ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Hook appointed CEO of 2032 Olympic organizing committee

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — American executive Cindy Hook has been appointed as the inaugural CEO of the organizing committee for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Brisbane. The organizing committee announced the appointment Tuesday after engaging with 50 candidates over six months.
Post Register

Kane sends penalty, England's World Cup hopes, over the bar

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Late in the match and with the ball resting motionless on the penalty spot, Harry Kane stood ready, concentrated, eyeing the goal and his teammate from Tottenham in front of it. He started his run, he kicked the ball, and he missed — badly....
Post Register

After Neymar, Croatia aims to end Messi's World Cup dream

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Croatia has already ended Neymar's World Cup dream. Now it hopes to do the same to Lionel Messi. Croatia, runner-up in 2018, is the next obstacle for Argentina to overcome on Tuesday in the semifinals as Messi aims to win the one major trophy that has eluded him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy