Duke Energy: More than 1,500 without power in Durham after crash
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke Energy's website reports more than 1,500 customers are without power in Durham after a vehicle damaged power equipment. The crash and outage were reported Sunday around 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., 1,549 customers were without power. The outage was in northwest Durham, impacting the American...
Train hits abandoned car in Wilson County
An abandoned was struck by a train in Wilson County, according to state troopers.
WRAL
Man, child shot, crash in Fayetteville apartment parking lot
A man and a young girl were shot Sunday night outside a Fayetteville apartment complex, and the truck they were in caught fire. A man and a young girl were shot Sunday night outside a Fayetteville apartment complex, and the truck they were in caught fire.
cbs17
Durham contains ‘overflowing manhole’ of 600+ gallon sewer spill
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham Department of Water Management has contained a sewer spill that began on Friday afternoon. Staffers were notified at 3:54 p.m. Friday about an overflowing manhole at 3124 Medford Road. Approximately 695 gallons of untreated wastewater went into Ellerbe Creek. Crews were...
Thousands gather to show support for pickup truck driver, victim in deadly North Carolina Christmas Parade incident
Raleigh police said Landen Glass was driving the truck that was carrying the float just before 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit and died.
'Now I've hit a man.' Driver shaken up after striking pedestrian in Johnston County
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — WRAL News spoke to the driver who hit a man early Monday morning. The crash occurred around 1 a.m. on N.C. Highway 210, outside of Smithfield. The driver hit a pedestrian who had been walking in the road. The person who was hit was transported to WakeMed with what appeared to be serious injuries.
16 stores in one NC area fined for scanner errors, NC Department of Agriculture says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple Piedmont Triad stores were among 70 stores fined by the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services due to price-scanner errors. 70 stores in 38 counties have paid fines due to these errors. The NCDACSS conducts periodic inspections of scanner systems to make sure that items are ringing up at […]
Rats, mold and electrical hazards: Renter says home in Raleigh has had problems for nearly three years
RALEIGH, N.C. — Rats, mold and electrical hazards are just three of several violations that city inspectors found at a rental property in Raleigh. Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years. The only reason Wilson...
cbs17
Raleigh Chick-fil-A workers help extinguish car fire
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car caught on fire at a new Chick-fil-A in Raleigh Saturday evening and employees helped extinguish the flames. A car caught on fire shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the Chick-fil-A located on Six Forks and Wake Forest roads, an employee confirmed to CBS 17.
Puppies found inside cardboard box sealed with tape outside NC store
SALEMBURG, N.C. — The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two puppies were found inside a cardboard box sealed with tape. The box was left outside Hall's Store on High House Road on Sunday, according to Sheriff Jimmy Thornton. Someone stopped and looked inside the box then...
cbs17
1 arrested for DWI after crash, vehicle fire in southeast Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said someone is charged with a DWI after a crash and vehicle fire in southeast Raleigh Sunday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to a residential area near the intersection of Muxbere Way and Drayford Way. They said someone...
Spoiled chicken and ice cream: Moore County small businesses recovering after power grid attack
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The lights are back on and kids are back in the classrooms. It’s back to business for Moore County. Last Saturday, gunfire damaged two Duke Energy substations, sending more than 40,000 people into the dark. Power was out for most of those people, from...
Woman struck and killed by train in downtown Benson
A woman was killed Monday afternoon when she was struck by a passing Amtrak train while crossing tracks in Johnston County, officials said.
WRAL
8 cars broken into at Creedmoor apartments, police looking for 2 men
CREEDMOOR, N.C. — The Creedmoor Police Department is searching for two men after cars were broken into last week. According to police, eight cars were broken into at the Holly Creek Apartments on North Main Street between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. All the cars were unlocked.
Charges likely in deadly November NC crash, police say
Charges are likely in a deadly Lumberton crash in November, police said on Friday.
Officers run to scene after 6 gunshots fired across street from North Carolina police station
A CBS 17 crew was interviewing a police officer about holiday safety when at least six gunshots were fired at apartments across the street.
School bus carrying up to 25 students crashes in Cumberland County, deputies say
A Cumberland County school bus carrying up to 25 students was involved in a crash in Linden Thursday morning, according to the sheriff's office and Cumberland County Schools.
informedinfrastructure.com
Polyglass ADESO® Self-Adhered Membranes Installed on Historic Home in North Carolina
Based in Raleigh, NC, RiCal Construction is a noted residential and commercial construction contractor that has provided exterior roofing, repair, and siding installation and replacement services for more than 30 years. When contracted to replace the roof on a portion of the historic Flora MacDonald College building in Red Springs, RiCal opted for a Polyglass multi-ply SBS roofing system. The project was RiCal’s first one with Polyglass.
'This is a man that cannot be allowed to drive:' Suspect in cyclist's death being sued for role in crash on I-540
DURHAM, N.C. — For the second time in a week, a Wake Forest man appeared in court for his role in a crash. Blake Nichols Grady, 33, has more than 40 convictions and multiple DWIs. He was charged last week with DWI and driving without of license in connection...
cbs17
Dog rescued in Raleigh house fire in which 5 people, 2 dogs were displaced, fire officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people and two dogs were displaced from their home after a house fire in Raleigh Friday night, according to the Raleigh Fire Department. At about 9:20 p.m., crews said they were called to 102 South Fisher Street in response to a fire. One of...
