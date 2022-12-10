ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellaire, MI

Relentless defense lifts Inland Lakes girls past Bellaire at home

By Jared Greenleaf, Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

INDIAN RIVER – If you play good defense, you’re probably going to win a lot of basketball games.

On Friday night, the Inland Lakes Lady Bulldogs delivered a defensive masterclass by slowing down the Bellaire Lady Eagles and earning their first victory of the season in a 55-30 Ski Valley Conference home triumph.

“Great win, we needed it. The first two games were a little tough, and our defense was getting beat up, and we’ve just been stressing effort,” said Inland Lakes coach Daryl Vizina. “In fairness, we’ve only had really three players with varsity experience, so there’s going to be some growing pains. We know it’s about how we end, not how we start the season, but we’ve really just been stressing a better effort. This is really a new defensive program we’re trying to stress this year, so even the players who are back, this is new for them.

“If our defense is that solid every game, we’re going to win a lot of games this year.”

Trailing 13-11 at the end of one quarter, the Bulldogs (1-2, 1-1 Ski Valley) held the Eagles (2-1, 0-1) to just one point in the second. The Eagles didn’t score their first points until a made free throw with two minutes left in the half.

Meanwhile, Inland Lakes senior guard Natalie Wandrie found an offensive groove, scoring the last six points of the half to help give the Bulldogs a 23-14 advantage going into the break.

“She’s an animal,” Vizina said of Wandrie. “Sometimes we’ll get into a little rut offensively where we’re struggling and she always often times has to bail us out. Even when she misses a shot, she’ll go and get a rebound and put it back in. She kind of got us rolling, and once we had the momentum, we just never let off the gas pedal.”

Using the momentum they gained after the strong end to the half, the Bulldogs opened up the third with a 10-0 spurt that pushed their lead to 33-14. Fueled by their ferocious full-court pressure defense and balanced scoring, the Bulldogs outscored the Eagles 20-7 in the third and took a commanding 43-21 advantage into the fourth.

“I think the big part was our shots started falling because we were having that issue in the first quarter,” said Wandrie, who finished with a game-high 21 points. “It worked out for us. Since it was against Bellaire, they were a really good team, they were runner-up two years ago at the state finals, so they’re a really good team. Whoever was in it was like, ‘You’re on Jacey (Somers), you can’t let her get the ball,’ so that was kind of the assignment and everyone else did well with the help defense.”

Balanced scoring also played a pivotal role for the Bulldogs, who saw 11 players net at least two points in the contest. Ryann Clancy finished with seven points, while Erica Taglauer, Jenna Stubbs and Taylor Jones each scored four. Tary Clancy, Hannah Robinson and Chloe Robinson added three apiece. Marissa Kolly, Brooklyn LaBrecque and Ashley Murray rounded out the squad with two.

“The one thing we have a lot of is depth,” Vizina said. “We have a lot of good, quality players, we’ve got numbers, and we’re just going to use that to our advantage.”

Somers scored 14 points to lead the Eagles, who received six points from Alex Dawson.

The win was just what the Bulldogs needed, especially after a disappointing 49-33 home loss to Johannesburg-Lewiston on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Now that the Bulldogs have a win, Vizina believes things will only get better as the season rolls along.

“The other factor is I think we had four practices before our first game, kind of the same problem we had last year,” Vizina said. “Last year we lost two pretty bad games to Harbor (Springs) and JoBurg, so sometimes you lose and you start questioning and you start to doubt and you take a step back and go, ‘We did this last year, we did just fine,’ so it’s a process, and even myself, sometimes I have to take a step back and realize, ‘OK, we want to play our best ball in March,’ and that’s our goal.

“Little bit of a rough start for us, but I feel like the players are starting to understand what we want, and they’re starting to execute.”

In the loss to JoBurg, Wandrie led the Bulldogs with 13 points. Ryann Clancy scored seven and Hannah Robinson had four.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Relentless defense lifts Inland Lakes girls past Bellaire at home

