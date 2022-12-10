Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Governor Abbott Said Bring a Marine Home Held By Russia - What You Really Need to KnowTom HandyTexas State
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
Related
Man's body found lying on side of road on city's southwest side, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Authorities say they're investigating after a man's body was found lying along the side of the road on the far-southwest side Monday morning. Bexar County Sheriff's said a driver reported the body near the intersection of Quintana and Kearney roads, just west of Von Ormy. He was wearing a pair of shorts and socks with tattoos.
Armed suspect barricaded inside apartment in far west Bexar County, BCSO says
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — An armed suspect has barricaded himself inside an apartment on the far west side of Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). BCSO is on the scene at the Villages of Briggs Rand Apartments located in the 5000 block of Mansions Bluff.
KSAT 12
Rain complicates explosion investigation on far Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – Rain has complicated an investigation into an explosion that killed four people on the Southeast Side over the weekend. The medical examiner’s office identified two victims as 36-year-old Roger Huron Jr. and 28-year-old Ashley Autobe. Officials have also released the ages of the other two victims, one of whom is a 61-year-old man and the other a 57-year-old man.
Armed suspect surrenders after hours-long standoff, BCSO says
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A man who witnesses say was firing shots near a far-southwest-side apartment complex surrendered after barricading himself in a unit, ending a standoff with Bexar County deputies that lasted about four hours. No injuries were reported, and it's unclear if the man will face any...
foxsanantonio.com
Weather hampering investigation into deadly explosion on Far Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO - Rain showers has impacted the investigation into a large explosion that killed four people late Friday night. The explosion happened just after 11:30 p.m. off South Presa Street near Loop 410 on the Far Southeast Side. Police say that they received multiple calls for an explosion at...
56-Year-Old Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police, a fatal crash was reported on Friday morning in San Antonio. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on I-10 between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Roland.
Man shot in leg while walking home from store, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man and woman were walking home from the store when a suspect inside a silver SUV drove up and shot at them, hitting the man in the leg. It happened just after midnight in the 3100 block of Colima Street near SW 19th Street on the west side of town.
Trial of suspect accused of killing K9 Chucky continues
SAN ANTONIO — A new week begins in the trial of Matthew Mireles, who is accused of leading the Bexar County Sheriff's Office on a chase before shooting and killing a K9 officer named Chucky in 2019. Mireles is accused of several counts of aggravated assault of a police...
San Antonio police deny online rumor of serial killer loose in the city
SAPD officials said they have found "no factual basis on these claims."
San Antonio's 'shit sandwich cop' working as a police officer again, this time in Floresville
Officer Matthew Luckhurst's rehiring was the centerpiece of an investigation into Texas' lax and fragmented oversight of police licensing.
KHOU
Four dead after explosion in southeast San Antonio, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating an explosion on the southeast-side where four people died, officials say. San Antonio Police responded to K-BAR Friday night around 11:35 p.m. Police said they received multiple calls about an explosion and confirmed that an explosion did happen, but additional details were not...
foxsanantonio.com
Neighborhood reaction to Southeast side explosion
The late night Friday night explosion on the city's southeast side left many people in the area concerned what could have happened. Ethel Holloway lives 1.2 miles away from where the explosion on S Presa St. happened.,"I was sitting in my glider-rocker with my puppy on my lap," she says, "then there was this God awful, Boom!"
KTSA
BCSO investigating after body found in a ditch
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a body found in a ditch Monday morning. Investigators say the man’s body was found by a person walking in the area around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Kearney and Quintana Roads. Sheriff...
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized after being shot in the head, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head on the city’s Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police. SAPD responded to the shooting at 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a...
'Hot zone' | Patrols increase in southwest-side neighborhood after string of crimes, city official says
SAN ANTONIO — A homeowner on the southwest side is asking for more police presence in his neighborhood after noticing a rise in crimes on his street and nearby. For more than a decade, Rosendo Hernandez has lived in Fountain Park South. He described the neighborhood as peaceful—at least, until recently.
news4sanantonio.com
Four people dead after large explosion on Southeast side
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating a large explosion on the Southeast side that left four people dead. The incident happened at the 9700 block of S Presa Street at around 11:35 p.m. Police say that they received multiple calls for a possible explosion at K-Bar Services. Upon arrival,...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after attacking girlfriend for refusing to lend him $200, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 69-year-old man is behind bars after San Antonio police said he attacked his girlfriend at her South Side home for refusing to lend him $200. Albert Lazarine is charged with injury to elderly - bodily injury. He was arrested Sunday, Dec. 11, according to Bexar County court records.
KSAT 12
Body of man found in ditch in southwest Bexar County
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was discovered in a ditch in the southwest part of the county. Sheriff Javier Salazar said a passerby found the body at about 9 a.m. in the 14000 block of Quintana Road near Kinney Road. The victim...
KSAT 12
3 injured in mulit-vehicle crash on South Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Three people were hospitalized after a crash on the city’s South Side Saturday afternoon, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Gillette Boulevard and Moursund Boulevard. Police said a 52-year-old man was driving a Toyota Sienna when...
news4sanantonio.com
Police are investigating after 15-year-old girl was found shot inside a stolen vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound inside a stolen vehicle. Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Texas Avenue for a shooting in progress. According to officials, a woman inside the home received a call that her daughter...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 1