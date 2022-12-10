Read full article on original website
Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in AmherstIsla ChiuAmherst, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument in Public Square: Landmarks in The Land
CLEVELAND — In the heart of Public Square, many Clevelanders and visitors have likely noticed the Soldiers' and Sailors’ Monument, Cuyahoga County’s Civil War Monument. While the outside, adorned with statues representing the Artillery, Cavalry, Infantry, and Navy may be eye-catching, the inside holds more information and artifacts dedicated to remembering those involved in the war.
Crown Point Parkway Christmas lights in Strongsville
Check this out! This neighborhood goes all out in Strongsville to decorate for Christmas.
R.A.K.E helping families across Northeast Ohio during the holiday season
CLEVELAND — The organization R.A.K.E., or Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere, has been doing good work in Cleveland and beyond for almost 10 years. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. "So whether it's DJing a...
'Farewell kettle shift': Man ending 41 years of service with Salvation Army in Northeast Ohio
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — It’s a staple of the holiday season every year. But for Major Thomas Applin, ringing a bell for the Salvation Army has played a notable role in his life for the last 41 years. Now, after more than four decades of service with the...
Mission Possible: New housing project in Medina for people with disabilities
MEDINA, Ohio — Lisa Morrison saw successful programs for the developmental disability community in other states and wondered, why can’t we have something like this in Ohio?. That sparked the creation of Integrated Community Solutions. Now, the non-profit has some big plans to improve people’s lives. SUBSCRIBE:...
Keys to finding the perfect Christmas tree: Sugar Pines Farm in Geauga County
Sugar Pines Farm in Chesterland open for the holiday season. The Geauga County Christmas tree farm features 100 acres of cut-your-own Christmas trees.
'A Christmas Story' House owner discusses screening for qualified buyers, reveals big ideas for property's possible future
CLEVELAND — It has been nearly a month since the iconic house from A Christmas Story was put up for sale in Cleveland. Current owner Brian Jones tells Variety he’s screening for “qualified buyers” before having them sign confidentiality agreements. “I’d wanted to a put this...
Ready Pet Go! Mouse the horse from Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary visits 3News
This week, Mouse the horse from Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary visited 3News. Mouse can be adopted from Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary in Portage County.
Giant Eagle will stop mailing weekly print ads in Cleveland area next month
CLEVELAND — Starting next month, you'll be getting one item less than usual in your mailbox each week. Giant Eagle has announced that it will be transitioning away from direct household delivery of its weekly print ad in the Cleveland area starting on January 12, 2023. Customers can get the weekly ads by downloading the Giant Eagle app, or by picking up printed editions in stores.
Deadly shooting at an Akron skate park, cocaine bust on the Ohio Turnpike, breaking down game 2 for Deshaun Watson, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, December 12, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out what we know about a deadly shooting at a skate park in Akron where the 19-year-old victim was...
Tickets for 'Aladdin' at Playhouse Square in Cleveland up for sale Friday
CLEVELAND — Are you ready to climb aboard for a magic carpet ride?. Disney’s hit Broadway musical comedy Aladdin is coming to Playhouse Square in Cleveland next year -- and tickets go up for sale Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. Aladdin will be held at the Connor...
Elyria house fire causes at least $12,000 in damages
ELYRIA, Ohio — An Elyria house was damaged by a fire Monday afternoon causing approximately $12,000 worth of damages. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 1:20 p.m., the Elyria Fire Department was alerted...
Akron City Council narrowly passes White Pond development plan amid heated atmosphere
AKRON, Ohio — Amid a tense meeting on Monday night, Akron City Council passed legislation calling for a 68-acre parcel of land to be sold to Triton Property Ventures for the White Pond residential and retail development. The legislation passed by a narrow 7-6 vote as many residents in...
City of Akron accepting applications for new firefighters
AKRON, Ohio — The City of Akron announced on Monday that it is currently accepting applications for new firefighters and medics. Applications are due by January 20, 2023, with the exam taking place in mid-February. The list of candidates who apply during the current application period will be valid for hire for the next two years.
19-year-old man dies in overnight shooting at Akron skate park near Derby Downs
AKRON, Ohio — A 19-year-old man has died following an overnight shooting at a skate park in Akron. It was around 1 a.m. Monday when the victim was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect in the 900 block of Derby Downs Drive, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Power of Inspiration: Inside the Greater Cleveland Food Bank
CLEVELAND — The holiday season is always a great reminder of just how important it is to help our neighbors in need - and here in Northeast Ohio there is a great need that only continues to grow. 1 in 6 people in our community struggle to put food on the table.
Mike Polk Jr. presents 'You Gotta Know Cleveland' trivia
CLEVELAND — Hey you! Yeah, you!. Quick! Without Googling it, what famed composer of the song “Moon River” was born in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood in 1924?. Think you’re pretty smart, eh? Well, we’ll see about that. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent...
Hartzler Family Dairy in Wooster recalls egg nog
WOOSTER, Ohio — Hartzler Family Dairy in Wooster, Ohio, announced on Friday that it has recalled its quart-sized egg nog product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates. The recall comes as a result of undeclared allergens. According to a release, there was a labeling defect with the quart-sized bottles, which led to it not including the list of ingredients in the product.
Health alert issued for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon sold in Medina County area
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) has issued a health alert for a pair of cheese spreads produced in Ohio and sold in the Medina County area. The health alert is for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon, batch number 221112, which are made by Yellow House Cheese LLC, 9733 Wooster Pike, Seville, OH 44273. The health alert comes as a result of a lack of antibiotic testing and pasteurization records for the milk used to make the cheese.
Remaking the Market: West Side Market vendors share renovations, concerns, hopes for the transition
CLEVELAND — Tuesday evening, the West Side Market advisory board and consultant Ted Spitzer, leading the 10-month master plan to transition the Market to non-profit ownership, finalized the mission, vision, and values for Cleveland Public Market Corporation. That Corporation will make up the go-tos to run the non-profit when that is finalized.
