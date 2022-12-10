Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
1 detained after suspect fires at officers during foot chase in downtown Phoenix: police
“During the foot chase, the man pointed a gun at the officers and fired at least one round in their direction,” Sgt. Melissa Soliz said. “The man continued to fire several rounds while running away from officers. It is unclear if all those shots were directed at officers or randomly being fired.”
KTAR.com
19-year-old dead, 3 people injured following shooting in Phoenix on Friday
PHOENIX — A 19-year-old is dead and three others are injured after a shooting broke out in Phoenix on Friday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 24th Street and Southern Avenue around 7 p.m. when they found 19-year-old Ty’Lee Marshall with a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect arrested in deadly Chandler road-rage shooting: police
CHANDLER, Ariz. - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a road-rage shooting in Chandler that left a man dead. Chandler Police say officers responded just before 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 to Hamilton Street and Chandler Boulevard for reports that someone had been shot. Once at the scene,...
AZFamily
Driver found with alcohol after head-on crash leaves 1 dead in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man admitted to drinking and was found with alcohol after a head-on crash that killed another man and sent a woman to the hospital early Sunday morning. Just before 2 a.m., officers were called to a head-on crash near 43rd Avenue and McLellan...
ABC 15 News
Man dead after apparent road rage shooting near US 60 and Tomahawk
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Apache Junction police are investigating a deadly shooting believed to be related to a road rage incident Sunday night. Two vehicles reportedly exited US 60 onto Tomahawk Road before driving to the area of 21st Avenue and Vista Road. At that point, 41-year-old Jordan Toro got out of his vehicle to confront the other driver and was shot, police say.
AZFamily
Mail truck rolls over after hit-and-run in Glendale, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A USPS postal mail truck rolled over in Glendale early Monday morning as the Valley dealt with the wet weather. According to Glendale police, the crash happened near 59th Avenue and Cactus Road around 6:30 a.m. Detectives say that the driver who hit the truck took off, but a description of the suspect’s vehicle has not been released. During the investigation, 59th Avenue was closed at Cactus Road. No one was reportedly hurt.
ABC 15 News
Man arrested after police foot chase, shooting near Central and Roosevelt
PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after a shooting Sunday in downtown Phoenix. At about 8:30 p.m., Phoenix officers were called to Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street for an unrelated call. While there, officials say an armed man approached officers to ask a question and then walked away.
AZFamily
Woman dead after crash involving four cars in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after a crash involving four cars in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., police were called out to a crash near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads. Officers arrived and found 23-year-old Sarah Warren injured. She died at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Police use DNA to identify, arrest suspect accused of stabbing Mesa 7-Eleven employee
MESA, Ariz. - Police say a water bottle that was thrown in the trash led to the arrest of a man who allegedly stabbed a convenience store employee in Mesa. Mesa Police say the incident began just before 4 p.m. on Sept. 21, when officers responded to a 7-Eleven located near Gilbert Road and Main Street for reports of a stabbing.
AZFamily
Man arrested for car crash that left 1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested a driver who they say caused a car crash that killed a man and left a woman hospitalized in Phoenix early Sunday morning. Phoenix police say officers responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash around 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and McLellan Boulevard, south of Glendale Avenue.
fox10phoenix.com
Driver accused of manslaughter in deadly west Phoenix crash
PHOENIX - A driver has been accused of manslaughter after a deadly crash that left a man dead and a woman critically injured in west Phoenix on Sunday. The two-car collision happened just before 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and McLellan Boulevard. Police say David Leeshawn Johnson, 30, was driving...
Man dead after hit-and-run crash near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard
A man is dead after police say he was involved in a hit-and-run crash Friday night near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.
fox10phoenix.com
Man killed, woman hurt in shooting at north Phoenix Jack in the Box; suspect arrested
PHOENIX - A suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a north Phoenix fast food restaurant left a man dead and a woman injured. Phoenix Police say the shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 at a Jack in the Box located near 19th Avenue and Bell Road.
AZFamily
School bus crash in Gilbert sends one to the hospital; Baseline Road reopens
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash involving a school bus has closed Baseline Road in Gilbert early Monday morning. Initial reports of the crash along Baseline Road near Higley were reported just before 7 a.m. Police say students were on board, but no one on the school bus was hurt. The other vehicle’s driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Buckeye (Buckeye, AZ)
The Arizona Department of Public Safety reported a two-vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred on Hazen Road, near milepost 149 in the evening. According to the officials, a vehicle had tried to cross State Route 85 at Hazen Road when it came into the path of another car southbound on the freeway. The two vehicles collided.
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen in south Phoenix
PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Monday morning for a man with a cognitive condition who was last seen Saturday in south Phoenix. Gary Holiday, 61, has a condition that makes him easily confused and forgetful. He recently had a surgical procedure and might be using a wheelchair.
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after Phoenix Jack in the Box worker shot, killed
One man died at the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack in the Box employee killed. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Neighboring business owners, including Wingstop general manager Edwin Bell, are...
AZFamily
Man dead, 3 others hurt in south Phoenix shooting
Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack in the Box employee killed. Neighboring business owners, including Wingstop general manager Edwin Bell, are calling for more security around the restaurants after the deadly shooting. City of Phoenix receives $1 million grant to expand South-Central Light Rail. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On...
AZFamily
I-17 reopened in central Phoenix after serious crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person was seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash on the I-17 in Phoenix Sunday night. The Department of Public Safety says a car collided with a median wall, then crashed into another vehicle as it crossed multiple lanes on the road. DPS says one person has serious injuries and is unresponsive.
AZFamily
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after rollover crash near Buckeye Saturday evening
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a crash that happened near Buckeye on Saturday evening. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers got a call about a crash that happened around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of State Route 85 and Hazen Road. When they arrived, they found one person dead at the scene and four others that had to be taken to a nearby hospital.
