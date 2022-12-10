Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 128, Atlanta 103
ATLANTA (103) Hunter 7-16 3-3 19, Johnson 4-9 4-5 14, Okongwu 2-8 2-4 6, Forrest 2-9 0-0 4, Griffin 5-12 1-2 13, Kaminsky 4-9 2-2 13, Culver 3-9 1-2 7, J.Holiday 2-7 0-0 6, A.Holiday 5-13 4-4 15, Krejci 2-5 0-0 4, Martin 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 37-104 17-22 103.
Porterville Recorder
Durant, Irving propel rested Nets past skidding Wizards
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 30 points, Kyrie Irving had 24 and the well-rested Brooklyn Nets methodically pulled away for a 112-100 win against the overmatched Washington Wizards on Monday night. The Nets, who won at Indiana on Saturday night with their top seven scorers sitting out, matched...
Porterville Recorder
ARIZONA STATE 73, CREIGHTON 71
Percentages: FG .422, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Des.Cambridge 5-7, Nunez 2-2, Dev.Cambridge 1-2, Gaffney 1-2, Collins 1-3, Horne 1-5, Muhammad 0-1, Neal 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Washington 2, Dev.Cambridge). Turnovers: 9 (Washington 3, Collins 2, Des.Cambridge, Dev.Cambridge, Gaffney, Neal). Steals: 3 (Collins,...
Porterville Recorder
LITTLE ROCK 83, PHILANDER SMITH 54
Percentages: FG .346, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (A.Johnson 2-3, Woods 1-2, Thomas 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Childs 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (A.Johnson, Childs). Turnovers: 17 (Childs 5, Rufus 3, A.Johnson 2, D.Johnson 2, Reese 2, Roberson 2, Kellah). Steals: 7 (Roberson 3, A.Johnson,...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Porterville Recorder
Portland 133, Minnesota 112
MINNESOTA (112) Anderson 3-8 2-2 9, McDaniels 1-4 0-0 2, Gobert 8-13 0-1 16, Edwards 6-16 2-6 17, Russell 9-19 2-3 23, Minott 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan 1-2 0-0 3, Reid 4-4 1-2 10, Knight 2-2 0-0 4, Garza 1-1 0-0 2, Forbes 1-4 0-0 2, Moore Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Nowell 7-12 3-5 17, Rivers 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 46-93 10-19 112.
Porterville Recorder
ORAL ROBERTS 84, LIBERTY 70
Percentages: FG .511, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (McGhee 6-11, Porter 2-2, Warfield 2-2, Rode 2-5, Robinson 1-4, Jackson 0-1, Peebles 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cleveland, Robinson, Warfield). Turnovers: 20 (McGhee 7, Porter 3, Rode 3, Peebles 2, Robinson 2, Venzant 2, Cleveland).
Porterville Recorder
San Antonio 112, Cleveland 111
CLEVELAND (111) E.Mobley 7-12 3-4 17, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 7-11 2-2 16, Garland 7-22 3-3 18, Mitchell 12-24 2-2 28, Osman 1-2 0-0 2, Love 2-6 2-2 7, Okoro 0-2 0-0 0, LeVert 9-13 4-4 23. Totals 45-92 16-17 111. SAN ANTONIO (112) K.Johnson 8-25 4-5 21, Roby...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 113, Boston 93
Percentages: FG .434, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 9-39, .231 (Brogdon 2-6, Tatum 2-8, White 1-3, Williams 1-3, Smart 1-4, Hauser 1-6, J.Brown 1-6, Pritchard 0-1, Griffin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Kornet 2, Brogdon, J.Jackson, Smart, Vonleh). Turnovers: 15 (Brogdon 4, Smart 3, Tatum 3,...
Porterville Recorder
SAN DIEGO STATE 88, KENNESAW STATE 54
Percentages: FG .347, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Jennings 4-8, Youngblood 2-2, Ademokoya 1-2, Rodgers 1-2, LaRue 0-1, Burden 0-2, Cottle 0-2, Stroud 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cottle, LaRue). Turnovers: 20 (Youngblood 5, Cottle 4, Burden 2, LaRue 2, Rodgers 2, Ademokoya, Jennings,...
Porterville Recorder
San Antonio takes on Portland, aims for 4th straight victory
Portland Trail Blazers (15-12, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (9-18, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio comes into a matchup with Portland as winners of three straight games. The Spurs are 3-16 in Western Conference games. San Antonio is 5-13 against opponents with...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 7 TEXAS 87, RICE 81, OT
Percentages: FG .435, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Olivari 4-9, Huseinovic 2-3, Evee 2-10, Sheffield 1-4, Mason 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mason). Turnovers: 15 (Mason 5, Sheffield 3, Fiedler 2, Olivari 2, Evee, Huseinovic, Lieppert). Steals: 6 (Sheffield 2, Fiedler, Huseinovic, Mason, Olivari).
Porterville Recorder
Chicago takes on New York, aims for 4th straight home win
New York Knicks (14-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (11-15, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bulls take on New York. The Bulls have gone 9-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is fourth...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTH FLORIDA 72, NORTHERN IOWA 69
Percentages: FG .500, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Harris 5-12, Smith 2-3, Boggs 1-2, Conwell 1-3, Miguel 1-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Conwell). Turnovers: 12 (Tchewa 3, Boggs 2, Conwell 2, Hines 2, Miguel 2, Harris). Steals: 8 (Hines 2, Boggs, Chaplin, Conwell, Harris,...
Porterville Recorder
SYRACUSE 86, MONMOUTH 71
MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .482, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Collins 5-13, Ruth 3-4, Holmstrom 1-5, Ball 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Allen 2, Doyle, Holmstrom). Turnovers: 13 (Collins 2, Foster 2, Ruth 2, Sandhu 2, Spence 2, Ball, Doyle, Holmstrom). Steals: 6 (Collins...
Porterville Recorder
AUSTIN PEAY 86, LINDSEY WILSON 61
Percentages: FG .385, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Jones 2-5, C.Robinson 1-2, Mumford 1-2, Lewis 1-3, Davis 0-1, Cundiff 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Beckles, Garang Doup, Kalonji). Turnovers: 20 (Lewis 5, Mumford 4, Beckles 2, C.Robinson 2, Cundiff 2, Edwards 2, Jones, Kalonji,...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 105, Chicago St. 54
CHICAGO ST. (0-12) Norris 2-8 0-2 4, Hill 0-3 0-2 0, Myers 2-10 0-0 6, Newell 3-11 2-3 8, Willard 5-9 1-1 11, Hester 0-0 0-0 0, Laualofa Tevao 1-7 1-2 3, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 3-11 8-14 14, Segues 3-9 0-0 8, Totals 19-68 12-24 54. MINNESOTA (6-5)
Porterville Recorder
George and the Clippers host conference foe Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves (13-14, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (15-13, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Los Angeles and Minnesota square off on Wednesday. The Clippers are 10-10 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its...
ESPN's Robert Griffin III Uses Highly Racist Term On Air, Says It Was Accident
The football analyst and former NFL quarterback was commenting on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when he uttered the slur.
Porterville Recorder
Davis leads Memphis against No. 4 Alabama after 27-point game
Memphis Tigers (8-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -6.5; over/under is 150. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide after Kendric Davis scored 27 points in Memphis' 82-73 win against the Auburn Tigers. The Crimson Tide are 4-0 in home games. Alabama...
Comments / 0