ValleyCentral

City of Brownsville breaks world record through free pet vaccination clinic

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville, in partnership with multiple organizations, broke a Guinness World Record Saturday evening for “Most Pledges Received for a Pet Vaccination Campaign in 24 Hours.” The record was achieved by hosting a 12-hour drive through pet vaccination clinic free to all pet owners for their beloved pets. Hundreds of […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Local car club spreads holiday cheer to children in need

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Custom Car Club raised money to donate toys for the non-profit Blue Sunday – a child abuse prevention organization. Valley Custom hosted a raffle to raise money for children in need and then contacted Blue Sunday to set up a donation of 50 brand new toys. “We wanted to give […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Harlingen CISD opens first-of-its-kind fire simulator

Harlingen is now home to a first of its kind fire simulator. It is able to give future and current firefighters some realistic training. "We get live training hands on, I learn more hands on," Harlingen High School senior James Salazar said. Salazar is a senior at Harlingen High School,...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Pharr PD enhances police patrol for the holidays

There are just 20 days left in the year, and while schools and offices close their doors for the holidays, police are staying busy. With holiday break right around the corner and kids starting to go out, parents tend to worry about their kids. Channel 5 News spoke to several...
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

FedEx truck with packages caught fire in Weslaco, fire department says

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A FedEx truck with packages caught on fire in Weslaco, causing traffic delays on the expressway Monday morning. “The vehicle was a total loss,” the Weslaco Fire Department told ValleyCentral. The fire happened around 10 a.m. at the 2400 block of Western I-2 eastbound lane. The driver was able to safely […]
WESLACO, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Valley Por Vida: Charlie Clark

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

City of Pharr adding more security for Saturday posada

As the holiday festivities continue, the city of Pharr is preparing for their annual Christmas posada. The Pharr Christmas Posada is set for Saturday, Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. by Pharr City Hall. Several roads will be closed ahead of the posada, and the city is working...
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Crash on expressway exit ramp, driver flees on foot

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident that took place on a westbound exit ramp in Harlingen. The car crashed on Exp. 83 Bass Boulevard exit ramp, according to Sgt. Larry Moore with Harlingen Police Department. Moore told ValleyCentral the driver fled on foot. The exit ramp is an active scene. Details […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

956 Vanished: Neal King

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man looking to enter the legal marijuana growing industry travelled to California in 2013. Nearly 10 years later, he remains missing in what investigators believe is more than a missing person’s case. Neal Forrest King moved to Butte County, California, to venture into the new, fast-growing business of legal […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol lays to rest fallen agent who died in ATV crash

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol Agent Raul Gonzalez was laid to rest during a funeral service Monday morning. U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other law enforcement officials gathered for the service at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Agents on horseback and on ATVs were among those who honored the fallen agent, […]
PHARR, TX
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Edinburg

I think you are looking for the highest quality hospital complete list in the Edinburg local area? I’m going to give about some hospital that are placed in the Edinburg. You will get a estimate people ratings, direction, Website Home data, Contact, and also a directional link from your home. From these hospital ‘ official page, this data has been picked.
EDINBURG, TX
kurv.com

Gate That Led To Deadly ATV Crash Near Mission Removed

A bollard gate that’s been blamed for the death of a Border Patrol agent earlier this week has been removed from its location near Mission. Workers finished removing the gate Thursdayy, two days after Raul Gonzalez, Junior died when his ATV struck the steel gate while he was tracking a group that had illegally crossed the border.
MISSION, TX

