EC bowlers runnerup at IronClad baker tournament
HILLSBORO — East Clinton finished as runnerup to a strong Miami Trace team Saturday at the second IronClad baker bowling invitational at Highland Lanes. The Wilmington High School boys had an eight-game total of 1,347 and finished seventh in the preliminary round. The Astros had 1,457 in the prelims.
Barker nets 18 but Quakers fall to No. 19 Heidelberg
WILMINGTON — Collin Barker led Wilmington College in the scoring column but the Quakers couldn’t hang with No. 19 Heidelberg University in the second half of a 90-73 Ohio Athletic Conference defeat Saturday at Fred Raizk Arena. Heidelberg finished 32-of-70 (45.7 percent) from the field along with making...
BBK Final: Washington 61, Wilmington 39
WILMINGTON — With strong inside play, Washington Senior remained red-hot with a 61-39 win over Wilmington Saturday night at Fred Summers Court. The victory is the fifth straight for the Blue Lions who are now 7-1 overall. With a loss to their former South Central Ohio League rival, the...
EC junior varsity falls to Cedarville
LEES CREEK — The East Clinton junior varsity boys basketball team was defeated by Cedarville 64-39 Saturday night. Arman Walker of Cedarville led all scorers with 22 points. Max Gulley had 16 for the Astros. SUMMARY. Dec 10, 2022. @East Clinton High School. Cedarville 64, East Clinton 39. EC^6^10^10^13^^39.
WHS girls 5th, boys 6th at South Dearborn meet
SOUTH DEARBORN, Ind. — The Wilmington High School girls were fifth and the boys sixth Saturday at the South Dearborn Invitational swim meet. For the WHS girls, Bailey Moyer was fourth in the 100 free (64.98), fourth in the 100 back (1:15.84) and swam on two fourth place relay teams. The 200 medley relay with Moyer, Hannah Scott, Vanessa Calderone and Adriana Benitez went 2:22.14 while the 200 free team made up of the same foursome clocked 2:05.56.
UC Offers 2024 Four-Star Quarterback, Louisville Previously In Top-Four Schools
Cincinnati is going after a few dual-threat talents in this class.
Look: Bearcats Legend Kenyon Martin Attends 2022 Crosstown Shootout
The game has a full crowd at Fifth Third Arena for the first time since 2018.
UC Wide Receiver Opts Out Of 2022 Fenway Bowl
The Bearcats receiver ranks are thinning by the day for next week's game.
WC names three to administrative positions
Wilmington College named three persons to key administrative positions in recent weeks. Angela Griffin is the new vice president/chief marketing and enrollment management officer while Dr. Dahlia Cavazos Castillo is the new program director for occupational therapy, replacing the program’s founding director, Dr. Cindy Hahn, who died unexpectedly in October. Also, Steve Cukovecki moved from the Office of Admission to become the director of alumni and family engagement.
Cincinnati native and WNBA star gives ‘hope & joy’ after hosting toy drive
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Athletic League teamed up with WNBA player Kelsey Mitchell to help those in need and bring smiles to children’s faces. Mitchell’s organization, Kelzhoop Foundation, collected toys at the Woodlawn Recreation Center on Sunday for its second annual toy drive. “What we decided...
WC Dec. grads recognized at senior lunch
Wilmington College recognized its December graduates with a special lunch and evening celebration Wednesday, Dec. 7 as they finished their fall semester classes and prepared for Final Exam Week, which is held on Friday, Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 9, 12 and 13. WC President Trevor Bates congratulated the soon-to-be grads...
Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
Cincinnati Broadcaster Jerry Thomas Dies
Jerry Thomas, a long-time broadcaster in the Cincinnati market who delighted morning radio listeners with his cast of characters, died on Thursday at the age of 83. Thomas had been battling Alzheimer’s disease. His passing was announced by his son, Brian, on Facebook. “Dad passed away early this morning,”...
Small Tri-State community reeling after back-to-back tragedies
CLARKSVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Family and friends gathered Friday evening for a candlelight vigil to memorialize two Clinton-Massie High School students killed in a car crash earlier this week. It’s the second tragedy for this rural Ohio town in recent days. Tuesday night’s crash happened in Clinton County on...
$1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in Ohio: See where the winning ticket was sold
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $116 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing from Saturday, Dec. 10, the Ohio Lottery says that one Ohioan is waking up a millionaire after last night's drawing. A $1 million ticket was sold in the latest Powerball drawing at Repose Mini Mart...
Report of a crash on Fields Ertel Road in Mason, police responding
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash at 8955 Fields Ertel Road in Mason, with injuries, emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
2 endangered adults found after going missing for nearly a week
If you have any information that could lead to the discovery of Jones and Washington, you are asked to call Cincinnati Police at 513-765-1212.
Report of a crash with injuries on Timberman Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Police are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Timberman Road in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Cincinnati restaurant named among country’s top 100
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Over-the-Rhine restaurant is featured in a new national list. Pepp & Dolores is one of OpenTable’s 2022 “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America.”. OpenTable analyzed more than 13 million restaurant reviews from customers dining at the 60,000+ restaurants that use the online service.
Reports of a crash with injuries in Covington on 19th St and Holman Street
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries in Covington on W 19th St and Holman Street. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
