Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument in Public Square: Landmarks in The Land

CLEVELAND — In the heart of Public Square, many Clevelanders and visitors have likely noticed the Soldiers' and Sailors’ Monument, Cuyahoga County’s Civil War Monument. While the outside, adorned with statues representing the Artillery, Cavalry, Infantry, and Navy may be eye-catching, the inside holds more information and artifacts dedicated to remembering those involved in the war.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Giant Eagle will stop mailing weekly print ads in Cleveland area next month

CLEVELAND — Starting next month, you'll be getting one item less than usual in your mailbox each week. Giant Eagle has announced that it will be transitioning away from direct household delivery of its weekly print ad in the Cleveland area starting on January 12, 2023. Customers can get the weekly ads by downloading the Giant Eagle app, or by picking up printed editions in stores.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Elyria house fire causes at least $12,000 in damages

ELYRIA, Ohio — An Elyria house was damaged by a fire Monday afternoon causing approximately $12,000 worth of damages. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 1:20 p.m., the Elyria Fire Department was alerted...
ELYRIA, OH
WKYC

City of Akron accepting applications for new firefighters

AKRON, Ohio — The City of Akron announced on Monday that it is currently accepting applications for new firefighters and medics. Applications are due by January 20, 2023, with the exam taking place in mid-February. The list of candidates who apply during the current application period will be valid for hire for the next two years.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Mike Polk Jr. presents 'You Gotta Know Cleveland' trivia

CLEVELAND — Hey you! Yeah, you!. Quick! Without Googling it, what famed composer of the song “Moon River” was born in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood in 1924?. Think you’re pretty smart, eh? Well, we’ll see about that. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Hartzler Family Dairy in Wooster recalls egg nog

WOOSTER, Ohio — Hartzler Family Dairy in Wooster, Ohio, announced on Friday that it has recalled its quart-sized egg nog product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates. The recall comes as a result of undeclared allergens. According to a release, there was a labeling defect with the quart-sized bottles, which led to it not including the list of ingredients in the product.
WOOSTER, OH
WKYC

Health alert issued for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon sold in Medina County area

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) has issued a health alert for a pair of cheese spreads produced in Ohio and sold in the Medina County area. The health alert is for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon, batch number 221112, which are made by Yellow House Cheese LLC, 9733 Wooster Pike, Seville, OH 44273. The health alert comes as a result of a lack of antibiotic testing and pasteurization records for the milk used to make the cheese.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
