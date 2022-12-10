HARRISBURG – City&State Pennsylvania is reporting… A nonpartisan state legislative agency says that Democrats lack a majority in the state House – an advisory issued one day after state House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton was sworn in as the chamber’s presiding officer and scheduled three special elections for next year. In response to an inquiry from House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler’s office, who referred to McClinton’s actions as a “power grab,” the Legislative Reference Bureau ruled that Democrats currently lack the 102 seats needed to hold a majority, falling short by one seat. That leaves the House “without a majority caucus,” according to the bureau.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO