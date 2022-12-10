Read full article on original website
juskek
3d ago
The city takes their time with these projects. It’s called “ job security “. You drive by and there are eight men standing around leaning on shovels. Then the next time you go by they are ripping up what was done prior. One step forward, two steps back. This city is so wasteful and careless with the “taxpayers” money.
KTSA
Roadway light repair project will create lane closures on IH-35 North in New Braunfels
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you’re going to be driving on IH-35 in New Braunfels this week, traffic may be moving slower than usual. New Braunfels Utilities says beginning Monday morning, interstate roadway illumination repairs (fancy speak for “they’re fixing the lights”) will be taking place.
mycanyonlake.com
Expect Road Closures on FM 306 Canyon Lake, I-35 New BraunfelsThis Week
Weather permitting, TXDOT contractors will perform geotechnical surveys this week on FM 306 from River Chase to Maricopa drives. Traffic control will be managed one-lane, two-way, with flaggers from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. “They are aware of school traffic at Mountain Valley Elementary School and are planning to survey...
KSAT 12
Esthetics institute opens on South Side of San Antonio
Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. WAR Esthetics Institute is an esthetics school that Melissa Guerra-Vasquez founded in 2022....
KSAT 12
Woman displaced, temporarily homeless after explosion on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is left with nowhere to go more than 72 hours after a deadly explosion on the far Southeast Side near K-Bar construction company. “It’s not doing me no good to be out here with no place to stay or sleep. I can’t take a bath. I can’t change my clothes. My shoes have been wet for two days because I didn’t have extra shoes. I have all my stuff in my RV. They just won’t let me get it,” said the woman, who chose not to be identified.
KSAT 12
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash leads to road closures on part of SW Loop 410
SAN ANTONIO – A major crash on SW Loop 410 and US Highway 90 West has led to road closures in both directions, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened Sunday evening. Injuries and what led to the crash are unknown at this time. All traffic is being...
Man's body found lying on side of road on city's southwest side, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Authorities say they're investigating after a man's body was found lying along the side of the road on the far-southwest side Monday morning. Bexar County Sheriff's said a driver reported the body near the intersection of Quintana and Kearney roads, just west of Von Ormy. He was wearing a pair of shorts and socks with tattoos.
KSAT 12
Fin Addict Angler Foundation launches chapter at Harlandale High School
Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. For the past year, Oscar Castillo, the founder and executive director of The...
KSAT 12
Rain complicates explosion investigation on far Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – Rain has complicated an investigation into an explosion that killed four people on the Southeast Side over the weekend. The medical examiner’s office identified two victims as 36-year-old Roger Huron Jr. and 28-year-old Ashley Autobe. Officials have also released the ages of the other two victims, one of whom is a 61-year-old man and the other a 57-year-old man.
news4sanantonio.com
Northwest highway reopens after rollover crash forces early morning closure
SAN ANTONIO - A northwest highway has reopened after a rollover crash forced an early morning closure. The accident happened just before 3 a.m. along Interstate 10 near De Zavala Road. Police said the driver was speeding when he rolled over from the feeder road on to the eastbound lane...
CBS Austin
Body found in Lady Bird Lake, APD investigating
A body was found in Lady Bird Lake Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene on South Pleasant Valley Road around 9:44 p.m. A 911 caller found the body east of downtown by Longhorn Dam. The deceased person was an adult, but there is no information yet regarding...
Rooftop bar coming to The Pour Haus in New Braunfels
The Pour Haus has both indoor and outdoor bar areas. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Pour Haus, located at 386 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, is expanding by adding a rooftop bar. The Pour Haus has an indoor and outdoor bar with a courtyard and offers live music, cornhole and Jenga. The Pour Haus has a large beer selection and also serves cocktails. 830-214-6033.
KSAT 12
What happens when you call 911? KSAT Explains
SAN ANTONIO – Three numbers you hope to never need: 911. However, at that moment when you do, you’re not likely thinking about where that call is being answered or by whom. There is a Bexar Metro Emergency Communication Center in far north San Antonio, though the organization...
Cold weather, rain makes its way back into San Antonio on Tuesday
Chances for another major snow storm in San Antonio are very slim, but the Alamo City and the Texas Hill Country are in for some frigid temperatures starting Tuesday evening, December 13. The National Weather Service says San Antonio is going to need their coats on Wednesday, December 14 after a cold front blows in on Tuesday afternoon with chances of scattered rain and storms.
Houston Chronicle
Four confirmed dead in San Antonio explosion, Bexar County officials say
Update: 10:03 p.m. Sunday, December 11: A fourth person has died after the explosion at K-Bar Services. The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified one of the victims as Roger Huron Jr., 36. Update: 10:09 a.m. Sunday: A third person has now been confirmed dead by the Bexar County...
New Braunfels' Uwe Bakery & Deli to close after COVID-19 struggles
It was never able to fully recover from the pandemic.
SAPD working major accident at Loop 410 and Highway 90
SAN ANTONIO — A major accident has shut down traffic on Loop 410 near Highway 90 on Sunday night, police say. Just before 8 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department tweeted that they were on the scene at SW Loop 410 and Highway 90, and asked drivers to avoid the area.
Severe storms possible around San Antonio and Hill Country this weekend
There is a low risk for a tornado.
San Antonio's 'shit sandwich cop' working as a police officer again, this time in Floresville
Officer Matthew Luckhurst's rehiring was the centerpiece of an investigation into Texas' lax and fragmented oversight of police licensing.
Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio location
There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
Guess the rent of this luxury San Antonio apartment near Stone Oak
How much does it cost to live in the Stone Oak area?
