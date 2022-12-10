ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

American soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies covering World Cup in Qatar

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ATeG2_0jdpda0300

LUSAIL, Qatar — American soccer journalist Grant Wahl has died covering the World Cup in Qatar.

Wahl, 48, died early Saturday in Qatar while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands, according to The Associated Press.

Wahl reportedly fell back in his seat in the press box at the Lusail Iconic Stadium during extra time, according to the AP. Emergency personnel were contacted and they quickly responded to assist. He was reported deceased later.

U.S. Soccer released a statement following the news of Wahl’s death saying that the U.S. Soccer family is “heartbroken.”

“Here in the United States, Grant’s passion for soccer and commitment to elevating its profile across our sporting landscape played a major role in helping to drive interest in and respect for our beautiful game. As important, Grant’s belief in the power of the game to advance human rights was, and will remain, an inspiration to all,” said U.S. Soccer in the statement.

Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup, according to the AP.

Wahl on Monday reportedly wrote on his website that he had visited a medical clinic in Qatar, according to the AP. He said he tested negative for COVID-19 and felt like he may have had bronchitis which he was given antibiotics for.

Wahl’s wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, tweeted that she was thankful for the support following his death,.

“I am so thankful for the support of my husband, Grant Wahl’s soccer family and of so many friends who’ve reached out tonight. I’m in complete shock,” she said.

Wahl graduated from Princeton in 1996. He worked for Sports Illustrated from then until 2021, covering soccer and college basketball. In addition to that, he also worked for Fox Sports from 2012 to 2019, according to the AP. He eventually launched his own website.

No official cause of death has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison

Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
NBC News

In 1980, Pres. Carter announced he wouldn’t 'support the sending' of athletes to the Moscow Olympics

On January 20, 1980, President Jimmy Carter appeared on “Meet the Press” to make a historic announcement. Moderator Bill Monroe asked Carter if he supported sending a U.S. Olympic team to the summer games in Moscow. Carter replied, “No. Neither I nor the American people would support the sending of an American team to Moscow with Soviet invasion troops in Afghanistan.”Dec. 1, 2022.
RadarOnline

Escape Plan: Vladimir Putin Set To Flee To South America If Russia Loses War Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin reportedly has an escape that would see the struggling Russian leader flee to South America should he lose the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.The escape plan, dubbed “Noah’s Ark,” was first put in place in the spring shortly after the 70-year-old Russian president ordered his forces to invade Ukraine. According to Abbas Gallyamov, a former Putin ally-turned-political analyst who served as Putin’s main speechwriter from 2008 to 2010, the Russian leader plans to escape to Argentina or Venezuela if he is ousted from power as a result of Russia’s potential defeat in Ukraine."I usually don't...
The Hill

Paul Whelan’s brother slams Trump after prisoner swap criticism

The brother of former Marine Paul Whelan, who has been imprisoned in Russia for nearly four years, slammed former President Trump on Friday after Trump criticized the Biden administration for the deal it struck to free WNBA star Brittney Griner but not Whelan.  David Whelan said in a post on Twitter that Trump seems to…
RadarOnline

'My Bags Are Packed': Former Marine Paul Whelan Furious With President Biden After Britney Griner's Release

Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan declared his disappointment in President Joe Biden over a lack of effort to secure his release from Russian imprisonment. Whelan said that his "bags are packed" after the Biden administration confirmed the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner on December 8, RadarOnline.com has learned. President Biden announced that an agreement had been reached in regard to Griner's imprisonment in Russia after she was found guilty of a drug charge from a February 2022 incident at a Russian airport. Griner's freedom was secured in an exchange for the release of convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. Whelan,...
CNN

NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian planes

NATO fighter jets stationed in both the Baltic and Black Sea regions scrambled "multiple times over the past four days" to track and intercept Russian aircraft near alliance airspace, according to a statement posted by NATO's Allied Air Command. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
124K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy