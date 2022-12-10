Read full article on original website
Gonzaga Men Host N. Illinois Tonight
The Gonzaga men’s basketball team hosts Northern Illinois tonight in Spokane. The Bulldogs are 7-3 after beating in-state rival Washington Friday. Northern Illinois is 3-6, including a blowout loss to Idaho earlier this month in Moscow. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. from the McCarthey Athletic Center with live...
Men's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga jumps to No. 15 in AP Top 25 poll (12/12/22)
The Gonzaga Bulldogs rose to No. 15 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Monday following yet another wild week of college hoops across the country. With then-No. 1 Houston’s loss to Alabama on Saturday, Purdue leapfrogged its way to take the top spot in the rankings for the first ...
Record Number Of Seattle Residents Moving To This City
Redfin revealed the top cities Americans are moving out the most -- and where they're going.
Gas prices falling across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — If driving in this weather is giving you some problems, you can feel a bit better by paying less for gas at the pump. Across the Inland Northwest, gas prices have been getting cheaper and cheaper. According to AAA, gas prices across the country have an average price of $3.262 a gallon. The average price for gas...
Wilson Elementary requiring masks for rest of week
SPOKANE, Wash. — Wilson Elementary recently announced that the school will require its students and staff to wear masks for the remainder of the week due to a rise in illnesses. The school says it’s experiencing more cases of the common cold, flu, RSV, COVID-19 and other sicknesses. On Tuesday, the Spokane Regional Health District is requiring students, staff, and...
AG Bob Ferguson weighs in on Spokane I-90 homeless camp lawsuit
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is weighing on the federal lawsuit that was filed against the City of Spokane and Spokane County over the homeless camp along I-90, commonly known as Camp Hope. Jewels Helping Hands, several residents of the encampment and Disability Rights Washington...
‘It’s never been like this’: Frustration mounting in unplowed neighborhoods
SPOKANE Wash. — The City of Spokane is in full plow operations; 50+ crews are working 24 hours per day, clearing the snow and ice from busy roads across the city. But many neighborhoods around Spokane have yet to reap the benefits of that service. “I’ve been here for around 12 years, and it’s never been like this,” said Cindy...
KXLY
Fog, flurries, and a big cool down in the forecast – Matt
Patchy dense fog will slow things down around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene Sunday night and Monday morning. Spotty snow showers are also lingering around the Blue Mountains on Sunday night and will bring some flurries to the L-C Valley and moderate accumulations to the Camas Prairie through Monday. Otherwise,...
KXLY
Fog, showers, and icy side roads on Sunday – Matt
The WEATHER ALERT DAY in place for Saturday continues through the night while snow continues to fall in our northern valleys and over our mountain passes. In addition to the continuing snow, any untreated slushy roads around Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and the Palouse will freeze up overnight. Another band...
Project ID looking for new home
SPOKANE, Wash. — The non-profit Project ID is looking for a new home after the company's landlord looks to nearly double their rent. But since then, there's been an overwhelming amount of support for the organization. Project ID provides programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Their current...
Recommendations for casual restaurants with outdoor heated seating in Spokane?
I'm looking for some casual restaurants or cafes with outdoor heated seatings in Spokane, so that I can enjoy my meals better. Does anyone know some restaurants like that?
Air 4 Adventure: Traveling over the Grand Coulee and Moses Coulee
COLUMBIA RIVER, Wash. — If you are looking for a change in scenery and a little adventure, we have just the thing for you. About 100 miles west of Spokane are two geographical wonders — the Grand Coulee and the Moses Coulee. Carved by ice-age floods, the areas offer miles of hiking trails and views of what was once the...
School closings and delays in Spokane, Inland Northwest on Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 9. Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools: (students working remotely) Mary Walker School District: No student access day. Riverside School District. Tekoa School District. Delayed. Almira Coulee Hartline School District: 2-hour delay. Cheney Public Schools: 1-hour delay. Chewelah School District: 2-hour delay,...
Lockdowns lifted at North Central, Rogers; Lewis and Clark in 'Secure and Teach'
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to three local high schools on Friday after Lewis and Clark High School reportedly received a prank phone call threatening a shooting. Spokane Public Schools confirmed to KREM 2 that the call appeared to be a hoax. Lewis and Clark...
KXLY
Snow will taper off overnight, but there’s another round on the way – Kris
We are tracking two rounds of widespread snow: one is wrapping up in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene with another on the way for Friday night. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches have been issued for both systems. Plan your Friday. I’ve already told my kids to plan on...
KHQ Right Now
Bing Crosby's grandson to play in Spokane for the first time
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Bing Crosby Theater is set to host its namesake's grandson for the first time. In fact, according to the Spokesman-Review, his performance at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 11 will be the first time Phil Crosby Jr. has ever played in Spokane. Crosby Jr. and the Zonky...
KXLY
Saturday is a Weather Alert Day: Heavy snow forecast for northern valleys
Another storm moves into the Inland Northwest Friday night and will create hazardous travel conditions in our northern valleys. These areas will have a Weather Alert Day on Saturday with 6-10″ of snow possible from Highway 2 to the Canada border and from Omak east to Sandpoint. This includes Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Boundary, and Bonner counties. These counties are under a Winter Storm Warning.
KXLY
Arctic air: temperatures in the teens Tuesday morning with even colder weather in the forecast – Kris
We are tracking Arctic air which will bring the coldest conditions of the season to the region through the 7-day forecast. We are also tracking a weak disturbance for Wednesday which might bring very light snow to the Inland Northwest. Plan your Tuesday. Find your warmest coats, gloves and hats,...
North Idaho College board president put on administrative leave
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The North Idaho College board of trustees voted Thursday to place President Nick Swayne on immediate administrative leave and ask Michael Sebaaly, the former interim president, to return as acting president. The actions were taken when the trustees returned to open session after 10 p.m.,...
List: Events happening this week across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — This week many events will be taking place across the Inland Northwest. The next round of showers will arrive early Saturday morning. Saturday and Sunday will be cloudy, with rain and snow in the morning changing to all rain in the afternoon. Weekend temperatures are expected to be nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s.
