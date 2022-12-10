ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

fox2detroit.com

New video evidence emerges in murder of Detroit father of 5

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three years after Anthony Albert is shot and killed in front of his house - new video surfaces of potential suspects in the murder. "Someone knows them, someone knows what happened that day - someone knows," said Leticia Albert, the victim's daughter. Anthony’s oldest daughter helped...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Family mourns Julia Niswender 10 years after killing, seeks justice

Ten years after Julia Niswender, a 23-year-old student at Eastern Michigan University, was killed in her off-campus apartment, her family is still looking for answers and pushing for justice. Her twin sister, Jennifer Niswender, and mother, Kim Turnquist, remain active in keeping the case alive. They said they're frustrated with how the Ypsilanti Police Department has handled the case and would like to see it transferred to Michigan State Police. ...
YPSILANTI, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint police investigating critical shooting

FLINT, MI – One person is in critical condition at a local hospital following a shooting, Flint police said. Officers with the Flint Police Department around 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, were called to Hurley Medical Center after a victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Off-duty Detroit Police Officer gets into shootout with driver, family says

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are not saying much after an off-duty officer apparently got into a shootout with another driver Monday morning on the city's west side. Spokespersons from Detroit Police would only confirm that an off-duty officer was involved in a shooting at Tireman and I-96. The officer was not identified but a woman claiming to be her both said her daughter's life was in jeopardy.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Police arrest murder suspect on city's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Monday afternoon, Detroit Police blocked off several neighborhood streets on the city's east side as they searched for a man wanted for murder. About an hour after the search started, police had him in custody. Police were searching the area of Queen and Bringard, which is...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit woman fatally shot 2 days after her 50th birthday, family says

DETROIT – A 50-year-old woman was found dead in her Detroit home on Saturday after reportedly being shot three times. Latrina Gilchrist was fatally shot in her home at the Palmer Park Apartment Building. Her children, Dynasty and Wydell, are still taking it all in. “I’m just very frustrated....
DETROIT, MI

