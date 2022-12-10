ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Fort Myers Beach town hall meeting addresses resident concerns after Ian

By Alex Howard
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Recovery continues on Fort Myers Beach, with FEMA, the FDEM and the Town working around the clock to address issues and concerns caused by Hurricane Ian. On Friday, all three hosted a meeting to address the ongoing Hurricane-related concerns of Estero Island’s residents.

The topics ranged from debris removal to temporary housing and even the Town’s financial concerns. From a packed tent, residents were able to ask questions to officials, like when debris was expected to be picked up.

“So we are the only ones that have debris sitting out in front of our building, and it’s in front of our private parking area, so I’ve called and dont seem to have any luck with getting it picked up,” said Kay Ciszewski, the President of the HOA from Casa Marina Condos.

On Friday, officials urged Ciszewski, and anyone else on Fort Myers Beach dealing with debris problems to apply to have it removed online through this website. They specified that the more individuals in a neighborhood that applied for help, the more likely a specific neighborhood would become a priority to clean up. As for HOAs, the person responsible for the property should apply for help.

“If one family on one street calls, that’s hard… that might take longer. If all 7, 10, 15 people on that street apply, at Iandebriscleanup.com, that will prioritize so we can get a lot of it removed instead of just one,” said Robert Fogle, FEMA Division Supervisor for Lee County.

Also on the agenda was temporary housing. FEMA officials explained that it is being offered by both the State of Florida, and FEMA, with State trailers only available for 6 months, and FEMA ones for 18, if a resident qualifies.

“When people say they have been approved for direct housing assistance, it consists of multi-family unit repair, direct lease, and then if nothing else is available, trailers,” Fogle added.

Meanwhile, officials from the Town of Fort Myers Beach explained that they’ve been inundated with phone calls and emails, and are working through countless requests for permits and other resident concerns.

They also announced that the Town Hall building will cost an estimated 16 million dollars to fix after sustaining severe damage from Ian. However, their insurance policy will only cover 2 million of that.

Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

FL Star announces new rental community in Collier County

FL Star Development announced plans for a new rental community, Azalea Park, to be developed on Hacienda Lakes Parkway in south Naples. The project, which will include both townhomes and apartments, is in the permitting process. Plans call for 250 townhomes with private yards and 144 apartments in four four-story buildings, totaling 394 residential units of rentals. Townhomes and apartments will offer a varied selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Azalea Park will also include a two-story activity center with a fitness facility, a business center, games area and resort-style pool. Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2023.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Pine Island residents are frustrated over the lack of services and help

Being tucked away far from the gridlock, the bustle and the noise of the neighboring mainland Fort Myers has generally been a blessing for people who call Pine Island home. But after Hurricane Ian upended so many lives on this northern Lee County barrier island close to 70 days ago, residents are growing increasingly frustrated by what they say is a lack of communication, attention and a dearth of services they believe are being provided to wealthier hurricane-battered barrier islands.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Downtown Fort Myers bar holds auction to benefit Ian victims

Hurricane Ian brought its storm surge sweeping over the streets of downtown Fort Myers in September, but Sunday night saw a different scene: People all throughout the city came together at the Lucky Screw to help those in need after Ian with a special auction. Ian’s landfall was a day...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral residents, city employees come together to clean up the city

Caring about the community and loving the city you live in. That is what the Cape Coral city manager says it’s all about when it comes to keeping the city clean. In the days after Hurricane Ian, much of Cape Coral looked like a disaster. Ten weeks later, the curbs in front of most people’s homes are improving, but there’s still a lot to do.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Traffic Alerts: December 12

Roadblock on I-75 southbound mile marker 121 due to car crash. Heavy traffic near Bonita Beach road, expect delays. Edison Avenue is closed between Grand Avenue and Broadway Avenue in Fort Myers until 3:30 p.m. today. Please avoid the area. 7:58 A.M. Roadblock in the left and center lane on...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Fire breaks out at Salvation Army in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Firefighters are on the scene of a commercial fire at The Salvation Army in Naples. At around 2:28 p.m., Greater Naples Fire responded to the fire at the church located near 3180 Estey Avenue. There is no cause at this moment. This is a developing story....
NAPLES, FL
NBC 2

Major changes possible for Sanibel Causeway in proposed plan

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — Could the Sanibel Causeway, as we once knew it, be gone forever? On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) representatives presented permanent rebuilding plans to the city, suggesting major changes to its structure. The goal is to rebuild with the intent of the causeway...
