Joe Freedom
2d ago
Once again gender takes center stage! Are they the best qualified or are the Democrats pandering votes? Only time will tell.
KBUR
Sand says Iowa should have open primaries and ranked choice voting
Des Moines, IA- The Iowa State Auditor says that it’s time to give independent voters a voice in choosing candidates for the General Election. Radio Iowa reports that State Auditor Rob Sand supports open primaries. “I mean the bottom line is we have a system that disenfranchises a third...
Results official but still unclear in Iowa House District 81 race
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Scott County canvassed the results from the Iowa House District 81 race on Monday, making the results official and claiming Republican Luana Stoltenberg as the winner over Democrat Craig Cooper. Stoltenberg is set to take her place as a state representative in January. However, there are...
Insiders: The case against Iowan Doug Jensen in the January 6th attack
Doug Jensen, a former Des Moines construction worker, is scheduled to learn on Friday how much time he will face in prison for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021
cbs2iowa.com
Next legislative session, lawmakers have $19 million to help fix IA's opioid crisis
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's opioid crisis continues to affect families across the state. To combat this problem, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, has led multiple efforts in holding opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies accountable. The Iowa AG Chief of Staff, Lynn Hicks says, "we certainly seen our share...
kiwaradio.com
Wahls Says Governor’s School Choice Plan An ‘Existential Threat’ To Public Education
Statewide Iowa — The Minority Leader in the Iowa Senate says Democrats will do what they can to push back on the governor’s goal of sending more state tax dollars to private schools. Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls says the plan is a threat to rural schools. Last...
Residents In An Iowa Town Are Fighting To Legalize Chickens
The poultry industry in Iowa has been through the wringer this year. Iowa is currently dealing with its second outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, this year. The disease first popped up in Iowa again back in March and then after a summer hiatus again in October. Since October there have been over 2 million domestic birds in Iowa affected by the disease.
nsjonline.com
Iowa caucuses lose place at head of the line in Democrats’ reshuffling
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Hy-Vee Hall ballroom in Des Moines erupted in cheers in 2008 when the youthful Illinois senator hinted at the improbable possibility of the feat ahead: “Our time for change has come!”. That Iowa, an overwhelmingly white state, would propel Barack Obama’s rise to...
Agriculture Online
CO2 pipeline company plays hardball as Iowa counties fight back
In Iowa, deep-pocketed corporations are hoping to build carbon dioxide pipelines across hundreds of miles of farmland. But county governments are putting the brakes on development by passing ordinances to protect people in the pipelines’ path. In response, Summit Carbon Solutions, the company farthest along in the state’s permitting process, is punching back, filing federal lawsuits to overturn the ordinances and forcing counties to spend scarce taxpayer dollars to defend themselves.
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
It Is Illegal To Throw These 12 Things Away In Iowa
There is a lot of things you shouldn't throw away, glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks,. wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away. Some things, however, can get you in some real trouble if you throw them...
KIMT
Iowa has 1 billionaire, see who it is
Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in Iowa using data from Forbes. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
voiceofalexandria.com
Feds coming after Iowa's funny traffic billboards?
DES MOINES — Iowa’s digital traffic billboards have gotten into the holiday spirit, with safety messages the past two weeks borrowing from famously funny lines from classic Christmas movies. “Why is the road wet, Todd?”. “Slow down, Margo!”. That exchange, which appeared on Iowa’s digital traffic billboards across...
Street Sign Scrooges May Seek To Drop A Big Bah-Humbug on Iowa
The Iowa Department of Transportation program, called "Roadside Chats" has been in effect since 2013. They post witty, clever messages on electronic billboards across the state of Iowa to remind drivers of safety measures to keep traffic fatalities down. They also take suggestions for their witty messages here. The Iowa...
kiwaradio.com
Key Iowa House Republican says substantial property tax relief is 2023 priority
Statewide Iowa — The Republican who’ll lead the tax policy committee in the Iowa House next year says property tax relief will be his primary focus. Representative Bobby Kaufmann of Wilton says property taxes have exploded over the last decade. Kaufmann says he’s interested in making substantial changes...
9 Words That Should Be BANNED in Iowa
Go anywhere in the Hawkeye State and you'll likely get some side eye and some not-so "Iowa Nice" looks if you use these nine words and phrases. Would You Pay $350 To Stay In This Creepy Old Iowa Jailhouse?. Would you pay money to stay and sleep in this creepy...
KIMT
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller honored with new national award
WASHINGTON, DC – A new award from the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) has been named in part after longtime Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. The first Miller-Wasden Unity Award was presented to Miller and Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden at NAAG’s annual Capital Forum event. “This...
KCRG.com
Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women over Minnesota
At least one victim is using GoFundMe to help raise money for medical treatment. A unique market in Cedar Rapids helped foster the next generation of business owners. Waukee student sues district, alleging racism in bus incident. Updated: 10 hours ago. A Black Student is suing the Waukee School District...
Strong Storm System to Move Through Iowa Today Through Late Week, Details Here
A powerful pacific storm system will impact the area starting later today and going through Friday with ice, showers/thunderstorms, strong winds and even snow toward the end of the event. The full image suite for rain, snow and ice is below, so read on for the full details...
Iowa home-health agencies cited for no-show workers and poor-quality care
Thirty-four of Iowa’s 136 home-health agencies were inspected by the state this year, with five of them cited for 10 or more violations.
kiwaradio.com
Trust Fund For Iowa Veterans Runs Out Of Money
Statewide Iowa — The fund that provides Iowa veterans with financial help is out of money for the fiscal year. The Iowa State Veterans Trust Fund provides emergency assistance for things like medical care and equipment, home and vehicle repairs, and counseling. Karl Lettow, spokesman for the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs, says it’s the first time the fund has run out of money. That’s because in January 2021, the veterans commission increased who could qualify in response to rising costs.
