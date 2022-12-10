Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
City of Memphis wants Alicia Franklin lawsuit dismissed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorneys for the City of Memphis are asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Alicia Franklin. Franklin sued the City of Memphis saying if Memphis police had not failed to properly investigate her case, Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher would still be alive. Both of...
actionnews5.com
New law in TN will provide more training for security guards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new law will go into effect on Jan.1 in an effort to keep security guards and patrons safe. It’s a law that will have a major impact on the Bluff City as weekend evenings are typically filled with people enjoying a night on Beale Street and around downtown.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec. 6-12
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Chang’s House (Food Service) […]
actionnews5.com
Black and low-income drivers impacted most by traffic stops in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The organization, “Decarcerate Memphis” is a coalition of community leaders, activists, lawyers, and concerned citizens working to apply common sense strategies and a community-oriented approach to policing. The group was established in 2020 and now wants to see more transparency from Memphis police and...
actionnews5.com
City Watch issued for missing Memphis man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Alert for 25-year-old Barshay Wilson on Monday afternoon. Police say Wilson left his friend’s home on Dec. 9 and has not been heard from or seen since then. Wilson was last seen on Green Drive, wearing a purple...
Final 6 members of ‘Gangster Disciples’ get multi-year sentences in racketeering, drug trafficking conspiracy
The final six members of a gang that committed numerous violent crimes throughout Middle Tennessee were sentenced last week in U.S. District Court, the Department of Justice announced Monday.
actionnews5.com
Germantown high students ‘Save the G Squad’ speaks out against 3-G’s law
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students of the 3G’s, Germantown Elementary, Middle, and High schools, continue to speak out against the possible future of their schools. Germantown high students are expected to address their administration and the community Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. These students are calling themselves the “Save the...
Missing Mt. Juliet man found dead in Nashville
The search for John Swoboda ended Monday after the 29-year-old Mt. Juliet man was found dead in Nashville.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Tennessee
Mayhap you are finding for a completed list of hospital in the Tennessee locality. In this post, you are going to know a completed list of the greatest hospital that is physically located in the Tennessee locality. You will get a Contact, Website Link information, approximate regular users ratings, address,...
Memphis 311 issues? Here’s how the system is changing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’ve ever had an issue with your trash pickup, a pothole, or overgrown weeds, you are probably familiar with Memphis 311. Standing outside her Cordova home with ivy growing up the front facade, Jessica Gaston looked over to the walkway leading down the left side toward the backyard. She pointed toward […]
actionnews5.com
Board-up block party at the Klondike Smokey City neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis organizations are working together to clean up local neighborhoods. “When people can live in a nice environment it definitely does something to the mental state of mind,” said Reginald Randolph, Blight Director Klondike Smokey City CDC. It’s just one reason organizers from the Klondike...
Family, friends hope missing University of Memphis student found soon
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen this man?. Barshay Wilson is a University of Memphis student. He vanished late last week the night before graduation. The Memphis Police department issued this city watch alert over the weekend. He’s described as 6 foot, 240 pounds with black braids. He...
Driver killed in Cordova car crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a single-car crash in Cordova on I-40 Monday morning. Police responded to the crash just after midnight at I-40 and Germantown Parkway. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
Over 1,000 people arrested as surge in Memphis car thefts continues
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 1,000 people have been arrested in Memphis this year for stealing cars. That’s according to Mayor Jim Strickland, who talked about it Monday on Good Morning Memphis. These car thefts are mainly committed by juveniles. “On Thanksgiving Day, I woke up to start...
actionnews5.com
1 detained after deadly fight in Medical District
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is dead and another is injured following a fight that took place in the Medical District Monday afternoon. Police say that at least three people were involved in a fight at 30 South Orleans Street. Officers responded at 4:20 p.m. and pronounced one victim...
One shot in Southwest Memphis, suspect on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was critically injured in a shooting in Southwest Memphis Monday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Leacrest Cove just before 4 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the suspect took off in a gold Maxima.
southarkansassun.com
Earle, Arkansas Elects 18-Year-Old Mayor, Makes History
EARLE, Arkansas – An 18-year-old college student is the new mayor of a small east Arkansas city. He is one of the youngest city leaders in the U.S. On Tuesday, Jaylen Smith won the runoff with 235 votes compared to 183 for Nemi Matthews. Complete yet unofficial results. He...
Teed off golfer hits player with club, fractures his skull: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis golfer was rushed into surgery after he was hit on the head with a golf club at The Links at Whitehaven earlier this month, and police say it was no accident. On Monday, another golfer, 22-year-old Wesley Caldwell of Nesbit, Mississippi, was booked in the Shelby County Jail on a […]
actionnews5.com
Westwood shooting leaves 1 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the shooting at 3:55 p.m. on Leacrest Cove. One male victim was located and transported to the hospital according to police. The suspect drove away from the scene in a gold...
actionnews5.com
30 cars broken into, downtown on Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say 30 cars were broken into Saturday evening in Downtown Memphis. The 30 vehicles were parked in the 300 block of Wagner Place. An Action News 5 viewer says the victims were attending an office Christmas party nearby. At least two of the cars belonged to visitors from out of state.
