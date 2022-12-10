Read full article on original website
Related
USD 308 buildings to be closed starting next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. —All USD 308 schools will be closed to the public for winter break, December 19, 2022, through January 3, 2023. Staff return for a professional development day on January 3, 2023, but there will be no school for students. School resumes on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, for all grade levels.
KWCH.com
Scott Conklin, ‘Face’ of Conklin Cars, dies at 62
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man recognized by many for his appearances in commercials for the family business died Thursday, Dec. 8 at the age of 62. Scott Conklin became the “face” of Conklin Cars in 2005, taking over advertising after his father’s death. The obituary for...
Hutch Post
A Day In The Life: Collins Bus
Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Sugartime Confections is downtown sweet spot
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Aunt P’s Sugartime Confections seeks to be downtown Hutchinson’s sweet-treats that cannot be beat. “I started in July of 2017,” Malynda Jarrett, owner of Aunt P’s Sugartime Confections, said. “I just had this storefront here, where I just did baked items, decorated cookies, cakes, baked cookies, cupcakes, any custom order.”
WIBW
Two hospitalized after teen driver collides head-on with SUV
PAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two adults were sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a teen driver collided head-on with their SUV. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 56 and County Road J with reports of an injury crash.
mhshighlife.com
Let’s Light This Place Up!
Tis The season to be merry and bright. It’s time to put up those Christmas lights and go see some lights. To get into the Christmas season let’s list all the good Christmas light displays this holiday season. The first place is Botanica, The Wichita Gardens in Wichita, Kansas. This place is beautiful during the day, but at night when it really glows is amazing. You walk through a tunnel of lights that flash different colors. When you walk around the garden/s trees, signs and animals, they are all lit up. You walk through and look at all the different lights.
Continuing coverage: Daughter of 1980 Kansas cold case victim reacts to recent arrest
BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – On Thursday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect in a 1980 cold case homicide was arrested. Mary Robin Walter, a 23-year-old wife and mother, was killed on Jan. 24, 1980, just west of Great Bend in her mobile home. Despite having gathered a substantial amount of information […]
westernkansasnews.com
Dodge City beginning second phase of Downtown Streetscape
Dodge City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–The second phase of the Downtown Streetscape project is beginning on Monday, December 12. As part of phase 2, Building Solutions will start demo work on the parking log that is along Front Street between 2nd Avenue and 3rd Avenue. 3rd Avenue will remain open, along with the sidewalk next to the buildings during the demolition. Awnings will be removed. The angled and parallel parking stalls will help with the closed parking lot along Front Street.
Multiple requested charges sought for Geneseo woman whose car struck tree
A Geneseo woman was arrested after the vehicle she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree in west-central Salina Friday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Abagale Hill, 35, of Geneseo, was eastbound on Franklin Street in a 2008 Buick Lucerne when the car went off the roadway and into the yard of 841 Plaza Drive, where it struck a tree. The accident occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m. Friday.
Welch out at Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Effective December 9, 2022, the chief strategy officer position at Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (HRHS) has been eliminated as part of an executive team reorganization. The restructure impacted Charles (Chuck) Welch who served as the health system’s chief strategy officer. Welch joined the organization in April...
KAKE TV
Winfield Correctional Facility inmate dies
WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - Juan Manuel Torres passed away on December 8, 2022, at the Winfield Correctional Facility. When Torres was found unresponsive in his housing unit, the staff began life-saving measures, but they proved unsuccessful. The 31-year-old had been serving a 63-month sentence based on convictions in Ford County...
“I forgave him a long time ago”: Daughter of 1980 Kansas cold case victim reacts to recent arrest
Nearly 43 years after a Great Bend woman was found shot to death, her suspected killer is behind bars. KSN spoke with the victim's daughter to get her reaction.
Trash continues to be an eyesore along Arkansas River
The phrase river rat has many definitions, some good, some bad. It's been a good thing around Great Bend. The River Rats have almost become synonymous with the Central Kansas Offroad Association. While they often use the river and surrounding area for recreational purposes, they also do much of the trash pickup. River Rats Founder Shanna Meeks said the situation is still almost impossible.
adastraradio.com
Lindsborg Police Arrest Multiple Suspects Linked to Damage in St. Lucia Park
LINDSBORG, Kan. – The Lindsborg Police have arrested multiple suspects linked to vandalism that occurred recently in St. Lucia Park. The Lindsborg Police Department reports that the suspects were arrested for criminal damage of property on Thursday. Last week, the public restrooms located in St. Lucia Park adjacent to City Hall were significantly damaged.
Great Bend Mayor: This hasn't been easy on anyone
When Kendal Francis arrived to Great Bend in July 2018 to take over as city administrator, he came at a time when the city was somewhat divided and still getting over a sour confrontation between a former police chief and city administrator. Francis has been able to hold the reigns along the city’s path past the rockiness the past four years, but his time as manager will close Jan. 6, 2023 with his resignation.
KWCH.com
Keystone Pipeline oil spill affecting the gas industry
Mother of Hutchinson man killed in 1988 terrorist attack reacts to suspect arrest. The attack on Dec. 21, 1988, over Lockerbie, Scotland, killed 270 people, including a man from Hutchinson. Wesley Medical Center unveils 1st part of emergency department renovations. Updated: 5 hours ago. Wesley Medical Center cut the ribbon...
Comments / 0