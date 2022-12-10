ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Memphis 128, Atlanta 103

Percentages: FG .356, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Kaminsky 3-7, Griffin 2-5, Hunter 2-5, Johnson 2-5, J.Holiday 2-6, A.Holiday 1-4, Krejci 0-1, Culver 0-2, Martin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Okongwu). Turnovers: 15 (Johnson 4, Forrest 3, Hunter 3, Griffin 2, Okongwu 2, Kaminsky).
Portland 133, Minnesota 112

Percentages: FG .495, FT .526. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Edwards 3-3, Russell 3-10, Anderson 1-1, Reid 1-1, Ryan 1-2, Rivers 1-3, Moore Jr. 0-1, Forbes 0-2, McDaniels 0-2, Nowell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (McDaniels, Russell). Turnovers: 10 (Edwards 2, Nowell 2, Russell 2, Anderson,...
MINNESOTA STATE
L.A. Clippers 113, Boston 93

BOSTON (93) J.Brown 9-15 2-6 21, Tatum 7-20 4-4 20, Griffin 1-3 3-5 5, Smart 1-6 0-0 3, White 1-3 0-0 3, Hauser 2-7 0-0 5, J.Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 4-7 5-7 14, Kornet 2-2 0-0 4, Brogdon 6-12 4-4 18, Pritchard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-76 18-26 93.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NO. 7 TEXAS 87, RICE 81, OT

Percentages: FG .435, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Olivari 4-9, Huseinovic 2-3, Evee 2-10, Sheffield 1-4, Mason 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mason). Turnovers: 15 (Mason 5, Sheffield 3, Fiedler 2, Olivari 2, Evee, Huseinovic, Lieppert). Steals: 6 (Sheffield 2, Fiedler, Huseinovic, Mason, Olivari).
AUSTIN, TX
UALR 83, Philander Smith 54

PHILANDER SMITH (0-1) Reese 4-5 1-2 9, Childs 1-9 2-2 4, D.Johnson 1-4 2-4 4, Rufus 2-8 2-4 6, A.Johnson 5-9 0-0 12, Roberson 2-4 2-2 6, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Carnes 0-2 0-2 0, Anderson 0-3 2-2 2, Kellah 2-3 4-6 8, Woods 1-4 0-0 3, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Berry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-52 15-24 54.
Durant, Irving propel rested Nets past skidding Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 30 points, Kyrie Irving had 24 and the well-rested Brooklyn Nets methodically pulled away for a 112-100 win against the overmatched Washington Wizards on Monday night. The Nets, who won at Indiana on Saturday night with their top seven scorers sitting out, matched...
WASHINGTON, DC
ARIZONA STATE 73, CREIGHTON 71

Percentages: FG .422, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Des.Cambridge 5-7, Nunez 2-2, Dev.Cambridge 1-2, Gaffney 1-2, Collins 1-3, Horne 1-5, Muhammad 0-1, Neal 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Washington 2, Dev.Cambridge). Turnovers: 9 (Washington 3, Collins 2, Des.Cambridge, Dev.Cambridge, Gaffney, Neal). Steals: 3 (Collins,...
TEMPE, AZ
SYRACUSE 86, MONMOUTH 71

MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .482, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Collins 5-13, Ruth 3-4, Holmstrom 1-5, Ball 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Allen 2, Doyle, Holmstrom). Turnovers: 13 (Collins 2, Foster 2, Ruth 2, Sandhu 2, Spence 2, Ball, Doyle, Holmstrom). Steals: 6 (Collins...
SYRACUSE, NY
ORAL ROBERTS 84, LIBERTY 70

Percentages: FG .511, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (McGhee 6-11, Porter 2-2, Warfield 2-2, Rode 2-5, Robinson 1-4, Jackson 0-1, Peebles 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cleveland, Robinson, Warfield). Turnovers: 20 (McGhee 7, Porter 3, Rode 3, Peebles 2, Robinson 2, Venzant 2, Cleveland).
Fast-paced Indiana holding its own in Eastern Conference

When the season began, it wasn't clear how much longer Myles Turner would be with the Indiana Pacers. That's still a reasonable question — but now there's another one alongside it: How much longer can those Pacers stay in the playoff race?. After losing 57 games a season ago,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
James, Davis carry Lakers past Pistons, 124-117

DETROIT (AP) — LeBron James scored 35 points, Anthony Davis had 34 points and 15 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-117 on Sunday night. “This was a must-win for us, because we wanted to have a successful road trip — at least .500,” Davis said. “The last game is always the toughest to win.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Chicago takes on New York, aims for 4th straight home win

New York Knicks (14-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (11-15, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bulls take on New York. The Bulls have gone 9-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is fourth...
CHICAGO, IL

