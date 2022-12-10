Read full article on original website
Concord High School unveils new engineering, construction center
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Concord High School unveiled its new engineering and construction center on Monday!. The school held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new center!. “More than anything we just saw a crucial need for a new space,” said Seth Molnar, Principal. “We had more and more kids wanting to be apart of the program. To support those kids and those learning opportunities the only natural step was to have a new building. So we were fortunate that all thigns came together and we can offer this learning space to our children.”
WNDU
Local nonprofit impacting students through equine therapy
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - A local nonprofit is using horses to help change the lives of students every day. Stable Grounds opened in 2021 in partnership with Middlebury Community Schools. A licensed mental health therapist provides equine therapy to students by using activities with horses to connect to what’s going...
max983.net
Marshall County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Winner Announced
The 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship winner for Marshall County is Caleb Cullers from Bremen Public Schools. The announcement was made by the Marshall County Community Foundation. Caleb Cullers is the son of David and Kathy Cullers. He plans to attend Indiana Wesleyan University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Elkhart, IN
Elkhart is a city located within Elkhart County in northern Indiana. It is best known for its booming recreational vehicles and musical instruments industry. Elkhart's economy during the late 19th and early 20th centuries mainly relied on musical instrument factories and mill shops. In 1949, the city was officially dubbed...
wfft.com
Huntertown School celebrates 100 years
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WFFT) -- 100 years after Huntertown School opened, the public was invited to an open house. Memorabilia from throughout the school's history was on display. Yearbooks, sports jerseys, photos and more was laid out, telling the story of the school. Norman Bojrab attended Huntertown in the 60's, leaving...
WNDU
Signups underway for Guidance Ministries of Elkhart’s ‘Christmas Outreach’ program
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you live in Elkhart County and your family needs help with getting gifts for your children this Christmas season, you still have an opportunity to get assistance. Signups are underway for the Guidance Ministries of Elkhart’s “Christmas Outreach” program, which serves families in Elkhart County...
WNDU
2nd annual ‘Sights and Lights Decorating Contest’ underway in Niles
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The polls are open in Niles!. Right now, voting is underway for the 2nd annual “Niles Sights and Lights Decorating Contest.”. This year, there’s nearly $4,000 in donated prizes!. “I love to see and appreciate the effort that people go to,” said Diane...
WNDU
Families visit South Bend Police Department for ‘Cookies with Santa’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Santa Claus was in town for the “Cookies with Santa” event, hosted by the South Bend Police Department. Over 100 kids and their families came out for Monday’s event. “They told me about all of the presents they wanted,” Santa told 16...
WNDU
Lane restrictions in place on portion of Manchester Drive
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - There will be a number of lane restrictions around Manchester Drive this week for sewer work!. The restrictions start on Monday on Manor Drive from Lincolnway East to Manchester Drive. There will also be some in place on Manchester Drive, between Manor Drive and House 122.
WNDU
Search continues for missing South Bend teen
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl from South Bend. Doris Douglas was last seen on Dec. 2 near John Adams High School, where she is a student. On Monday, South Bend 2nd District Councilmember Henry Davis, Jr. Doris’s family held a press conference...
WNDU
Berrien County begins Roosevelt Road speed study
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - A new speed limit study begins for a road in Stevensville. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, it’s being done on a section of N. Roosevelt, starting at Glenlord Road. The current speed limit is 55 mph, but township leaders say they’ve seen...
abc57.com
Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency announces seventh annual Holiday Food Share Program
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- The Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency is set to host the seventh annual Holiday Food Share Program in partnership with Whirlpool Corporation, KitchenAid Senior PGA, and the city of Benton Harbor. During the event, around 400 boxes of food and turkeys are distributed to families in...
abc57.com
Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo to host annual community Christmas dinner
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo announced on Sunday that they will be hosting their eighth annual Feed Our Friends Christmas Dinner and food giveaway event. A free holiday-style dinner will be provided to the homeless and anyone else looking to enjoy a meal on...
abc57.com
Electric vehicle charging in Goshen gets a new hourly rate
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Electric vehicle owners in Goshen will now be paying a new hourly rate for using a city-owned EV charging station. The Goshen Common Council has approved a rate of $1.17 per hour for the use of city-owned EV charging stations, according to the Elkhart Truth. The rate...
WNDU
Winding Brook Park neighborhood dazzles with annual light show
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - With Christmas just around the corner, you’ve likely seen plenty of lights and decorations already, but one neighborhood here in Michiana takes it to another level!. The Winding Brook Park community hosts one of the more well-known light displays here in Michiana that...
abc57.com
One injured in single-vehicle Elkhart crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Friday at 4:38 p.m. on County Road 52, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Warsaw resident, was traveling west on County Road 52 in a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche at the time of the crash.
WNDU
Elkhart Salvation Army begins distributing holiday care packages
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart branch of the Salvation Army is giving out care packages to families in need!. The care packages are comprised of toys, food, and hygiene items. The Salvation Army began distribution on Monday at the National Guard Armory on Oakland Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
abc57.com
Celebration of Life held for Garvin Roberson
ELKHART, Ind. --- Family, friends, and the Elkhart community came together to celebrate the life of Garvin Roberson, brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson. Roberson was found in his car submerged in a body of water on December 2nd after days of being missing. “There’s so many reasons why everyone...
abc57.com
Mishawaka woman spreads Christmas cheer through festive decorations
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- With less than just two weeks away from Christmas, one of the best ways to get into the Christmas spirit is to check out the lights and decorations around town!. One local woman has put her home on the map in Mishawaka for spreading the most holiday...
abc57.com
Berrien County Sheriff's Office hosts annual Shop with a Cop event
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - The Berrien County Sheriff's Office hosted its annual Shop with a Cop event on Saturday, helping 11 families and 37 kids pick out gifts for themselves and loved ones this holiday season. The event took place at the Walmart in Niles. The sheriff's office received over...
