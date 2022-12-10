ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

44 Conn. companies contributed to NASA’s Artemis I mission

By Ellie Stamp
 3 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – 44 Connecticut businesses played a major role in NASA’s Artemis I mission, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

The mission sent a spacecraft around the moon and is now on the final stretch of its journey. The unmanned Orion capsule is set to splash down in the pacific this Sunday.

Artemis I opens the door for humans to explore deep space where astronauts will build and begin testing systems near the moon needed for lunar safety missions and space explorations NASA said.

“Connecticut is home to the best trained, best-skilled workforce in the world, so it is no surprise that NASA has hired so many manufacturers from our state to supply the products that are supporting this groundbreaking space exploration mission,” Governor Lamont said.

The Office of Gov. Ned Lamont said 23 companies help supply the NASA Space Launch System and that 14 companies provided critical materials for NASA’s Orion Spacecraft.

10 companies helped manufacture supplies for Exploration Ground Systems at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. One company is supporting development work for NASA’s Human Landing System Program, the final mode of transportation that will take astronauts to the lunar surface through Artemis.

Lastly, one company is working on Gateway, a multipurpose outpost orbiting the moon that will provide essential support long term human missions in space, and as a staging point for deep space exploration.

The 44 Connecticut companies that contributed to the Artemis I launch are listed below:

  • Berlin : Budney Industries Inc.
  • Berlin : Space Electronics LLC
  • Bethel : Eaton Corp.
  • Bloomfield : Kamatics Corp.
  • Branford : Oxley Inc.
  • Bristol : Colonial Spring Company
  • Danbury : Danbury Mission Technologies LLC
  • Danbury : Linde Inc.
  • Danbury : Vanguard Products Corp.
  • East Hartford : Pratt & Whitney
  • Enfield : Blue Thunder Technologies LLC
  • Enfield : PTR
  • Farmington : Otis Elevator Co.
  • Groton : Applied Physical Sciences Corp.
  • Manchester : Donwell Company Inc.
  • Manchester : Spartan Aerospace LLC
  • Middletown : Aerospace Techniques Inc.
  • Middletown : Pegasus Manufacturing Inc.
  • Milford : Air-Lock Inc.
  • Newington : Advanced Torque Products LLC
  • Norwalk : Omega Engineering Inc.
  • Old Saybrook : Privateer Ltd.
  • Oxford : Kimtron Inc.
  • Plainfield : BST Systems Inc.
  • Rocky Hill : Henkel Corp.
  • Seymour : J.V. Precision Machine Co.
  • Shelton : Butler America Aerospace LLC
  • Simsbury : Ensign-Bickford Aerospace
  • South Windsor : Aerospace Testing Laboratory Inc.
  • South Windsor : Bodycote Thermal Processing
  • Stafford : TTM Technologies Inc.
  • Stamford : Gartner Inc.
  • Stamford : Omega Engineering Inc.
  • Stratford : Ashcroft Inc.
  • Torrington : RBC Aircraft Bearings Inc.
  • Wallingford : Dexmet Corp.
  • Wallingford : Times Microwave Systems Inc.
  • Waterbury : Pharmacal Research Laboratories Inc.
  • Westbrook : The Lee Company
  • Windsor Locks : Collins Aerospace
  • Windsor Locks : Hamilton Sundstrand Corporation
  • Windsor : Fischer Technology Inc.
  • Windsor : Infinity Fuel Cell
  • Windsor : TLD America Corp.
