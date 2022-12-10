Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Monday's Scores
Waterloo Christian School 59, West Central, Maynard 45. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Ruthven-Ayrshire, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll
4. Waukee4-148 5. Dubuque, Senior3-046 Others receiving votes: Burlington 9. Johnston 7. Valley, West Des Moines 7. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 3. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 3. Des Moines, Lincoln 1. Marshalltown 1. Waterloo, East 1. Class 3A. RecordPts. 1. North Polk, Alleman(2)4-073 2. Xavier, Cedar Rapids(5)4-068 3. Bondurant...
