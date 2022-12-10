Read full article on original website
Related
Mississippi St. Coach Mike Leach Dead at 61
Colorful offensive genius knowns as 'Pirate,' 'Mad Scientist' was never boring
Porterville Recorder
Davis leads Memphis against No. 4 Alabama after 27-point game
Memphis Tigers (8-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -6.5; over/under is 150. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide after Kendric Davis scored 27 points in Memphis' 82-73 win against the Auburn Tigers. The Crimson Tide are 4-0 in home games. Alabama...
Texans Moves: RB Dameon Pierce MRI Result, Eno Cut - Sources
Houston Texans running back situation is unsettled with injury to Dameon Pierce, and plan to waive Eno Benjamin
Porterville Recorder
New England 27, Arizona 13
NE_K.Harris 14 run (Folk kick), 11:25. Ari_Conner 10 run (Prater kick), 2:59. NE_McMillan 23 fumble return (Folk kick), 5:32. NE_Strong 3 run (Folk kick), 14:09. RUSHING_New England, Strong 5-70, K.Harris 8-26, Stevenson 3-8, Mac.Jones 5-(minus 1). Arizona, Conner 15-85, McCoy 5-24, Murray 1-3, Ingram 1-1. PASSING_New England, Mac.Jones 24-35-1-235. Arizona,...
Porterville Recorder
Fast-paced Indiana holding its own in Eastern Conference
When the season began, it wasn't clear how much longer Myles Turner would be with the Indiana Pacers. That's still a reasonable question — but now there's another one alongside it: How much longer can those Pacers stay in the playoff race?. After losing 57 games a season ago,...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 105, Chicago St. 54
CHICAGO ST. (0-12) Norris 2-8 0-2 4, Hill 0-3 0-2 0, Myers 2-10 0-0 6, Newell 3-11 2-3 8, Willard 5-9 1-1 11, Hester 0-0 0-0 0, Laualofa Tevao 1-7 1-2 3, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 3-11 8-14 14, Segues 3-9 0-0 8, Totals 19-68 12-24 54. MINNESOTA (6-5)
Porterville Recorder
Portland 133, Minnesota 112
MINNESOTA (112) Anderson 3-8 2-2 9, McDaniels 1-4 0-0 2, Gobert 8-13 0-1 16, Edwards 6-16 2-6 17, Russell 9-19 2-3 23, Minott 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan 1-2 0-0 3, Reid 4-4 1-2 10, Knight 2-2 0-0 4, Garza 1-1 0-0 2, Forbes 1-4 0-0 2, Moore Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Nowell 7-12 3-5 17, Rivers 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 46-93 10-19 112.
Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota Are Home to Some Fast Talkers
In this part of the United States, we pride ourselves on enjoying life at a much slower pace than most of the rest of the country. That is until we open our mouths. A new study from Preply shows that half of the top ten fastest-talking states are in our neck of the woods.
Porterville Recorder
ARIZONA STATE 73, CREIGHTON 71
Percentages: FG .422, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Des.Cambridge 5-7, Nunez 2-2, Dev.Cambridge 1-2, Gaffney 1-2, Collins 1-3, Horne 1-5, Muhammad 0-1, Neal 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Washington 2, Dev.Cambridge). Turnovers: 9 (Washington 3, Collins 2, Des.Cambridge, Dev.Cambridge, Gaffney, Neal). Steals: 3 (Collins,...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 128, Atlanta 103
ATLANTA (103) Hunter 7-16 3-3 19, Johnson 4-9 4-5 14, Okongwu 2-8 2-4 6, Forrest 2-9 0-0 4, Griffin 5-12 1-2 13, Kaminsky 4-9 2-2 13, Culver 3-9 1-2 7, J.Holiday 2-7 0-0 6, A.Holiday 5-13 4-4 15, Krejci 2-5 0-0 4, Martin 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 37-104 17-22 103.
