Buffalo, NY

Montreal 2, Calgary 1

Montreal0011—2 Montreal won shootout 2-1 First Period_None. Penalties_Hanifin, CGY (Interference), 0:36; Armia, MTL (Slashing), 3:03; Lewis, CGY (Tripping), 11:00; Pezzetta, MTL (Fighting), 13:54; Mackey, CGY (Fighting), 13:54. Second Period_1, Calgary, Huberdeau 5 (Toffoli, Backlund), 5:04 (pp). Penalties_Kovacevic, MTL (Tripping), 0:53; Phillips, CGY (Tripping), 2:10; Dach, MTL (Interference), 4:00; Hanifin,...
Minnesota 2, Edmonton 1

Minnesota110—2 First Period_1, Minnesota, Boldy 11 (Zuccarello, Kaprizov), 12:36 (pp). 2, Edmonton, Hyman 10 (McDavid, Barrie), 14:01 (pp). Second Period_3, Minnesota, Gaudreau 5 (Boldy), 9:39. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Edmonton 9-6-7_22. Minnesota 6-16-8_30. Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 5; Minnesota 1 of 3. Goalies_Edmonton, Skinner 9-7-0 (30 shots-28 saves). Minnesota,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Ottawa 3, Anaheim 0

Ottawa201—3 First Period_1, Ottawa, Kelly 1 (Zaitsev), 5:42. 2, Ottawa, DeBrincat 8 (Giroux, Chabot), 10:19 (pp). Third Period_3, Ottawa, DeBrincat 9 (Giroux, Batherson), 12:00 (pp). Shots on Goal_Anaheim 5-12-15_32. Ottawa 11-13-14_38. Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 3; Ottawa 2 of 4. Goalies_Anaheim, Dostal 0-1-0 (38 shots-35 saves). Ottawa, Talbot 6-7-0...
ANAHEIM, CA
St. Louis 1, Nashville 0

Overtime_1, St. Louis, Schenn 7 (Krug, Kyrou), 2:23. Shots on Goal_Nashville 7-9-8-1_25. St. Louis 9-4-7-4_24. Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 4; St. Louis 0 of 3. Goalies_Nashville, Saros 9-8-3 (24 shots-23 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 10-11-1 (25-25). A_18,096 (18,096). T_2:27. Referees_Francis Charron, Trevor Hanson. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Libor Suchanek.
NASHVILLE, TN
Chicago takes on New York, aims for 4th straight home win

New York Knicks (14-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (11-15, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bulls take on New York. The Bulls have gone 9-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is fourth...
CHICAGO, IL

