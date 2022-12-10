Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Who really controls the Pennsylvania State House?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, Dec. 12, a Pennsylvania state representative was sworn in as the majority leader of the state capitol, which typically wouldn’t be unusual. However, both the Republican and Democratic parties have sworn in majority leaders. So what’s going on?. Who’s really in...
abc27.com
This Week In Pennsylvania: State of Pa. GOP
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. This week, Owens will talk about how Democrat Joanna McClinton was sworn in as House Majority Leader this past Wednesday. He will also talk about how Gov. Wolf accepted a $6.6 million dollar down payment this week from the feds as part of a $50 billion internet for all initiative.
Despite midterm losses, Pa. Republicans appear unlikely to abandon combative agenda
HARRISBURG — Republicans inside and outside Pennsylvania government say that despite a disastrous midterm election, they don’t see signs that the party is shifting its electoral or governing strategies away from contentious social issues like restricting abortion. Some party insiders say that trend is a bad sign for...
lebtown.com
Almost 90% of rural Pennsylvania municipalities lack property upkeep rules
This article is shared with LebTown by content partner Spotlight PA. A widespread lack of property maintenance codes in rural Pennsylvania has worsened living conditions and stalled investment in those communities, according to a new state study. The Center for Rural Pennsylvania, which serves the General Assembly, found that 89%...
abc27.com
Historic US treasurer’s memorabilia on display in Ohio
MARION, Ohio (AP) — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat’s signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
One of Pennsylvania’s cities is among the top 20 best for New Year’s Eve: study
As hard as it may be to believe, 2023 is right around the corner. And if you’re looking for a swell spot to hang out in for New Year’s Eve, maybe consider this one city in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: Pa. city No. 1 best to spot Santa. Another...
abc27.com
Pa. Farm Show Complex, Expo Center parking now cash free
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Visitors to the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will now have to leave their cash at home for their next visit. As of November 1, 2022, payment for parking will be available by credit card only for $15. Admission to the PA Farm Show is free with the advertised best time to arrive between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pennsylvanians reminded to review FCC broadband map before Jan. 13
Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (Authority) Executive Director Brandon Carson today reminded Pennsylvanians of the important role they have in ensuring their information is correct in the new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) broadband access map. “I urge every Pennsylvanian to review the map to help us close the digital divide,” said...
Pennsylvania's deer season shift a tradeoff in boosting licenses and preserving tradition
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s recent shift of deer season’s start date wasn’t universally loved, but the deer harvest has continued to grow since 2015. The Pennsylvania Game Commission upset a number of hunters in 2019 when it voted to move the start of deer season to the Saturday after Thanksgiving, rather than the Monday after Thanksgiving. Hunters have adjusted, however.
wkok.com
City&State PA Report: Agency Says Dems Lack PA House Majority
HARRISBURG – City&State Pennsylvania is reporting… A nonpartisan state legislative agency says that Democrats lack a majority in the state House – an advisory issued one day after state House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton was sworn in as the chamber’s presiding officer and scheduled three special elections for next year. In response to an inquiry from House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler’s office, who referred to McClinton’s actions as a “power grab,” the Legislative Reference Bureau ruled that Democrats currently lack the 102 seats needed to hold a majority, falling short by one seat. That leaves the House “without a majority caucus,” according to the bureau.
Cost of Pa. governor’s race sets new record amid ‘campaign finance arms race’
HARRISBURG — The total cost of the governor’s race in Pennsylvania topped $100 million in this last election cycle, a staggering amount that set a new spending record in the race to snag the state’s highest office. More than half of that money was spent by the...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania making more forms of naloxone available
(WHTM) — Pennsylvania is making more forms of the opioid overdose reversal medication naloxone available. This is an update to the state physician general’s standing order which requires pharmacies to make naloxone available without a prescription. “Naloxone can save a life,” Pennsylvania physician general Dr. Denise Johnson said....
Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania
A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
Closed restaurants; liquor lottery ban; holiday lights: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 42; Low: 26. Partly cloudy. Booze limits: The Pa. Liquor Control Board now has a policy banning its employees, board members and their families from lotteries for limited-release high-end liquors. The ban comes after a former board member and four of the agencies’ top executives got first dibs on buying bottles leftover in 2019 and 2020 lotteries.
local21news.com
New UPS facility in central PA offers latest distribution technology, still needs staff
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – The newly constructed 775,000 square foot UPS distribution facility in Lower Swatara Township is UPS’ fourth largest in operation across the entire country, delivering on its promise to improve distribution and job growth in central Pennsylvania. “As volume comes from the northeast and...
abc27.com
Best-performing Pennsylvania stocks last week
(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Pennsylvania last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Pennsylvania, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 39 stocks met the criteria in Pennsylvania.
Gas prices falling across nation and state, but Pennsylvania drivers still paying more than others
Average gasoline prices are continuing to fall in Pennsylvania and across the nation, although the average in Pennsylvania is about 50 cents per gallon higher than the national average. According to AAA, the national average Monday is about $3.26 per gallon. That’s about 14 cents less than a week ago,...
Restaurant closings: These eateries bid farewell to central Pa. in 2022
Fallout from the pandemic continues to hurt the central Pennsylvania restaurant industry. While some new establishments opened, a rash of closings in 2022 included neighborhood bars, favorite diners and ethnic establishments. It was a year marked by a seismic shift. In some cases, restaurants traded hands as some owners bowed...
explore venango
Gov. Wolf Announces Pennsylvania Receiving $6.6 Million to Make Broadband Accessible for All
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf on Thursday announced that Pennsylvania is receiving $6.6 million from President Joe Biden’s “Internet for All” initiative, these are the first funds to be awarded of the more than $100 million to be managed by the Pennsylvania Broadband Authority. “Pennsylvania’s...
State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
