Bronx, NY

Men’s Basketball Hosts CCSU on Sunday

Bronx, N.Y. – The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022-2023 season, Fordham's 120th varsity season, by hosting the Central Connecticut State University Blue Devils in the historic Rose Hill Gym on Sunday, December 11, at 1:00 p.m. Join the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative supporting our student-athletes. Pledge...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Where to Watch: SU vs. Monmouth

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Men’s basketball team is back in action against Monmouth Monday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The game was pushed back an hour to 8 p.m. to accommodate a watch party inside the Dome as the SU Men’s soccer team plays in the NCAA final.
SYRACUSE, NY
Watkins Glen, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Waverly Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Watkins Glen Senior High School on December 12, 2022, 14:30:00.
WAVERLY, NY
BCHSHA: Union-Endicott Grabs Comeback Win Thanks to Four Goals in 3rd Period

In the Broome County High School Hockey Association, Union-Endicott trailed 3-1 to the Chenango Forks heading into the 3rd period. However, the Tigers were able to rattle of four goals in the final period to win 5-3. Matthew McHugh and Christian Macan both scored twice for the Tigers, while goaltender...
ENDICOTT, NY
2022 Ernie Davis Award nominees revealed

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The nominees for the areas biggest High School football award were revealed on Saturday. The nominees for the 2022 Ernie Davis Award were revealed at the Arnot Mall on Saturday. The three nominees are Thomas A. Edison’s DeShon Cook, Marshall Winkky of Horseheads, and Elmira’s Brady Keefe. The award goes […]
ELMIRA, NY
Local Schools Lift Lockouts After Suspect is Taken in by Police

As of Monday afternoon, school districts in the area were lifted out of their lockout procedures following the apprehension of a threat in the community by local law enforcement. Late Monday morning, schools within the Chenango Forks, Chenango Valley, Whitney Point and Binghamton districts, as well as UHS Wilson, were...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Are Ames Department Stores Being Resurrected in New York?

Ames department store opened its doors in 1958 and closed them for good on October 19, 2002. Or did they?. Ames began as a discount department store popular in towns in the Northeast where there wasn’t much competition from other discount stores. At its peak, Ames operated 700 stores in 20 states however, slow sales were the cause of two two bankruptcy filings which led to the end of the much-loved store.
BINGHAMTON, NY
A successful end to rifle deer season

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Saturday marked the last day of rifle deer season, and Tony Henderson was out bright and early to make sure he got all his tags filled. "Got my doe today; we saw a lot of deer," said Henderson of Clarks Summit. "They are out there; we saw a lot, but it's all luck if you ask me, and you got to be at the right spot at the right time."
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students

Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Binghamton Murderer Will Never be Free

A Binghamton resident will never again walk the streets a free man following sentencing for the murder of one woman and the wounding of another two years ago. 47-year-old Lance Johnson was convicted in July of the murder of Alison Salisbury, and attempting to murder Shannon Brooks, who was in a relationship with Salisbury at the time of the attack by Johnson August 7, 2020 at an apartment building on Conklin Road in Conklin.
BINGHAMTON, NY

