Spokane, WA

Gonzaga Men Host N. Illinois Tonight

The Gonzaga men’s basketball team hosts Northern Illinois tonight in Spokane. The Bulldogs are 7-3 after beating in-state rival Washington Friday. Northern Illinois is 3-6, including a blowout loss to Idaho earlier this month in Moscow. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. from the McCarthey Athletic Center with live...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Gas prices falling across the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — If driving in this weather is giving you some problems, you can feel a bit better by paying less for gas at the pump. Across the Inland Northwest, gas prices have been getting cheaper and cheaper. According to AAA, gas prices across the country have an average price of $3.262 a gallon. The average price for gas...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Wilson Elementary requiring masks for rest of week

SPOKANE, Wash. — Wilson Elementary recently announced that the school will require its students and staff to wear masks for the remainder of the week due to a rise in illnesses. The school says it’s experiencing more cases of the common cold, flu, RSV, COVID-19 and other sicknesses. On Tuesday, the Spokane Regional Health District is requiring students, staff, and...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

AG Bob Ferguson weighs in on Spokane I-90 homeless camp lawsuit

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is weighing on the federal lawsuit that was filed against the City of Spokane and Spokane County over the homeless camp along I-90, commonly known as Camp Hope. Jewels Helping Hands, several residents of the encampment and Disability Rights Washington...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Fog, flurries, and a big cool down in the forecast – Matt

Patchy dense fog will slow things down around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene Sunday night and Monday morning. Spotty snow showers are also lingering around the Blue Mountains on Sunday night and will bring some flurries to the L-C Valley and moderate accumulations to the Camas Prairie through Monday. Otherwise,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Fog, showers, and icy side roads on Sunday – Matt

The WEATHER ALERT DAY in place for Saturday continues through the night while snow continues to fall in our northern valleys and over our mountain passes. In addition to the continuing snow, any untreated slushy roads around Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and the Palouse will freeze up overnight. Another band...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Project ID looking for new home

SPOKANE, Wash. — The non-profit Project ID is looking for a new home after the company's landlord looks to nearly double their rent. But since then, there's been an overwhelming amount of support for the organization. Project ID provides programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Their current...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

School closings and delays in Spokane, Inland Northwest on Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 9. Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools: (students working remotely) Mary Walker School District: No student access day. Riverside School District. Tekoa School District. Delayed. Almira Coulee Hartline School District: 2-hour delay. Cheney Public Schools: 1-hour delay. Chewelah School District: 2-hour delay,...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Bing Crosby's grandson to play in Spokane for the first time

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Bing Crosby Theater is set to host its namesake's grandson for the first time. In fact, according to the Spokesman-Review, his performance at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 11 will be the first time Phil Crosby Jr. has ever played in Spokane. Crosby Jr. and the Zonky...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Saturday is a Weather Alert Day: Heavy snow forecast for northern valleys

Another storm moves into the Inland Northwest Friday night and will create hazardous travel conditions in our northern valleys. These areas will have a Weather Alert Day on Saturday with 6-10″ of snow possible from Highway 2 to the Canada border and from Omak east to Sandpoint. This includes Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Boundary, and Bonner counties. These counties are under a Winter Storm Warning.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

List: Events happening this week across the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — This week many events will be taking place across the Inland Northwest. The next round of showers will arrive early Saturday morning. Saturday and Sunday will be cloudy, with rain and snow in the morning changing to all rain in the afternoon. Weekend temperatures are expected to be nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s.
SPOKANE, WA

