ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, FL

Florida woman arrested after child found in house with dozens of animals including 300 rats

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1raGse_0jdpdpzi00

BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. — A woman in Beverly Hills, Florida, has been arrested after a child was found in a messy house with dozens of animals, including 300 rats that were “roaming freely,” officials say.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies on Wednesday evening were called out to a house in Beverly Hills, Florida, about an animal cruelty complaint.

When deputies arrived at the house, they were reportedly overwhelmed by the strong smell of ammonia, according to WFLA. When deputies walked around the house, they reportedly found multiple reptiles and rodents in cages. They also encountered cats and rats running between rooms.

CCSO deputies said that one of the bedrooms had about 50 rat cages with “over 300 more running around freely,” according to WFLA.

CCSO said the house was in “deplorable conditions,” with trash, dirty dishes and rotten food throughout the house. Deputies noticed other rooms had cages with a dog and a ferret. The dog cage was reportedly too small for the dog and the ferret’s cage was dirty. Both did not have food or water.

CCSO said another room had a mattress covered in roaches. Deputies reportedly found a child in that room and trash that had accumulated all over the floor.

“Abuse of any kind should not be tolerated,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast in the news release. “The conditions of this residence and the animals, in this case, were so bad, Sheriff’s Office personnel were cautioned about making entry. Neither children nor animals should ever endure this type of environment. It is crucial that our citizens report any possible signs of child or animal neglect. Our Animal Control Officers, deputies and crime scene specialists once again have done a phenomenal job.”

Shannon Marie Morgan, 38, was arrested for 12 counts of animal cruelty and a count of child neglect, according to CCSO. Morgan’s bond was set at $26,000.

Animal control officers removed seven cats, a dog, and a ferret from the house, according to CCSO. The house has since been secured for further investigation, which CCSO said includes the removal of other remaining animals.

No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocala-news.com

Two men wanted in theft at GTO Airboats in Ocala

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are wanted in connection with a theft that occurred at GTO Airboats in Ocala. According to MCSO, the two male suspects (pictured below) went to GTO Airboats located at 4600 W Highway 326 in Ocala. While inside the store, the sheriff’s office stated that the two men began acting suspiciously.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Domestic dispute leads to stabbing; arrest

A domestic argument last week turned violent leaving one Citrus County man facing an aggravated battery charge using a deadly weapon and another man with a knife wound to his side. The Citrus Country Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacob Glenn Munger, 34, after a deputy went to his home Dec. 5...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida man sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself over 18 pounds of meth

TAMPA, Fla. — A man from Florida has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine, officials say. Jason Ryan Hardy, 40, has been sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Hardy pleaded guilty back on January 11, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman arrested after allegedly burglarizing a car

A Leesburg woman has been arrested after allegedly burglarizing a car. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for 25-year-old Helen Lee Stamp since a deputy was dispatched on Nov. 6 to the 3300 block of Crestwood Avenue to investigate a car burglary and theft of tools from a car.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

ASO deputy is recovering after responding to a vehicle fire.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county sheriff’s deputy is recovering after a crash on the night of December 10th. The deputy was responding to a call about a vehicle fire near Paynes Prairie on I-75. When he got to the scene around 11:30 p.m. he ran into the back...
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Teen with stolen gun arrested after shooting victim airlifted to Ocala hospital

A teen with a stolen gun was arrested after a shooting victim was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center. The 17-year-old was taken into custody as a result of the shooting which occurred Thursday night at the Spring Lake Cove Apartments in Fruitland Park. The teen barricaded himself inside when law enforcement arrived on the scene, but ultimately surrendered. He was in possession of a Smith & Wesson M&P 45 handgun, which was stolen.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
villages-news.com

VHS alum sentenced in drug arrest that cost her USF research job

A Villages High School alumnus has been sentenced in a 2020 drug arrest that prompted her termination from her job as a clinical research assistant at the University of South Florida. Monica Racy, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Sumter County Court to five years probation to include two...
TAMPA, FL
fox35orlando.com

FHP: 52-year-old woman dies in fiery crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 52-year-old woman died after crashing through several fences and her car caught on fire, Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the woman, from Leesburg, was driving eastbound on County Road 42 just after 3 a.m. on Saturday. They said she drove off the north side of the road and struck four fences.
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Deputy injured while responding to accident on I-75

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – An Alachua County Sheriff’s (ASO) Deputy has been transported to UF Health Shands under a trauma alert after being involved in a crash near mile marker 375 on the interstate. The deputy was responding to a vehicle that had hit a tree and caught fire.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
124K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy