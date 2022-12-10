Read full article on original website
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
2 Kilos of Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic StopBronxVoiceQueens, NY
New Photos of Subway Slasher SuspectBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Minimum Wage Increase in NYBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
fordhamsports.com
Men’s Basketball Hosts CCSU on Sunday
Bronx, N.Y. – The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022-2023 season, Fordham's 120th varsity season, by hosting the Central Connecticut State University Blue Devils in the historic Rose Hill Gym on Sunday, December 11, at 1:00 p.m. Join the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative supporting our student-athletes. Pledge...
localsyr.com
Where to Watch: SU vs. Monmouth
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Men’s basketball team is back in action against Monmouth Monday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The game was pushed back an hour to 8 p.m. to accommodate a watch party inside the Dome as the SU Men’s soccer team plays in the NCAA final.
syracuse.com
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Monmouth | Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse basketball hosts the Monmouth Hawks for their third straight game at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday, December 12 (12/12/2022) at 8 p.m. ET. The game will air nationwide on ACC Network and can be streamed live with free trials of fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services.
Watkins Glen, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Waverly Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Watkins Glen Senior High School on December 12, 2022, 14:30:00.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
BCHSHA: Union-Endicott Grabs Comeback Win Thanks to Four Goals in 3rd Period
In the Broome County High School Hockey Association, Union-Endicott trailed 3-1 to the Chenango Forks heading into the 3rd period. However, the Tigers were able to rattle of four goals in the final period to win 5-3. Matthew McHugh and Christian Macan both scored twice for the Tigers, while goaltender...
Greater Binghamton Sports Complex reopens
After several setbacks over the multiple year process, the Greater Binghamton Sports Complex is officially back up and running.
2022 Ernie Davis Award nominees revealed
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The nominees for the areas biggest High School football award were revealed on Saturday. The nominees for the 2022 Ernie Davis Award were revealed at the Arnot Mall on Saturday. The three nominees are Thomas A. Edison’s DeShon Cook, Marshall Winkky of Horseheads, and Elmira’s Brady Keefe. The award goes […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Local Schools Lift Lockouts After Suspect is Taken in by Police
As of Monday afternoon, school districts in the area were lifted out of their lockout procedures following the apprehension of a threat in the community by local law enforcement. Late Monday morning, schools within the Chenango Forks, Chenango Valley, Whitney Point and Binghamton districts, as well as UHS Wilson, were...
Latest numbers, December 9th
Broome County COVID-19 cases are still on the rise as we head into the weekend.
Are Ames Department Stores Being Resurrected in New York?
Ames department store opened its doors in 1958 and closed them for good on October 19, 2002. Or did they?. Ames began as a discount department store popular in towns in the Northeast where there wasn’t much competition from other discount stores. At its peak, Ames operated 700 stores in 20 states however, slow sales were the cause of two two bankruptcy filings which led to the end of the much-loved store.
Broome County School, Hospital Lockdowns Lifted Following Threats
Police took a Broome County man into custody after threats prompting security lockouts at several schools and hospitals. Broome County sheriff's deputies and state troopers surrounded a residence on Route 12 in Chenango Forks early Monday afternoon. Law enforcement officers on Route 12 in Chenango Forks on December 12, 2022....
A successful end to rifle deer season
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Saturday marked the last day of rifle deer season, and Tony Henderson was out bright and early to make sure he got all his tags filled. "Got my doe today; we saw a lot of deer," said Henderson of Clarks Summit. "They are out there; we saw a lot, but it's all luck if you ask me, and you got to be at the right spot at the right time."
Several schools on lockout due to ‘community safety issue’
There are currently several Binghamton-area schools on lockout due to an ongoing community safety issue in Broome County.
New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students
Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
Weekend Snow Cleanup While Twin Tiers Looks at Next Storm System
Area Emergency Services officials are reporting mainly clear but wet roads remaining from the up to three inches of snow that fell on the region through the day on Sunday, December 11. Authorities reported Monday morning that there had been a few minor crashes reported, mainly in the evening hours,...
Broome, Tioga, Susquehanna, Bradford High COVID Transmission Risk
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and prevention has moved Broome, Tioga, Bradford and Susquehanna Counties in the Twin Tiers into the “HIGH” category for risk of community transmission of COVID-19. The CDC updates its weekly COVID-10 County Check on Thursdays. Prior to the weekly revision dated December...
Binghamton Murderer Will Never be Free
A Binghamton resident will never again walk the streets a free man following sentencing for the murder of one woman and the wounding of another two years ago. 47-year-old Lance Johnson was convicted in July of the murder of Alison Salisbury, and attempting to murder Shannon Brooks, who was in a relationship with Salisbury at the time of the attack by Johnson August 7, 2020 at an apartment building on Conklin Road in Conklin.
Former Emerson Power site on South Hill gets new ownership, new branding
ITHACA, N.Y.—The long-incubating Chainworks District planned for Ithaca’s South Hill has a new name and a new primary developer as of this month. Goodbye “Chainworks,” hello “Southworks.”. The announcement, made last week in tandem with the finalization of the real estate deal, states that the...
Suspect in custody, Sheriff did not order lockouts
Broome County Sheriff Dave Harder tells NewsChannel 34 that a man was arrested in Chenango Forks today.
Will 2022 Make It Seven Years In A Row Of A Binghamton White Christmas?
It's no secret that I am not a fan of winter. Or late fall, or early spring. You get the idea - warm weather months are my favorite in the Southern Tier of New York State and Northeast Pennsylvania. Would I be happier living in other parts of the country...
