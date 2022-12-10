Read full article on original website
Laker men’s basketball sweeps North Country weekend
The Oswego State men’s basketball team defeated both SUNY Potsdam and Plattsburgh State as the Lakers swept their North Country road trip. On Saturday, the Lakers started their weekend off on the right foot against the struggling Bears, who came in with only three wins on the season, at the Jerry Welsh Gymnasium. En route to a 79-60 victory, Oswego State almost immediately put an 11-point gap between them and their opponent. The entire squad clicked from the jump as six different players were responsible for the first eight baskets.
Oswego indoor track and field competes at Jensen Memorial Relays
SYRACUSE — The Oswego boys and girls indoor track and field teams competed at the Oscar B. Jenson Memorial Relays on Sunday at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena. The girls team placed third overall, while the boys played eighth.
Good Guys Barbershop team wins OMHA’s Mite Before Christmas tournament
OSWEGO — The Oswego Minor Hockey Association’s “Mite Before Christmas” tournament was held over the weekend, and the Good Guys Barbershop Blue 2 Mite team took home first place over a familiar foe. Good Guys edged Raby’s Ace Home Center Blue 8-7 in the championship game....
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Did Syracuse move up after its 2-0 week?
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Outside of the top four teams in the ACC, only one other school had a 2-0 record last week. Duke, Virginia Tech and Miami each won both of their games, while No. 1 Virginia went 1-0.
Oswego boys modified basketball falls to Corcoran
OSWEGO — The Oswego boys modified (white) basketball team fell 60-52 to Corcoran on Thursday at home. The Bucs trailed by 10 at the half, and by as many as 15 in the third quarter, coach Brad Shannon said.
Special Syracuse Soccer/Basketball Dome offer for Dec. 12
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse University Athletics is offering its fans the chance to watch the men’s soccer team in the NCAA Championship game and the men’s basketball squad host Monmouth on Monday, December 12, in the JMA Wireless Dome. A specially priced $10 ticket will provide fans with a reserved seat in section […]
Watch: SU Head Coach Jim Boeheim post game following Georgetown win
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The SU men’s basketball team cruised past visiting Georgetown 83-64. Jesse Edwards led the way for the Orange with 20 points and 11 rebounds. The win improves Syracuse to 6-4 overall (1-0 in the ACC). SU returns to action on Monday at home against Monmouth. It will be a 7 p.m. […]
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Monmouth | Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse basketball hosts the Monmouth Hawks for their third straight game at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday, December 12 (12/12/2022) at 8 p.m. ET. The game will air nationwide on ACC Network and can be streamed live with free trials of fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services.
Where to Watch: SU vs. Monmouth
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Men’s basketball team is back in action against Monmouth Monday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The game was pushed back an hour to 8 p.m. to accommodate a watch party inside the Dome as the SU Men’s soccer team plays in the NCAA final.
Source: Syracuse and Georgetown agree to two-year extension to current series
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Orange and Georgetown met for the eighth straight season on Saturday. And even though the series between the schools originally was set to end with this year’s game, it looks like the two rivals will continue to play each other for the next two years.
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Georgetown
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 83-64 victory against Georgetown on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Georgetown_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Jesse Edwards, Judah Mintz...
Fulton, Central Square Residents Receive Promotions In New York Air National Guard
SYRACUSE, NY – Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the promotion of members of the New York Air National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Kurtis Mills from Fulton (zip code 13069), N.Y., and assigned to...
Vincent Carroll-Jackson commits to Syracuse, eyes ACC championship
Syracuse received a commitment from fast-rising 2023 offensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson on Sunday, capping a whirlwind recruitment process for the Harrisburg (PA) Dauphin East prospect. “I’m looking forward to being a part of the (Syracuse) family,” Carroll-Jackson said in an interview with The Juice Online. After playing only...
Country Superstars Hitting Lakeview Syracuse in 2023 for 10th Tour
Another country superstar is coming to Central New York in the new year. The Zac Brown Band announced their upcoming 2023 “From the Fire Tour," which will kick off on June 30th and continue through November. There are several stops in New York including St Joseph's Health Amphitheater in Syracuse.
Slushy snow for Syracuse, half a foot possible for Tug Hill
Syracuse, N.Y. — Slushy snow will make things slippery in Syracuse while the rest of the region will get a few inches, according to the National Weather Service. A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Onondaga County and southern Cayuga County, according to the National Weather Service. In the lower parts of the counties an inch of slushy snow and rain will hit, the weather service said. In higher points two to four inches are possible, weather officials said.
Alabama Transfer Defensive Lineman Braylen Ingraham Commits to Syracuse
Syracuse football has made its a big splash in the transfer portal this offseason and it is at a critical position of need. Alabama defensive tackle transfer Braylen Ingraham has committed to the Orange, he announced on Monday. He has two years of eligibility remaining. Ingraham spent four seasons ...
Syracuse Football: 5-star quarterback with Orange offer discloses his top 8
Elite 2024 quarterback Michael Van Buren from Baltimore, who is rated five stars by ESPN and holds a Syracuse football scholarship offer, has released his top eight, according to numerous media reports. An article from Rivals.com national analyst Adam Friedman does note that Van Buren is leaving his recruitment open,...
Cazenovia College students react to their school closing next year
The closing of Cazenovia College at the end of its spring semester leaves hundreds of students scrambling to figure out what’s next in their college careers. On a drizzly December day, there are few students out and about on this small-town campus. The students who are though have common reactions to news this week that Cazenovia is closing because of financial problems.
Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing on Jesse Edwards: ‘The things he was doing reminds me of myself’
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Georgetown Hoyas couldn’t do much to stop Jesse Edwards on Saturday, but Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing left the Syracuse center nearly speechless with his praise after the Orange’s victory at the JMA Wireless Dome. Edwards, Syracuse’s senior center, dominated all phases of the...
Christine E. Fitzgerald
Christine E. Fitzgerald, 70, a lifelong resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on Dec. 4, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Nelson and Eileen (Wise) Pospesel and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.
