Heather Tomassi
2d ago
This just happened to me. I get disability because of throat cancer and I can barley make end meet. I’ve saved for Christmas for my grandkids I had an iPad ordered. It said it was delivered but there was nothing on my porch. Someone got it😞 i was really looking forward to seeing my grandsons face but someone ruined it for us. It’s so terrible
2
Cash taken at gunpoint from adult business in Youngstown
Reports said a gunman got away with cash Saturday evening after robbing an adult business on Market Street.
Man accused of breaking into Squirrel Hill home, taking jewelry and clothes
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man accused of breaking into a Squirrel Hill home while the owners were on vacation turned himself in to police on burglary charges. Detectives said they were called to a burglary at a home on Pocusset Street on Nov. 27. According to police, when the homeowners got back from vacation, they found a side door was open and several items like jewelry, watches and clothing were missing. Police got a search warrant to look through the house and try to find a possible suspect. Investigators said their search led them to 21-year-old Andrew Clinton of Pittsburgh, who turned himself in to police on Friday. Clinton is facing charges of burglary and theft by unlawful taking. He's being held in the Allegheny County Jail.
Man shot multiple times in Homestead
HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A man was shot multiple times in Homestead. The shooting happened a little before 3 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of East 16th Avenue and McClure Street. Allegheny County police said the victim had gunshot wounds to the shoulder and upper and lower extremities. The victim...
Woman accused in robbery slips handcuffs, found driving stolen truck, officers say
An Allegheny County woman arrested in a robbery at a Hempfield store Saturday is accused of slipping out of a handcuff at the state police station and stealing a pickup before being stopped on Route 22 in Murrysville, according to court papers. Kristy R. Zalac, 33, of Liberty is being...
Tony Norman: Mayor Ed Gainey rails against gun violence in Pittsburgh
On the first day of December, 4-year-old Kaari Thompson and her mother, Temani Lewis, 21, were gunned down in front of the Brooklyn Food Mart on Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar. Kaari died shortly after arriving at Children’s Hospital, but her mother held on for another five days before succumbing to...
North Carolina pregnant woman claims she was bit by bed bugs during stay at popular Pittsburgh hotel
PITTSBURGH — There are accusations against a popular Pittsburgh hotel after a recent guest of the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh Downtown says she stayed in a room with bed bugs. Sary Martinez, who is 20 weeks pregnant, says she checked into the hotel on Thursday, Dec. 8, for two nights.
Multiple shootings in Pittsburgh area kill two, leave two in critical condition
Multiple shootings took place around the greater Pittsburgh area this weekend. They left two victims in critical condition and two deceased. All victims of the 4 shootings were male adults. The first occurred Friday night at 10:30
Police: Man accused of previous burglaries charged after Squirrel Hill home burglarized
PITTSBURGH — A man accused of previous burglaries in Allegheny County is facing more charges after a home in Squirrel Hill was burglarized. According to Pittsburgh police, detectives responded to a burglary report in the 5600 block of Pocusset Street in late November. Residents of the home — who...
Police: Woman found dead with possible gunshot wound inside Pittsburgh home
PITTSBURGH — A woman was found dead inside a Pittsburgh home with a possible gunshot wound to the head, police said. Authorities were called to Wilhelm Street in Elliott at 11:35 p.m. Saturday after a family member found the woman. Police said there was a large amount of blood...
1 killed, 3 treated for injuries in downtown Pittsburgh high rise fire
PITTSBURGH — One resident died, another resident and a medic were taken to the hospital, and a firefighter had to be treated for injuries at the scene of a fire at a downtown Pittsburgh high-rise apartment building. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the fire started around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night...
$10K reward offered for information about embalmed head found in Beaver County
A $10,000 reward is being offered for this week only in the bizarre case of a woman’s embalmed head that was found lying along a road in Beaver County in 2014. The Beaver County Detective Bureau and Economy Borough police are offering a $5,000 reward that is being matched by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.
Man shows up at Pittsburgh hospital with gunshot wound
PITTSBURGH — A man showed up at a Pittsburgh-area hospital with a gunshot wound on Sunday morning. The man was in critical condition after arriving in a private vehicle around 6:20 a.m. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Pittsburgh police suspect it is related to a call about shots fired earlier...
Pittsburgh officials working to eliminate homeless encampments
PITTSBURGH — City of Pittsburgh officials are working to eliminate the city’s many homeless camps. New signs are popping up — banning camping. The city is calling it a “decommissioning” of the space — they’re trying to remove the homeless camp — but also find spaces for the people living there.
Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do It
One Pennsylvania hunter has garnered a lot of attention for doing something that is "not illegal" but some say it probably should be done in a more private location. The hunter harvested a buck, and chose to butcher it "at home in front of a school" and some of his neighbors are upset about it.
Neighbors upset after man butchers deer at home in front of school
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Rifled deer hunting season is wrapping up this week, and lots of Pennsylvania hunters came out of the woods with a deer.One man in Greensburg got his buck and decided to butcher it at home in front of a school. That has some of his neighbors upset.Lucas Smith says he bagged his buck earlier this week and it's been hanging from a tree in his front, which is right across from Greensburg Salem Middle School. Now what Smith is doing is perfectly legal, but it's got some neighbors questioning where he chose to process and butcher...
Allegheny jail officer suspended after crash, DUI charges in North Huntingdon
A Penn Township man arrested last week in connection with a North Huntingdon drunken-driving crash that left another motorist seriously injured is suspended without pay from his job at the Allegheny County Jail. A county spokeswoman said Dwight D. Edwards has worked as a corrections officer at the jail for...
Weekend OVI checkpoint results released
Members of the Mahoning County OVI Task Force sent out results from two sobriety checkpoints held Friday.
Man arraigned in woman’s bloody beating in Youngstown
A man who was free on bond in an aggravated arson case was arraigned Monday in municipal court on charges that he beat a woman bloody last week.
explore venango
Area Woman Found Dead in Bedroom & 2-Year-Old Child Discovered Locked in Bathroom
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was found dead in a bedroom on Sunday morning and her two-year-old daughter was discovered locked in the bathroom. According to State Police in New Castle, officers with the Shenango Township Police Department responded to a residence on Prospect Street in South New Castle Borough, Lawrence County, around 10:44 a.m. on Sunday, December 11, for a welfare check.
Emergency crews respond to fire at multi-story building in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews battled a fire at a multistory building in a Pittsburgh neighborhood. Allegheny County dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were called to the 5100 block of Penn Avenue in Garfield at around 12:42 p.m. Sunday. The fire was burning in the floorboards, between the first...
