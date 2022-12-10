LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — You might know him from his regular appearances on TV series like "Seinfeld," or you might recognize his voice from animated shows like "Family Guy." Actor Patrick Warburton joined us in studio, along with LuvSeats CEO Darcy Silver, to talk about working with St. Jude Children's Hospital and the Warburton Golf Tournament.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 18 HOURS AGO