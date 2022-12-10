ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Wainwright has hilarious response to Cardinals new catcher

By Michael Dixon
 3 days ago
From 2007-2022, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina were the starting battery for the St. Louis Cardinals in 328 regular season games. That’s an all-time MLB record. Molina is now retired and clearly doesn’t think that Wainwright and his new catcher will be able to surpass that record.

Replacing Molina behind the plate in St. Louis will be Willson Contreras . The Cardinals signed the three-time All-Star backstop away from their rivals, the Chicago Cubs. Wainwright shared on Friday that he asked Molina what chance he and Contreras had of getting to 329, thereby surpassing Wainwright and Molina’s mark. The response? “Zero.”

Baseball fans loved the exchange between the longtime teammates.

Wainwright is coming off of a strong 2022 season for the Cardinals. He pitched 191.2 innings over 32 starts, posting a 3.71 ERA with a 1.283 WHIP and 143 strikeouts. Of course, Wainwright is also 41. And if pitches to Contreras at the same rate he pitched to Molina, Wainwright would be somewhere in his mid-50s when he and Contreras get to 329 starts together. So, it’s probably not happening.

Wainwright and Molina broke the record that was previously held by Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan, teammates on the Detroit Tigers in the 1960s and 70s. Lolich and Freehan made 324 starts together.

Rob Kinzinger
2d ago

Throwing shade at his new catcher?? Super classy move...🤦‍♂️ What are the chances they'll make a good battery? uhhh...Zero.🤷‍♂️ (Unless you count the number of back-picks Contreras will definitely make from any of Wainwright's mistakes.👊)

The Spun

Look: Former MLB Pitcher Has Revealed He's Gay

A former Major League Baseball pitcher has come out as gay. T.J. House, who pitched for Cleveland and Toronto over the course of his career, has revealed that he is engaged to be married to his boyfriend. The former MLB pitcher played in the league from 2013 to '17. “Today’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon

When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Tom Brady retirement news

Heading into the 2022-23 NFL season, legendary quarterback Tom Brady was expected to be entering the final season of his football career, planning to retire after the season. But with some massive changes in his personal life and the fact that he is still able to dominate the league, it looks like he might not Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Tom Brady retirement news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner makes huge move after release

Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Carlos Correa pursued by at least 3 teams

The market for free agent shortstop Carlos Correa appears to be heating up, and three teams appear to have the best chance of signing the 28-year-old. The San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago Cubs are three teams linked most closely to Correa, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman adds that the three teams are “among” those looking at Correa, suggesting that others are at least somewhat interested.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

3 left field options if Yankees don’t want to overpay Andrew Benintendi

The New York Yankees reeled in their biggest fish on Wednesday when Aaron Judge confirmed that reports of his departure to the Giants were greatly exaggerated. Nobody in the team’s orbit seems to believe that the move for Judge has ended their offseason, with voids remaining in the rotation and left field (and, uh, at shortstop, but apparently Oswald Peraza has that covered).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees could make a surprise blockbuster infield signing

The New York Yankees are taking a patient approach with star pitcher Carlos Rodon, especially with his agent, Scott Boras, trying to extract more money in free agency. Rodon is looking for a deal that spans 6+ years, but the Yankees are only willing to settle for 4–5. In the scenario that Rodon ends up signing elsewhere, the Yankees could turn their attention toward the top remaining infielder on the market, Carlos Correa.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

NFL world laughs at horrific punt attempt

By the time a punter makes it to the NFL, it’s pretty fair to expect that the whole punting process would be nearly automatic for a player, from catching the ball in the backfield, to dropping it onto the foot, to booting it downfield. But apparently, that wasn’t the case for New York Giants punter Read more... The post NFL world laughs at horrific punt attempt appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

St. Louis Cardinals Sign Dodgers Prospect Guillermo Zuniga

The St. Louis Cardinals signed Los Angeles Dodgers Minor League free agent Guillermo Zuniga to a Major League contract for the 2023 season. The right-hander previously split his six-year minor league career with the Atlanta Braves organization from 2016-17 and the Dodgers from 2018-22. Zuniga was most recently with the Double-A Tulsa Drillers in 2022 where he ranked among Texas League leaders in games (48, 2nd) and saves (11, T-3rd).
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Jay Glazer On Sunday

The NFL World will be missing FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer on Sunday afternoon. Glazer will miss Sunday's FOX NFL pregame show, as he's still dealing with a bad case of COVID-19. The NFL insider has had a tough week, though he's beginning to feel better. The longtime NFL insider...
thecomeback.com

Everyone makes same joke about Mets’ latest huge signing

The New York Mets have been a busy team in the offseason. New York’s flurry of activity continued on Saturday night, with the reported signing of Kodai Senga, a right-handed pitcher from Japan. Andy Martino of SNY reported the news of Senga signing with the Mets. Baseball observers couldn’t...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

NFL world blasts officials for controversial penalty

In the third quarter of Week 14’s Sunday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and  Los Angeles Chargers, a controversial roughing the passer penalty on the Dolphins has caught the NFL world’s attention. The play in question occurred in the third quarter when the Dolphins desperately needed a big play on defense. They thought Read more... The post NFL world blasts officials for controversial penalty appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
