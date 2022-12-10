ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

oswegocountynewsnow.com

Laker men’s basketball sweeps North Country weekend

The Oswego State men’s basketball team defeated both SUNY Potsdam and Plattsburgh State as the Lakers swept their North Country road trip. On Saturday, the Lakers started their weekend off on the right foot against the struggling Bears, who came in with only three wins on the season, at the Jerry Welsh Gymnasium. En route to a 79-60 victory, Oswego State almost immediately put an 11-point gap between them and their opponent. The entire squad clicked from the jump as six different players were responsible for the first eight baskets.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Good Guys Barbershop team wins OMHA’s Mite Before Christmas tournament

OSWEGO — The Oswego Minor Hockey Association’s “Mite Before Christmas” tournament was held over the weekend, and the Good Guys Barbershop Blue 2 Mite team took home first place over a familiar foe. Good Guys edged Raby’s Ace Home Center Blue 8-7 in the championship game....
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego boys modified basketball falls to Corcoran

OSWEGO — The Oswego boys modified (white) basketball team fell 60-52 to Corcoran on Thursday at home. The Bucs trailed by 10 at the half, and by as many as 15 in the third quarter, coach Brad Shannon said.
OSWEGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Special Syracuse Soccer/Basketball Dome offer for Dec. 12

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse University Athletics is offering its fans the chance to watch the men’s soccer team in the NCAA Championship game and the men’s basketball squad host Monmouth on Monday, December 12, in the JMA Wireless Dome. A specially priced $10 ticket will provide fans with a reserved seat in section […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Where to Watch: SU vs. Monmouth

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Men’s basketball team is back in action against Monmouth Monday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The game was pushed back an hour to 8 p.m. to accommodate a watch party inside the Dome as the SU Men’s soccer team plays in the NCAA final.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score vs. Georgetown

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 83-64 victory against Georgetown on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Georgetown_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Jesse Edwards, Judah Mintz...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Vincent Carroll-Jackson commits to Syracuse, eyes ACC championship

Syracuse received a commitment from fast-rising 2023 offensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson on Sunday, capping a whirlwind recruitment process for the Harrisburg (PA) Dauphin East prospect. “I’m looking forward to being a part of the (Syracuse) family,” Carroll-Jackson said in an interview with The Juice Online. After playing only...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Slushy snow for Syracuse, half a foot possible for Tug Hill

Syracuse, N.Y. — Slushy snow will make things slippery in Syracuse while the rest of the region will get a few inches, according to the National Weather Service. A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Onondaga County and southern Cayuga County, according to the National Weather Service. In the lower parts of the counties an inch of slushy snow and rain will hit, the weather service said. In higher points two to four inches are possible, weather officials said.
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Football: 5-star quarterback with Orange offer discloses his top 8

Elite 2024 quarterback Michael Van Buren from Baltimore, who is rated five stars by ESPN and holds a Syracuse football scholarship offer, has released his top eight, according to numerous media reports. An article from Rivals.com national analyst Adam Friedman does note that Van Buren is leaving his recruitment open,...
SYRACUSE, NY
wrvo.org

Cazenovia College students react to their school closing next year

The closing of Cazenovia College at the end of its spring semester leaves hundreds of students scrambling to figure out what’s next in their college careers. On a drizzly December day, there are few students out and about on this small-town campus. The students who are though have common reactions to news this week that Cazenovia is closing because of financial problems.
CAZENOVIA, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Christine E. Fitzgerald

Christine E. Fitzgerald, 70, a lifelong resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on Dec. 4, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Nelson and Eileen (Wise) Pospesel and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.
OSWEGO, NY

