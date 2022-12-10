ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Davis leads Memphis against No. 4 Alabama after 27-point game

Memphis Tigers (8-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -6.5; over/under is 150. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide after Kendric Davis scored 27 points in Memphis' 82-73 win against the Auburn Tigers. The Crimson Tide are 4-0 in home games. Alabama...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
New England 27, Arizona 13

NE_K.Harris 14 run (Folk kick), 11:25. Ari_Conner 10 run (Prater kick), 2:59. NE_McMillan 23 fumble return (Folk kick), 5:32. NE_Strong 3 run (Folk kick), 14:09. RUSHING_New England, Strong 5-70, K.Harris 8-26, Stevenson 3-8, Mac.Jones 5-(minus 1). Arizona, Conner 15-85, McCoy 5-24, Murray 1-3, Ingram 1-1. PASSING_New England, Mac.Jones 24-35-1-235. Arizona,...
ARIZONA STATE
Fast-paced Indiana holding its own in Eastern Conference

When the season began, it wasn't clear how much longer Myles Turner would be with the Indiana Pacers. That's still a reasonable question — but now there's another one alongside it: How much longer can those Pacers stay in the playoff race?. After losing 57 games a season ago,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Minnesota 105, Chicago St. 54

CHICAGO ST. (0-12) Norris 2-8 0-2 4, Hill 0-3 0-2 0, Myers 2-10 0-0 6, Newell 3-11 2-3 8, Willard 5-9 1-1 11, Hester 0-0 0-0 0, Laualofa Tevao 1-7 1-2 3, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 3-11 8-14 14, Segues 3-9 0-0 8, Totals 19-68 12-24 54. MINNESOTA (6-5)
CHICAGO, IL
Portland 133, Minnesota 112

MINNESOTA (112) Anderson 3-8 2-2 9, McDaniels 1-4 0-0 2, Gobert 8-13 0-1 16, Edwards 6-16 2-6 17, Russell 9-19 2-3 23, Minott 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan 1-2 0-0 3, Reid 4-4 1-2 10, Knight 2-2 0-0 4, Garza 1-1 0-0 2, Forbes 1-4 0-0 2, Moore Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Nowell 7-12 3-5 17, Rivers 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 46-93 10-19 112.
PORTLAND, OR
ARIZONA STATE 73, CREIGHTON 71

Percentages: FG .422, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Des.Cambridge 5-7, Nunez 2-2, Dev.Cambridge 1-2, Gaffney 1-2, Collins 1-3, Horne 1-5, Muhammad 0-1, Neal 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Washington 2, Dev.Cambridge). Turnovers: 9 (Washington 3, Collins 2, Des.Cambridge, Dev.Cambridge, Gaffney, Neal). Steals: 3 (Collins,...
TEMPE, AZ
Memphis 128, Atlanta 103

ATLANTA (103) Hunter 7-16 3-3 19, Johnson 4-9 4-5 14, Okongwu 2-8 2-4 6, Forrest 2-9 0-0 4, Griffin 5-12 1-2 13, Kaminsky 4-9 2-2 13, Culver 3-9 1-2 7, J.Holiday 2-7 0-0 6, A.Holiday 5-13 4-4 15, Krejci 2-5 0-0 4, Martin 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 37-104 17-22 103.
ATLANTA, GA
Minnesota 2, Edmonton 1

Minnesota110—2 First Period_1, Minnesota, Boldy 11 (Zuccarello, Kaprizov), 12:36 (pp). 2, Edmonton, Hyman 10 (McDavid, Barrie), 14:01 (pp). Second Period_3, Minnesota, Gaudreau 5 (Boldy), 9:39. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Edmonton 9-6-7_22. Minnesota 6-16-8_30. Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 5; Minnesota 1 of 3. Goalies_Edmonton, Skinner 9-7-0 (30 shots-28 saves). Minnesota,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NEW MEXICO 67, SAN FRANCISCO 64

Percentages: FG .439, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Jenkins 1-2, Mashburn 1-2, House 1-3, Allick 0-2, Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Allick, Udeze). Turnovers: 10 (Allick 3, House 3, Jenkins, Johnson, Mashburn, Udeze). Steals: 7 (House 4, Dent, Mashburn, Seck). Technical Fouls: None.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NO. 15 GONZAGA 88, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 67

Percentages: FG .429, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Williams 3-8, Konan Niederhauser 1-3, Coit 1-6, Crump 0-1, Plintauskas 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Crump, Durosinmi). Turnovers: 14 (Nutter 4, Coit 2, Crump 2, Konan Niederhauser 2, Williams 2, Durosinmi, Plintauskas). Steals: 3 (Crump 2,...
DEKALB, IL
San Antonio takes on Portland, aims for 4th straight victory

Portland Trail Blazers (15-12, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (9-18, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio comes into a matchup with Portland as winners of three straight games. The Spurs are 3-16 in Western Conference games. San Antonio is 5-13 against opponents with...
PORTLAND, OR
SAN DIEGO STATE 88, KENNESAW STATE 54

Percentages: FG .347, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Jennings 4-8, Youngblood 2-2, Ademokoya 1-2, Rodgers 1-2, LaRue 0-1, Burden 0-2, Cottle 0-2, Stroud 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cottle, LaRue). Turnovers: 20 (Youngblood 5, Cottle 4, Burden 2, LaRue 2, Rodgers 2, Ademokoya, Jennings,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Antonio 112, Cleveland 111

CLEVELAND (111) E.Mobley 7-12 3-4 17, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 7-11 2-2 16, Garland 7-22 3-3 18, Mitchell 12-24 2-2 28, Osman 1-2 0-0 2, Love 2-6 2-2 7, Okoro 0-2 0-0 0, LeVert 9-13 4-4 23. Totals 45-92 16-17 111. SAN ANTONIO (112) K.Johnson 8-25 4-5 21, Roby...
CLEVELAND, OH
SYRACUSE 86, MONMOUTH 71

MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .482, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Collins 5-13, Ruth 3-4, Holmstrom 1-5, Ball 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Allen 2, Doyle, Holmstrom). Turnovers: 13 (Collins 2, Foster 2, Ruth 2, Sandhu 2, Spence 2, Ball, Doyle, Holmstrom). Steals: 6 (Collins...
SYRACUSE, NY
SOUTH FLORIDA 72, NORTHERN IOWA 69

Percentages: FG .500, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Harris 5-12, Smith 2-3, Boggs 1-2, Conwell 1-3, Miguel 1-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Conwell). Turnovers: 12 (Tchewa 3, Boggs 2, Conwell 2, Hines 2, Miguel 2, Harris). Steals: 8 (Hines 2, Boggs, Chaplin, Conwell, Harris,...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest was braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions, while states farther to the south saw tornadoes from a massive storm blowing across the country. An area stretching from Montana into western Nebraska and Colorado was under blizzard warnings, and the National Weather Service said that as much as 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow was possible in some areas of western South Dakota and northwestern Nebraska. Meanwhile, ice and sleet were expected in the eastern Great Plains. The National Weather Service warned that up to about half an inch (2.5 centimeters) of ice could form and winds could gust up to 45 mph (72 kph) in parts of Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota. Power outages, tree damage, falling branches and hazardous travel conditions all threatened the region. “This is a ‘we are not kidding’ kind of storm,” the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Monday in a tweet urging people to stock up on essentials, then stay home once the storm hits.
COLORADO STATE

