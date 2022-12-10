Read full article on original website
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
fox2detroit.com
New video evidence emerges in murder of Detroit father of 5
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three years after Anthony Albert is shot and killed in front of his house - new video surfaces of potential suspects in the murder. "Someone knows them, someone knows what happened that day - someone knows," said Leticia Albert, the victim's daughter. Anthony’s oldest daughter helped...
Family mourns Julia Niswender 10 years after killing, seeks justice
Ten years after Julia Niswender, a 23-year-old student at Eastern Michigan University, was killed in her off-campus apartment, her family is still looking for answers and pushing for justice. Her twin sister, Jennifer Niswender, and mother, Kim Turnquist, remain active in keeping the case alive. They said they're frustrated with how the Ypsilanti Police Department has handled the case and would like to see it transferred to Michigan State Police. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: D’Wan Sims missing for 28 years after disappearing from Livonia mall at 4 years old -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4-year-old D’Wan Sims was reported missing from Wonderland Mall in Livonia 28 years ago. It has been 28 years since D’Wan Sims, 4, was...
Flint police investigating critical shooting
FLINT, MI – One person is in critical condition at a local hospital following a shooting, Flint police said. Officers with the Flint Police Department around 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, were called to Hurley Medical Center after a victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police...
fox2detroit.com
Off-duty Detroit Police Officer gets into shootout with driver, family says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are not saying much after an off-duty officer apparently got into a shootout with another driver Monday morning on the city's west side. Spokespersons from Detroit Police would only confirm that an off-duty officer was involved in a shooting at Tireman and I-96. The officer was not identified but a woman claiming to be her both said her daughter's life was in jeopardy.
Straw buyer appears in court after purchasing the weapon that killed a Detroit police officer
The man who acquired the gun used to kill a Detroit police officer will appear in court Monday for a plea hearing. Sheldon Thomas has been charged with making a straw firearm purchase for the shooter, Ehmani Davis.
Man shot to death outside Third Street Bar in Midtown Detroit, police asking public for tips identifying person of interest
Police are still searching for suspects nearly a month following a deadly shooting outside a popular Midtown Detroit bar. They’re asking for tips in locating a person of interest.
Mom says daughter with autism attacked at Macomb County bus stop
Repeated bullying at a high school bus stop in Macomb County has a local family demanding accountability. They say the school district isn't doing enough to keep students safe.
abc12.com
Family mourns death of loved one murdered in Flint, body found in abandoned building
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A family is mourning the loss of their loved one after learning he was murdered and his body dumped in a vacant, blighted building on Flint’s east side. Charles “Charlie” Markley was last seen alive December 1st and reported missing by his sister. Following a...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Police arrest murder suspect on city's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Monday afternoon, Detroit Police blocked off several neighborhood streets on the city's east side as they searched for a man wanted for murder. About an hour after the search started, police had him in custody. Police were searching the area of Queen and Bringard, which is...
Detroit Street Gang Leader Faces Mandatory Life Sentence Following Convictions
A federal jury convicted the leader of the “It’s Just Us” (IJU) street gang of racketeering and murder, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced Friday. These convictions conclude a two-week trial held in Port Huron before U.S. District Judge Robert H. Cleland. Ison was joined in the
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit woman fatally shot 2 days after her 50th birthday, family says
DETROIT – A 50-year-old woman was found dead in her Detroit home on Saturday after reportedly being shot three times. Latrina Gilchrist was fatally shot in her home at the Palmer Park Apartment Building. Her children, Dynasty and Wydell, are still taking it all in. “I’m just very frustrated....
WXYZ
'Work from home' scam snags Westland man as experts warn they're on the rise
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — There’s a new scam emerging in metro Detroit, and it takes the form of a job opportunity. The perpetrators offer people a chance to work from home, making great money. It sounds too good to be true, and it is. Michael Linblade, 24, knows...
Michigan man pleads no contest in deaths of Cooper’s hawks
A Detroit-area man faces probation and $4,500 in reimbursement to the state after three young hawks were fatally shot
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting on Detroit's west side
Detroit police are investigating following a double shooting that left one person dead and another injured in a home on the city’s west side.
Video Shows What It’s Like Driving Through Detroit’s Worst Streets
Detroit, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States as of right now anyway. However, it is listed as the 4th most dangerous city in America. So, without a doubt, there are some dangerous areas that most people should avoid. Last month, we introduced you to YouTuber CharlieBo313...
Detroit News
Oakland Co. prosecutor: Case against Crumbley parents 'stronger' than ever
Oakland Couty Prosecutor Karen McDonald claims that her involuntary manslaughter case against the parents of the teen who went on a deadly shooting rampage at Oxford High School in November 2021 is stronger than ever. McDonald's argument was filed Friday in response to the sixth request for a lower bond...
Exonerated Pontiac man sues officials involved in his murder case
A man exonerated of starting a Pontiac house fire that killed four people is now suing, and said any money he receives won’t change what he missed during the decades he spent locked up. Anthony Kyles filed a federal lawsuit last week against people involved in his case and...
Thieves use chains to steal ATM from Royal Oak Twp. hotel, suspects believed to be linked to other crimes
Police are searching for a group of suspects in a string of thefts, including stealing an ATM from a hotel lobby in Royal Oak Township Saturday night.
The Oakland Press
State police arrest Oakland County man for having gun, loose bullets in car
An Oakland County man will spend the weekend locked up in the Macomb County Jail after he was arrested for driving around with a loaded gun and loose ammunition in his vehicle. Michigan State Police said troopers stopped the vehicle Friday on the M-53 freeway in Washington Township in northern...
