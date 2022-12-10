ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Heather Tomassi
This just happened to me. I get disability because of throat cancer and I can barley make end meet. I’ve saved for Christmas for my grandkids I had an iPad ordered. It said it was delivered but there was nothing on my porch. Someone got it😞 i was really looking forward to seeing my grandsons face but someone ruined it for us. It’s so terrible

Man accused of breaking into Squirrel Hill home, taking jewelry and clothes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man accused of breaking into a Squirrel Hill home while the owners were on vacation turned himself in to police on burglary charges. Detectives said they were called to a burglary at a home on Pocusset Street on Nov. 27. According to police, when the homeowners got back from vacation, they found a side door was open and several items like jewelry, watches and clothing were missing. Police got a search warrant to look through the house and try to find a possible suspect. Investigators said their search led them to 21-year-old Andrew Clinton of Pittsburgh, who turned himself in to police on Friday. Clinton is facing charges of burglary and theft by unlawful taking. He's being held in the Allegheny County Jail. 
Man shot multiple times in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A man was shot multiple times in Homestead. The shooting happened a little before 3 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of East 16th Avenue and McClure Street. Allegheny County police said the victim had gunshot wounds to the shoulder and upper and lower extremities. The victim...
Tony Norman: Mayor Ed Gainey rails against gun violence in Pittsburgh

On the first day of December, 4-year-old Kaari Thompson and her mother, Temani Lewis, 21, were gunned down in front of the Brooklyn Food Mart on Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar. Kaari died shortly after arriving at Children’s Hospital, but her mother held on for another five days before succumbing to...
$10K reward offered for information about embalmed head found in Beaver County

A $10,000 reward is being offered for this week only in the bizarre case of a woman’s embalmed head that was found lying along a road in Beaver County in 2014. The Beaver County Detective Bureau and Economy Borough police are offering a $5,000 reward that is being matched by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.
Man shows up at Pittsburgh hospital with gunshot wound

PITTSBURGH — A man showed up at a Pittsburgh-area hospital with a gunshot wound on Sunday morning. The man was in critical condition after arriving in a private vehicle around 6:20 a.m. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Pittsburgh police suspect it is related to a call about shots fired earlier...
Neighbors upset after man butchers deer at home in front of school

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Rifled deer hunting season is wrapping up this week, and lots of Pennsylvania hunters came out of the woods with a deer.One man in Greensburg got his buck and decided to butcher it at home in front of a school. That has some of his neighbors upset.Lucas Smith says he bagged his buck earlier this week and it's been hanging from a tree in his front, which is right across from Greensburg Salem Middle School. Now what Smith is doing is perfectly legal, but it's got some neighbors questioning where he chose to process and butcher...
Area Woman Found Dead in Bedroom & 2-Year-Old Child Discovered Locked in Bathroom

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was found dead in a bedroom on Sunday morning and her two-year-old daughter was discovered locked in the bathroom. According to State Police in New Castle, officers with the Shenango Township Police Department responded to a residence on Prospect Street in South New Castle Borough, Lawrence County, around 10:44 a.m. on Sunday, December 11, for a welfare check.
