Read full article on original website
Related
manchesterinklink.com
Tuesday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and cold, high of 38 – nor’easter watch for the week’s end
Today is sunny and cold with brisk winds that will prevail through the middle of the week. Highs in the 30s with the wind making it feel much colder. This storm may bring rain and or snow to the region along with the chance for strong winds. Southern New Hampshire will see snow to rain back to snow keeping accumulations to 6″ while Ski Country will get 12-18″ of snow.
manchesterinklink.com
Monday’s weather: Sunny today and warmer, high of 38
High pressure will be in control today bringing increasing sunshine with highs in the mid-upper 30s. Mainly dry & cold tomorrow and Wednesday with highs in the 30s, but it will feel colder Wednesday with windy conditions expected. Confidence increasing in a major storm late Friday with odds favoring more rain than snow at least along the coast, but uncertainty remains. Check ManchesterInkLink.com often for updates!
manchesterinklink.com
Housing insecurity increases while rent assistance ends
MANCHESTER, NH – Despite a temporary reprieve with an influx of emergency funding last week approved by the Executive Council, changing circumstances in the state may soon cause homelessness to increase, even as services and volunteers struggle to meet the needs of the community. For a year and a...
Comments / 0