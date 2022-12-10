Read full article on original website
KRGV
Harlingen CISD opens first-of-its-kind fire simulator
Harlingen is now home to a first of its kind fire simulator. It is able to give future and current firefighters some realistic training. "We get live training hands on, I learn more hands on," Harlingen High School senior James Salazar said. Salazar is a senior at Harlingen High School,...
KRGV
Pharr PD enhances police patrol for the holidays
There are just 20 days left in the year, and while schools and offices close their doors for the holidays, police are staying busy. With holiday break right around the corner and kids starting to go out, parents tend to worry about their kids. Channel 5 News spoke to several...
FedEx truck with packages caught fire in Weslaco, fire department says
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A FedEx truck with packages caught on fire in Weslaco, causing traffic delays on the expressway Monday morning. “The vehicle was a total loss,” the Weslaco Fire Department told ValleyCentral. The fire happened around 10 a.m. at the 2400 block of Western I-2 eastbound lane. The driver was able to safely […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Valley Por Vida: Charlie Clark
laferianews.net
Operation: Second Life. After A Successful Liver Transplant, TSC Student Noe Gonzalez Stars In His Own Story
Texas Southmost College general studies student Noe Gonzalez is breaking out as an impressive on-air host while interning for Space Channel. He reports about the blooming local space industry and how our area is at the center of the new push toward the stars. The 40-year-old is not a typical...
KRGV
San Juan basilica prepares for Feast of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebration
A lot of visitors are expected at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle this weekend in honor of the Feast of the Virgin of Guadalupe. According to San Juan Basilica Rector Jorge Gomez, 3,000 people showed up last year to celebrate the Virgin. Because of the...
KRGV
City of Pharr adding more security for Saturday posada
As the holiday festivities continue, the city of Pharr is preparing for their annual Christmas posada. The Pharr Christmas Posada is set for Saturday, Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. by Pharr City Hall. Several roads will be closed ahead of the posada, and the city is working...
Crash on expressway exit ramp, driver flees on foot
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident that took place on a westbound exit ramp in Harlingen. The car crashed on Exp. 83 Bass Boulevard exit ramp, according to Sgt. Larry Moore with Harlingen Police Department. Moore told ValleyCentral the driver fled on foot. The exit ramp is an active scene. Details […]
956 Vanished: Neal King
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man looking to enter the legal marijuana growing industry travelled to California in 2013. Nearly 10 years later, he remains missing in what investigators believe is more than a missing person’s case. Neal Forrest King moved to Butte County, California, to venture into the new, fast-growing business of legal […]
Police: Gunshot accidental but man tried to claim it was a drive-by shooting
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen was the victim of an accidental shooting Sept. 30 in Brownsville. However, police alleged the man with the gun had falsely claimed to investigators that the gunshot happened because of a drive-by shooting and he now faces additional charges, according to […]
KRGV
Largest digital Christmas tree in U.S. on display in McAllen
McAllen's digital Christmas tree is all lit up and on display. The countdown began Wednesday night at the McAllen Convention Center. The city says it is the largest of its kind in the country. The digital tree is 118 feet tall.
Edinburg police: Couple asks man for ride and then steals his truck
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police arrested a man and woman accused of stealing a man’s truck when he was giving them a ride, documents show. Isaias Ochoa was arrested Nov. 27 on a charge of theft of property, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. Records show that Norma Martinez was arrested July 31 on […]
Border Patrol lays to rest fallen agent who died in ATV crash
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol Agent Raul Gonzalez was laid to rest during a funeral service Monday morning. U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other law enforcement officials gathered for the service at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Agents on horseback and on ATVs were among those who honored the fallen agent, […]
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Edinburg
I think you are looking for the highest quality hospital complete list in the Edinburg local area? I’m going to give about some hospital that are placed in the Edinburg. You will get a estimate people ratings, direction, Website Home data, Contact, and also a directional link from your home. From these hospital ‘ official page, this data has been picked.
kurv.com
Gate That Led To Deadly ATV Crash Near Mission Removed
A bollard gate that’s been blamed for the death of a Border Patrol agent earlier this week has been removed from its location near Mission. Workers finished removing the gate Thursdayy, two days after Raul Gonzalez, Junior died when his ATV struck the steel gate while he was tracking a group that had illegally crossed the border.
Brownsville man was walking in middle of FM511 when fatally hit, DPS says
Update: Officials on Friday identified the Brownsville man who died. BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was walking in the middle of the road early Thursday when he was hit and killed by a motorist on FM 511 in Brownsville, state officials said. Jeremiah Faulkenberry, 37, of Brownsville, died at the scene. The Texas Department […]
