ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Who really controls the Pennsylvania State House?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, Dec. 12, a Pennsylvania state representative was sworn in as the majority leader of the state capitol, which typically wouldn’t be unusual. However, both the Republican and Democratic parties have sworn in majority leaders. So what’s going on?. Who’s really in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

This Week In Pennsylvania: State of Pa. GOP

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. This week, Owens will talk about how Democrat Joanna McClinton was sworn in as House Majority Leader this past Wednesday. He will also talk about how Gov. Wolf accepted a $6.6 million dollar down payment this week from the feds as part of a $50 billion internet for all initiative.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Historic US treasurer’s memorabilia on display in Ohio

MARION, Ohio (AP) — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat’s signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
OHIO STATE
abc27.com

Pa. Farm Show Complex, Expo Center parking now cash free

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Visitors to the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will now have to leave their cash at home for their next visit. As of November 1, 2022, payment for parking will be available by credit card only for $15. Admission to the PA Farm Show is free with the advertised best time to arrive between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.
HARRISBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvanians reminded to review FCC broadband map before Jan. 13

Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (Authority) Executive Director Brandon Carson today reminded Pennsylvanians of the important role they have in ensuring their information is correct in the new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) broadband access map. “I urge every Pennsylvanian to review the map to help us close the digital divide,” said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania's deer season shift a tradeoff in boosting licenses and preserving tradition

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s recent shift of deer season’s start date wasn’t universally loved, but the deer harvest has continued to grow since 2015. The Pennsylvania Game Commission upset a number of hunters in 2019 when it voted to move the start of deer season to the Saturday after Thanksgiving, rather than the Monday after Thanksgiving. Hunters have adjusted, however.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

City&State PA Report: Agency Says Dems Lack PA House Majority

HARRISBURG – City&State Pennsylvania is reporting… A nonpartisan state legislative agency says that Democrats lack a majority in the state House – an advisory issued one day after state House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton was sworn in as the chamber’s presiding officer and scheduled three special elections for next year. In response to an inquiry from House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler’s office, who referred to McClinton’s actions as a “power grab,” the Legislative Reference Bureau ruled that Democrats currently lack the 102 seats needed to hold a majority, falling short by one seat. That leaves the House “without a majority caucus,” according to the bureau.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania making more forms of naloxone available

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania is making more forms of the opioid overdose reversal medication naloxone available. This is an update to the state physician general’s standing order which requires pharmacies to make naloxone available without a prescription. “Naloxone can save a life,” Pennsylvania physician general Dr. Denise Johnson said....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania

A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Best-performing Pennsylvania stocks last week

(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Pennsylvania last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Pennsylvania, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 39 stocks met the criteria in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy