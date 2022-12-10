Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Hospital staff in Marengo recall response after plant explosion
A bond vote to overhaul the Cedar Rapids Community School District middle school system will not happen in March. Anyone who sees the suspect is told to contact police. As of today, the national average is now less than it was at this time last year. Hospital staff in Marengo...
KCJJ
IC Police: Suspect shot himself during parking ramp standoff
Iowa City Police say an armed suspect shot himself during a standoff with police in a Riverfront Crossings parking ramp. According to an ICPD news release, at approximately 2 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a welfare check at the Court Street Parking Ramp bus depot. Information received by police indicated a man was possibly armed and that a woman and children were involved.
KCRG.com
Situation resolved after man with gun spotted near Univ. of Iowa campus
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:00 p.m., Iowa City Police responded to a welfare check at the Court Street Parking Ramp bus depot. Information received by police indicated that a man was possibly armed and that a woman and children were involved. The University of Iowa then sent out an alert warning students to avoid the area.
kchanews.com
Two-Vehicle Crash West of Cedar Rapids Involves Chickasaw County Man
A Chickasaw County man was involved in a fatal two-vehicle crash about 30 miles west of Cedar Rapids over the weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred on Highway 30 near the intersection with 14th Avenue in Benton County shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. A Honda CRV was westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Coronado Freightliner semi driven by 52-year-old John Schaufenbuel of Fredericksburg. Both vehicles then came to rest in the ditch.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City PD urge caution after armed robbery
Iowa City — Monday afternoon, the Iowa City Police Department (PD) responded to an armed robbery at Oaknoll. At around 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Oaknoll on West Benton Street & Oaknoll Court. A description of a person of interest and the circumstances of incident were similar to...
KCRG.com
Four arrested for animal neglect in Cedar Falls, one charged with child endangerment
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Four people were arrested on Monday in an animal neglect case in Cedar Falls. Thomas Orr, 34, William Shock, 46, Heather William-Orr, 43, and Tamara Shock, 22, were arrested and charged with Animal Neglect with Injury after law enforcement seized numerous animals from unsafe conditions at a home in Cedar Falls last month.
KCJJ
Report: First responders had been trying to determine which chemicals were stored at site of Marengo blast in weeks leading up to explosion
Marengo’s police chief says first responders had been unsuccessfully trying to determine which chemicals were stored at the site of an explosion that sent nearly a half-dozen people to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Marengo Police Chief Ben Gray told The Cedar Rapids Gazette that the owners...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Falls Police make arrest in November Animal Neglect case
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Four people have been arrested after 23 animals were rescued from a Cedar Falls home back in November. Police charged 34-year-old Thomas Orr, 43-year-old Heather William-Orr, and 46-year-old William Shock with Animal Neglect with injury which is a Serious Misdemeanor offense. 22-year-old Tamara Shock was...
KCRG.com
Recovery from Marengo explosion and fire continues
A Black Student is suing the Waukee School District after she says she and two other black students were forced to sit in the back of the bus on a band trip. A unique market in Cedar Rapids helped foster the next generation of business owners. Five Seasons Ski Team...
Daily Iowan
Gunman shoots self in Iowa City Court Street parking ramp incident
Content warning: This article references gun violence and suicide. A man is in stable condition after a shooting incident in the Court Street parking ramp just south of downtown Iowa City Monday afternoon. Law enforcement surrounded the area of the ramp quickly, establishing a one-block perimeter and ordering nearby locations,...
KCRG.com
One dead in wrong-way crash in Benton County
BENTON Co., Iowa (KCRG) - One person died in a wrong-way crash involving a semi in Benton County on Sunday night. The Iowa State Patrol said it happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 30 and 14th Avenue when an SUV was going down the wrong lane on the highway.
cbs2iowa.com
Oakland Road open to traffic
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Monday the City of Cedar Rapids provided an update on the road construction project on Oakland Road. The City says the contractor has been completing concrete work, erecting signage, backfilling dirt, placing temporary seeding, and doing general cleanup up over the past week. At the...
Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCJJ
IC woman accused of assaulting her boyfriend with a broom handle
Allegedly assaulting her boyfriend with a broom handle has led to an Iowa City woman’s arrest…although she reportedly told police the two are not romantically involved. Iowa City Police were called to a domestic disturbance on Huntington Drive just before 12:45 Saturday morning. The alleged victim told police that 32-year-old Martika Murphy had woken him up and began arguing with him. He added that Murphy asked him to leave the residence, then hit him repeatedly with a broom handle around his head and neck. Police say the side of the man’s neck was red and swollen.
ktvo.com
Semi drivers OK following T-bone collision near Ottumwa
NEAR OTTUMWA, Iowa — Two semi drivers escaped with only minor injuries following a late-night T-bone accident near Ottumwa. The collision between two semis was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday along Highway 63 near the Chillicothe turnoff. The impact caused one of the trailers to split open. One of...
KCJJ
Northeast Iowa man with empty Natty Light cans in his pickup truck allegedly tells State Patrol he was rushing to UIHC due to girlfriend’s surgery
A northeast Iowa man who authorities say had a 12-pack of beer and empty beer cans in his truck allegedly claimed he was rushing to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics because his girlfriend was having surgery. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 41-year-old Jacob Eitel of Hawkeye was...
cbs2iowa.com
Firefighters move into new fire house in Solon
Solon — Saturday evening, the Solon Fire Department (FD) moved into their new fire house. The new facility will allow Solon FD to provide faster and efficient services for the surrounding community. The move comes after the structure broke ground last year. So far, Solon FD has received nearly...
cbs2iowa.com
One dead after head-on crash near Keystone Sunday evening
KEYSTONE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Benton County Sunday evening. It happened around 6:20 p.m. on Highway 30 and 14th Avenue near Keystone. An SUV was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes on Highway 30 when it crashed into a...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids woman sentenced to prison after buying gun for boyfriend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa woman will be going to federal prison after purchasing multiple firearms. 42-year-old Lisa Marie Good pled guilty in July 2022 to making false statements during the purchase of a firearm. Information at the sentencing hearing showed that between November 2020 and August...
A Linn County Neighborhood Has Over 100,000 Christmas Lights
For over a decade, a neighborhood over in Walker, Iowa has been blowing people away with their impressive holiday lights. Blue Creek Christmas, located at 4942 Blue Creek Court, is the perfect example of a community coming together to spread Christmas cheer AND raise money for a deserving cause!. Aaron...
