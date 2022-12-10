ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Monday's Scores

Waterloo Christian School 59, West Central, Maynard 45. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Ruthven-Ayrshire, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder

Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll

4. Waukee4-148 5. Dubuque, Senior3-046 Others receiving votes: Burlington 9. Johnston 7. Valley, West Des Moines 7. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 3. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 3. Des Moines, Lincoln 1. Marshalltown 1. Waterloo, East 1. Class 3A. RecordPts. 1. North Polk, Alleman(2)4-073 2. Xavier, Cedar Rapids(5)4-068 3. Bondurant...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy