale of a Defiance area home that New Home Development Co. had purchased in 2000 to provide housing for persons living with a mental health issue.
thevillagereporter.com
EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Second Reading Of Salaries For Village Employees Approved
LEGISLATIVE ITEMS … Edgerton Fiscal Officer Denise Knecht discusses the six resolutions and ordinances that village council ended up approving. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The December 6 Edgerton Village Council meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a prayer from Mayor Robert Day. Roll call was...
68-year-old woman killed in Hillsdale County house fire
The first call came in around 7:27 a.m. Monday and a Hillsdale County Sheriff's deputy was the first on the scene.
westbendnews.net
Military History in Paulding County
Arthur Roy Yenser was born in Oakwood, Ohio on October 20, 1889. The son and fourth child born to John Franklin and Anne M. (Green) Yenser. This couple was married in Defiance, Ohio February 16, 1883 John was born in 1863 and Anne October 10, 1858 in Emerald Township. She became a school teacher. This couple had fourteen children. Two daughters and four sons dieD in infancy.
bgindependentmedia.org
Stearns Road in southern Wood County closed to due injury crash
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office issued an advisory Monday at 3:21 p.m. that Stearns Road, between Baird and England roads, in southern Wood County is closed due to an injury crash. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Train swap meet brings collectors to Lima
LIMA — Hundreds of model train collectors and enthusiasts visited the Allen County Fairgrounds Saturday for the National Model Railroad Association’s train show and swap meet fundraiser. There, collectors could find everything from high-end brass model train sets to train-themed children’s books—and remote-controlled train sets for the kids...
bgindependentmedia.org
Two rental scams – for same apartment under construction – reported to BG Police
Bowling Green Police Division is investigating two cases of fraud involving apartment rentals. Two people reported to police that they leased an apartment at 228 S. College Drive – only to find the site was still under construction. A woman said she thought she had subleased the apartment online...
Holiday lights seen from new heights at Toledo Botanical Garden
TOLEDO, Ohio — Not everyone likes climbing trees - whether it’s the height factor, or that trees are notoriously good at ripping people’s clothes – it’s just not for everyone. But some people love it – the higher the tree the better. With that...
Findlay cops shop with families for the holidays
FINDLAY, Ohio — More than 140 kids spent their day shopping with local law enforcement in Findlay on Sunday. The Cops & Kids event, which has been taking place for 21 years, was put on by the Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20 in Hancock County. Captain...
wwnytv.com
Officials: Kayak of man who went missing on Lake Erie found in Canada
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The kayak of a man who went missing on Lake Erie in November was found in Canada on Friday, according to officials. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources confirmed the kayak of 30-year-old Evan Zeller was found in Ontario. On Nov. 5, the department...
Lima News
Real Wheels: Couple went for oil change, left with T-bird
HARROD – It just, kind of, happened. That’s about the best way a couple from Harrod, Jerry and Jane Kimmell, can explain how they became owners of a 2004 Ford Thunderbird. Jane enjoys telling the story as her 68-year-old husband listens. “It was around a year and a...
TPD: Dollar General robbed at gunpoint in south Toledo Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A suspect is on the run after an armed robbery in south Toledo. Toledo police received several calls regarding a robbery in progress at Dollar General on South Avenue around noon on Saturday. Store employees told officers that a man came into the store armed with a gun, according to a police report. The man pointed the gun at employees and demanded money.
Maumee City Schools hires new superintendent
MAUMEE, Ohio — Maumee City Schools hired the district's current superintendent, Steve Lee, as the new superintendent under a four-and-a-half-year contract at a board of education meeting Monday. Lee has served in the interim role since July 29 when he took over for outgoing superintendent Todd Cramer after he...
wbnowqct.com
Murder Case In PC
Paulding County deputies were dispatched to Road 123, in Latty Township, for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for two days, she hadn’t called in and she had not answered her phone. While conducting a check of the property, deputies located Celecitas and her 81-year-old husband, Bruce Williams, deceased in a barn on their property. Officials say the scene indicated the Williams’ deaths were they had Clay Dockery…from Paulding County…in possession of a vehicle owned by the Williams’. Dockery admitted to Ashtabula authorities he had killed both Williams’ and stole their vehicle. Dockery is now charged with two counts of murder and more.
13abc.com
THS is helping homeless pets during the holidays
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - During the holidays, being home is important to a lot of us. Getting as many shelter animals into temporary homes for the holidays is a big goal for the staff at the Toledo Humane Society, too. There’s a special program to do just that. If...
13abc.com
Paulding County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of K-9 Officer
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of retired K-9 Officer Jano. K-9 Jano passed on Saturday, Dec. 10, according to Paulding County Sheriff’s Office. He was the first commissioned K-9 Officer under the tenure of Paulding County Sheriff Jason Lauders. “When...
thevillagereporter.com
Williams County Special Olympics Retires Jersey Of Steve Kimpel
KIMPEL… Steve Kimpel stands in his jersey for the last time before receiving his new manager shirt. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Williams County Special Olympics held their meet the team event at the Edgerton High School on Saturday, December 10th. The event began with the National Anthem...
Man wanted for questioning in double homicide arrested after car breaks down in Ashtabula
A man wanted for questioning in a double homicide in Paulding County is now in custody in Ashtabula.
Comments / 0