Today is sunny and cold with brisk winds that will prevail through the middle of the week. Highs in the 30s with the wind making it feel much colder. This storm may bring rain and or snow to the region along with the chance for strong winds. Southern New Hampshire will see snow to rain back to snow keeping accumulations to 6″ while Ski Country will get 12-18″ of snow.

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO