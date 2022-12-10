ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

George has triple-double, Clippers beat Timberwolves 99-88

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 19 points, Paul George had a triple-double and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the undermanned Minnesota Timberwolves 99-88 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory. George had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his first triple-double since...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Curry leaves with shoulder injury, Warriors fall to Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 29 points and the Indiana Pacers beat the Golden State 125-119 on Wednesday night, with Warriors star Stephen Curry unable to finish because of a left shoulder injury. Curry scored 24 of his 38 points in the first half for the defending champion...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Detroit hosts Sacramento after overtime win

Sacramento Kings (15-12, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (8-22, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Sacramento Kings after the Pistons took down the Charlotte Hornets 141-134 in overtime. The Pistons have gone 4-9 in home games. Detroit is 4- when it wins the...
DETROIT, MI
Charlotte takes on Atlanta, seeks to break 6-game slide

Atlanta Hawks (14-15, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (7-21, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte looks to stop its six-game skid when the Hornets play Atlanta. The Hornets are 3-5 in division matchups. Charlotte is fifth in the league with 45.5 rebounds led by Mason...
CHARLOTTE, NC
L.A. Clippers 99, Minnesota 88

MINNESOTA (88) Anderson 5-10 3-6 13, McDaniels 3-11 0-0 6, Gobert 3-5 5-7 11, Edwards 6-14 5-7 19, Rivers 1-7 2-2 5, Minott 1-1 2-2 4, Ryan 0-0 0-0 0, Reid 3-5 3-4 9, Knight 2-2 0-0 4, Garza 0-1 0-0 0, Forbes 0-1 0-0 0, Moore Jr. 1-1 2-2 4, Nowell 6-16 0-0 13. Totals 31-74 22-30 88.
LOS ANGELES, CA
N.Y. Knicks 128, Chicago 120

Percentages: FG .495, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 18-34, .529 (Barrett 4-7, Grimes 4-7, Brunson 3-6, Randle 3-7, McBride 2-2, Hartenstein 1-1, Quickley 1-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 5 (Robinson 2, Barrett, Grimes, Sims). Turnovers: 15 (Randle 6, Barrett 3, Brunson 2, Grimes 2, McBride, Quickley). Steals:...
Cleveland 105, Dallas 90

Percentages: FG .526, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Mitchell 6-9, Garland 1-3, Stevens 1-6, E.Mobley 0-1, Love 0-2, LeVert 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (E.Mobley, Lopez). Turnovers: 6 (Mitchell 3, E.Mobley, LeVert, Stevens). Steals: 5 (Allen 2, Garland 2, Mitchell). Technical Fouls: Cavaliers, 7:34...
Portland 128, San Antonio 112

Percentages: FG .605, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 18-40, .450 (Lillard 7-14, Simons 5-9, Sharpe 2-4, Grant 2-6, Walker 1-1, Keo.Johnson 1-2, Nurkic 0-1, Hart 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Eubanks, Grant, Nurkic). Turnovers: 17 (Lillard 5, Simons 4, Grant 3, Nurkic 2, Winslow 2, Sharpe).
PORTLAND, OR
Sacramento 124, Toronto 123

SACRAMENTO (124) H.Barnes 4-8 4-4 12, Murray 4-12 0-0 10, Sabonis 10-13 1-1 21, Davis 7-14 0-0 19, Fox 9-23 5-7 27, Holmes 1-2 0-0 2, Lyles 2-4 0-0 5, Metu 1-1 0-0 2, Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Monk 6-13 7-8 24. Totals 45-93 17-20 124. TORONTO (123) S.Barnes 10-16...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Denver 141, Washington 128

Percentages: FG .527, FT .565. 3-Point Goals: 19-39, .487 (Kispert 4-6, Morris 4-7, Barton 4-8, Kuzma 4-8, Avdija 1-2, Gibson 1-3, Goodwin 1-4, Gill 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Gafford 2, Gibson, Goodwin, Kispert). Turnovers: 13 (Barton 5, Kuzma 3, Avdija 2, Goodwin 2, Gafford).
WASHINGTON STATE
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead-Dec. 16-22

1921 — Baseball Commissioner Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis casts the deciding vote to return to best-of-seven World Series from the best-of-nine format. The American League votes to return to best-of-seven World Series, while National League votes for the best-of-nine format. The a best-of-nine series was used in 1903 and 1919 through 1921.
TENNESSEE STATE
Miami 110, Oklahoma City 108

MIAMI (110) Martin 1-6 0-0 3, Strus 4-11 0-0 10, Adebayo 5-13 5-6 15, Herro 12-23 2-2 35, Lowry 5-10 0-0 14, D.Robinson 4-8 2-2 14, Highsmith 0-2 0-0 0, Dedmon 2-5 1-2 7, Oladipo 4-8 2-3 12. Totals 37-86 12-15 110. OKLAHOMA CITY (108) Dort 6-12 2-4 18, Jal.Williams...
MIAMI, OK
Wednesday's Sports In Brief

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappé vs. Lionel Messi. Soccer’s latest superstar against perhaps the sport’s greatest player in the World Cup final just about everyone was hoping for. France and Mbappé are headed back to the biggest game in soccer, and to a much-anticipated...
ARIZONA STATE
Chiefs can clinch AFC West title with win over Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — The only thing standing between the Kansas City Chiefs and their seventh straight AFC West title are the lowly Houston Texans. But the Chiefs know better than to overlook the one-win Texans, especially after they nearly pulled off a huge upset over Dallas last week. “They...
HOUSTON, TX
Coyotes face the Islanders in a non-conference matchup

New York Islanders (17-12-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (9-14-4, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes and the New York Islanders face off in a non-conference matchup. Arizona has a 3-2-1 record in home games and a 9-14-4 record overall. The Coyotes are...
ELMONT, NY

