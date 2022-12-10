ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

City of Las Vegas, Caridad host downtown holiday cleanup

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegans propped on their best ugly Christmas sweater and joined the community in giving back this season. The City of Las Vegas Department of Neighborhood Services partnered up with Caridad for a community clean-up in downtown Las Vegas. Volunteers joined in on the Christmas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
UMC hosts holiday celebration for pediatric burn survivors

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UMC is bringing the holiday spirit to its pediatric burn survivors. The UMC Lions Burn Care Center hosted the "Lil' Roar" holiday celebration on Saturday. Local firefighters joined patients in fire truck tours, outdoor games, and a teddy bear clinic. The Firefighters of Southern Nevada...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Regional Transportation Commission celebrates 30 years in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is celebrating 30 years of providing rides to Nevadans in our community. The RTC has supplied more than 1.5 billion rides since its inception, and it has been a valuable resource for those needing transportation. The transit...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Clark County firefighters kick off 'Fill the Fire Truck' toy drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County firefighters kicked off their three-week-long toy drive with the community on Saturday. The Clark County Fire Department partnered up with the firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation for the 21st annual "Fill the Fire Truck" holiday toy drive. Fire engines and volunteer off-duty...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sand Dollar Lounge serves up Christmas spirits

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sand Dollar Lounge and Sand Dollar Downtown are back with holiday spirits. Chase Gordon joined us to talk about how Sand Dollar will serve up some festive events over the next few days.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Up to the Challenge: Kelly Curran takes on hotel housekeeping

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — For Up to the Challenge, your favorite News 3 Today personalities take on some of the everyday jobs around Las Vegas. This week, Kelly Curran learns what it takes to be a hotel housekeeper. She went to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to find out more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
National Guard Starbase offers local students STEM instruction

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The National Guard Starbase in Henderson has become a hub for STEM education. The base has transformed into hands-on classrooms for science, technology, engineering, and math. Fifth graders in Clark County schools participate in the program, focusing on kids in Title I schools. "I always...
HENDERSON, NV
Vegas Test Kitchen celebrates two years in downtown

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community joined in celebrating one of downtown's favorite eateries on Sunday. Vegas Test Kitchen marked two years downtown with a culinary party for the whole community. Throughout its journey, Downtown Las Vegas’ first food hall has shared its kitchen with 75 concepts...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Celebrate the holidays with the cast of FANTASY

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The strip's biggest tease is hosting some special shows for the holidays, some even coming with a gift. Joining me now with more are some of the cast of FANTASY Lorena Peril, Mariah Rivera, and Yessi Burgess.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada set to divide $35.5 million in opioid settlement money

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Attorney Aaron Ford says his office is turning over a total of $35.5 million from the latest legal action against drug manufacturers and distributors responsible for the nation's opioid crisis. "These recoveries will allow governments at all levels across the state to quickly...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Dillon Francis kicks off Wynn Winter Series party

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The winter cold is not stopping the party in Las Vegas. Encore Beach Club at the Wynn kicked off its three-day Winter Series. Dillon Francis kept it hot in the winter room with his live DJ set on Saturday. RL Grime continues the winter celebration...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada gas prices fall ahead of holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Families are getting ready for a holiday road trip as the Christmas season approaches. As travelers are preparing to hit the road, Nevada is seeing gas prices fall. Experts with Gas Buddy believe the national average of fuel could hit $3 by the end of...
NEVADA STATE
Scene of 14-car crash cleared on 215, I-15 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE (6:36 p.m.):. All lanes are open on the 215 eastbound. Police are on scene of a 14-car crash on the eastbound 215 Beltway approaching I-15. Multiple victims were transported with non-life-threatening injuries. According to Nevada State Police, all cars have been moved to the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas is one of ten cities to host NBA/WNBA Jr. League basketball

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hoop Hospitality in partnership with the WNBA World Champion Las Vegas Aces will be offering individual & team registrations for Boys & Girls ages 6-14 years for beginner to intermediate skill levels. We are also looking for some extra volunteer coaches with previous high- level coaching experience.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CCSD to pay for AP student test fees

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Clark County School District, the fifth-largest in the nation, will begin covering student fees for Advanced Placement exams. The money will come from federal grants. High school students enrolled in an AP class must pass an exam to receive college credit. The district has been...
LAS VEGAS, NV