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 2, Edmonton 1
Minnesota110—2 First Period_1, Minnesota, Boldy 11 (Zuccarello, Kaprizov), 12:36 (pp). 2, Edmonton, Hyman 10 (McDavid, Barrie), 14:01 (pp). Second Period_3, Minnesota, Gaudreau 5 (Boldy), 9:39. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Edmonton 9-6-7_22. Minnesota 6-16-8_30. Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 5; Minnesota 1 of 3. Goalies_Edmonton, Skinner 9-7-0 (30 shots-28 saves). Minnesota,...
Porterville Recorder
NEW MEXICO 67, SAN FRANCISCO 64
Percentages: FG .439, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Jenkins 1-2, Mashburn 1-2, House 1-3, Allick 0-2, Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Allick, Udeze). Turnovers: 10 (Allick 3, House 3, Jenkins, Johnson, Mashburn, Udeze). Steals: 7 (House 4, Dent, Mashburn, Seck). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 15 GONZAGA 88, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 67
Percentages: FG .429, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Williams 3-8, Konan Niederhauser 1-3, Coit 1-6, Crump 0-1, Plintauskas 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Crump, Durosinmi). Turnovers: 14 (Nutter 4, Coit 2, Crump 2, Konan Niederhauser 2, Williams 2, Durosinmi, Plintauskas). Steals: 3 (Crump 2,...
Porterville Recorder
San Antonio takes on Portland, aims for 4th straight victory
Portland Trail Blazers (15-12, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (9-18, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio comes into a matchup with Portland as winners of three straight games. The Spurs are 3-16 in Western Conference games. San Antonio is 5-13 against opponents with...
Porterville Recorder
SAN DIEGO STATE 88, KENNESAW STATE 54
Percentages: FG .347, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Jennings 4-8, Youngblood 2-2, Ademokoya 1-2, Rodgers 1-2, LaRue 0-1, Burden 0-2, Cottle 0-2, Stroud 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cottle, LaRue). Turnovers: 20 (Youngblood 5, Cottle 4, Burden 2, LaRue 2, Rodgers 2, Ademokoya, Jennings,...
Porterville Recorder
San Antonio 112, Cleveland 111
CLEVELAND (111) E.Mobley 7-12 3-4 17, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 7-11 2-2 16, Garland 7-22 3-3 18, Mitchell 12-24 2-2 28, Osman 1-2 0-0 2, Love 2-6 2-2 7, Okoro 0-2 0-0 0, LeVert 9-13 4-4 23. Totals 45-92 16-17 111. SAN ANTONIO (112) K.Johnson 8-25 4-5 21, Roby...
Porterville Recorder
SYRACUSE 86, MONMOUTH 71
MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .482, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Collins 5-13, Ruth 3-4, Holmstrom 1-5, Ball 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Allen 2, Doyle, Holmstrom). Turnovers: 13 (Collins 2, Foster 2, Ruth 2, Sandhu 2, Spence 2, Ball, Doyle, Holmstrom). Steals: 6 (Collins...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTH FLORIDA 72, NORTHERN IOWA 69
Percentages: FG .500, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Harris 5-12, Smith 2-3, Boggs 1-2, Conwell 1-3, Miguel 1-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Conwell). Turnovers: 12 (Tchewa 3, Boggs 2, Conwell 2, Hines 2, Miguel 2, Harris). Steals: 8 (Hines 2, Boggs, Chaplin, Conwell, Harris,...
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest was braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions, while states farther to the south saw tornadoes from a massive storm blowing across the country. An area stretching from Montana into western Nebraska and Colorado was under blizzard warnings, and the National Weather Service said that as much as 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow was possible in some areas of western South Dakota and northwestern Nebraska. Meanwhile, ice and sleet were expected in the eastern Great Plains. The National Weather Service warned that up to about half an inch (2.5 centimeters) of ice could form and winds could gust up to 45 mph (72 kph) in parts of Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota. Power outages, tree damage, falling branches and hazardous travel conditions all threatened the region. “This is a ‘we are not kidding’ kind of storm,” the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Monday in a tweet urging people to stock up on essentials, then stay home once the storm hits.
Comments / 0