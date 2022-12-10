ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erwin, NC

cbs17

Durham contains ‘overflowing manhole’ of 600+ gallon sewer spill

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham Department of Water Management has contained a sewer spill that began on Friday afternoon. Staffers were notified at 3:54 p.m. Friday about an overflowing manhole at 3124 Medford Road. Approximately 695 gallons of untreated wastewater went into Ellerbe Creek. Crews were...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Raleigh Chick-fil-A workers help extinguish car fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car caught on fire at a new Chick-fil-A in Raleigh Saturday evening and employees helped extinguish the flames. A car caught on fire shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the Chick-fil-A located on Six Forks and Wake Forest roads, an employee confirmed to CBS 17.
RALEIGH, NC
informedinfrastructure.com

Polyglass ADESO® Self-Adhered Membranes Installed on Historic Home in North Carolina

Based in Raleigh, NC, RiCal Construction is a noted residential and commercial construction contractor that has provided exterior roofing, repair, and siding installation and replacement services for more than 30 years. When contracted to replace the roof on a portion of the historic Flora MacDonald College building in Red Springs, RiCal opted for a Polyglass multi-ply SBS roofing system. The project was RiCal’s first one with Polyglass.
RED SPRINGS, NC

