Post Register
Hook appointed CEO of 2032 Olympic organizing committee
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — American executive Cindy Hook has been appointed as the inaugural CEO of the organizing committee for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Brisbane. The organizing committee announced the appointment Tuesday after engaging with 50 candidates over six months.
Post Register
Kane sends penalty, England's World Cup hopes, over the bar
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Late in the match and with the ball resting motionless on the penalty spot, Harry Kane stood ready, concentrated, eyeing the goal and his teammate from Tottenham in front of it. He started his run, he kicked the ball, and he missed — badly....
Soccer-World Cup 2022: which teams are out of FIFA tournament?
Dec 10 (Reuters) - With the World Cup in Qatar having entered its knockout phase, here is an overview of the teams that have been eliminated from the tournament, which ends on Dec. 18.
Post Register
After Neymar, Croatia aims to end Messi's World Cup dream
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Croatia has already ended Neymar's World Cup dream. Now it hopes to do the same to Lionel Messi. Croatia, runner-up in 2018, is the next obstacle for Argentina to overcome on Tuesday in the semifinals as Messi aims to win the one major trophy that has eluded him.
