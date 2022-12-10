ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanchester, OH

wnewsj.com

EC bowlers runnerup at IronClad baker tournament

HILLSBORO — East Clinton finished as runnerup to a strong Miami Trace team Saturday at the second IronClad baker bowling invitational at Highland Lanes. The Wilmington High School boys had an eight-game total of 1,347 and finished seventh in the preliminary round. The Astros had 1,457 in the prelims.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Barker nets 18 but Quakers fall to No. 19 Heidelberg

WILMINGTON — Collin Barker led Wilmington College in the scoring column but the Quakers couldn’t hang with No. 19 Heidelberg University in the second half of a 90-73 Ohio Athletic Conference defeat Saturday at Fred Raizk Arena. Heidelberg finished 32-of-70 (45.7 percent) from the field along with making...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

BBK Final: Washington 61, Wilmington 39

WILMINGTON — With strong inside play, Washington Senior remained red-hot with a 61-39 win over Wilmington Saturday night at Fred Summers Court. The victory is the fifth straight for the Blue Lions who are now 7-1 overall. With a loss to their former South Central Ohio League rival, the...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

EC junior varsity falls to Cedarville

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton junior varsity boys basketball team was defeated by Cedarville 64-39 Saturday night. Arman Walker of Cedarville led all scorers with 22 points. Max Gulley had 16 for the Astros. SUMMARY. Dec 10, 2022. @East Clinton High School. Cedarville 64, East Clinton 39. EC^6^10^10^13^^39.
CEDARVILLE, OH
wnewsj.com

WHS girls 5th, boys 6th at South Dearborn meet

SOUTH DEARBORN, Ind. — The Wilmington High School girls were fifth and the boys sixth Saturday at the South Dearborn Invitational swim meet. For the WHS girls, Bailey Moyer was fourth in the 100 free (64.98), fourth in the 100 back (1:15.84) and swam on two fourth place relay teams. The 200 medley relay with Moyer, Hannah Scott, Vanessa Calderone and Adriana Benitez went 2:22.14 while the 200 free team made up of the same foursome clocked 2:05.56.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

WC names three to administrative positions

Wilmington College named three persons to key administrative positions in recent weeks. Angela Griffin is the new vice president/chief marketing and enrollment management officer while Dr. Dahlia Cavazos Castillo is the new program director for occupational therapy, replacing the program’s founding director, Dr. Cindy Hahn, who died unexpectedly in October. Also, Steve Cukovecki moved from the Office of Admission to become the director of alumni and family engagement.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

WC Dec. grads recognized at senior lunch

Wilmington College recognized its December graduates with a special lunch and evening celebration Wednesday, Dec. 7 as they finished their fall semester classes and prepared for Final Exam Week, which is held on Friday, Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 9, 12 and 13. WC President Trevor Bates congratulated the soon-to-be grads...
WKRC

Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
DAYTON, OH
Radio Ink

Cincinnati Broadcaster Jerry Thomas Dies

Jerry Thomas, a long-time broadcaster in the Cincinnati market who delighted morning radio listeners with his cast of characters, died on Thursday at the age of 83. Thomas had been battling Alzheimer’s disease. His passing was announced by his son, Brian, on Facebook. “Dad passed away early this morning,”...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Small Tri-State community reeling after back-to-back tragedies

CLARKSVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Family and friends gathered Friday evening for a candlelight vigil to memorialize two Clinton-Massie High School students killed in a car crash earlier this week. It’s the second tragedy for this rural Ohio town in recent days. Tuesday night’s crash happened in Clinton County on...
CLARKSVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Fields Ertel Road in Mason, police responding

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash at 8955 Fields Ertel Road in Mason, with injuries, emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Timberman Road in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Police are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Timberman Road in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati restaurant named among country’s top 100

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Over-the-Rhine restaurant is featured in a new national list. Pepp & Dolores is one of OpenTable’s 2022 “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America.”. OpenTable analyzed more than 13 million restaurant reviews from customers dining at the 60,000+ restaurants that use the online service.
CINCINNATI, OH

