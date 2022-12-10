Read full article on original website
L.A. Clippers 113, Boston 93
BOSTON (93) J.Brown 9-15 2-6 21, Tatum 7-20 4-4 20, Griffin 1-3 3-5 5, Smart 1-6 0-0 3, White 1-3 0-0 3, Hauser 2-7 0-0 5, J.Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 4-7 5-7 14, Kornet 2-2 0-0 4, Brogdon 6-12 4-4 18, Pritchard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-76 18-26 93.
Portland 133, Minnesota 112
MINNESOTA (112) Anderson 3-8 2-2 9, McDaniels 1-4 0-0 2, Gobert 8-13 0-1 16, Edwards 6-16 2-6 17, Russell 9-19 2-3 23, Minott 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan 1-2 0-0 3, Reid 4-4 1-2 10, Knight 2-2 0-0 4, Garza 1-1 0-0 2, Forbes 1-4 0-0 2, Moore Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Nowell 7-12 3-5 17, Rivers 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 46-93 10-19 112.
Hawks Young fined $25K for tossing ball into stands
NEW YORK (AP) — Hawks guard Trae Young was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Monday for throwing the game ball into the stands a day earlier following an overtime victory against the Chicago Bulls in Atlanta. Young hit a 20-foot jumper with 1 second left to give the...
Miami 87, Indiana 82
MIAMI (87) Butler 8-16 4-7 20, Martin 3-8 2-2 9, Adebayo 8-18 6-7 22, Herro 3-11 0-0 8, Lowry 3-10 0-0 8, Strus 3-12 0-0 9, Dedmon 2-3 2-2 6, Oladipo 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 32-83 14-18 87.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Leonard, George lead Clippers over NBA-best Celtics, 113-93
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard came to the bench with a message for his Los Angeles Clippers teammates. “Told the guys, ‘Let’s get out and run, let's play faster,'” coach Tyronn Lue said.
Arizona St. 73, Creighton 71
ARIZONA ST. (10-1) Washington 2-4 3-5 7, Des.Cambridge 7-11 0-0 19, Dev.Cambridge 2-4 2-3 7, Collins 1-12 2-5 5, Horne 5-14 1-2 12, Gaffney 1-2 0-0 3, Neal 3-7 0-0 6, Nunez 4-7 0-0 10, Brennan 0-0 0-0 0, Muhammad 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 27-64 8-15 73.
Lillard ties own Blazers mark with 11 3-pointers, beats Minn
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard tied his own franchise record by making 11 3-pointers and finished with 38 points, leading the Portland Trail Blazers over the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-112 on Monday night. Lillard shot 11 for 17 from long range and didn't play in the fourth quarter. The...
Wilks' Panthers control playoff destiny with 4 games left
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks’ stock is on the rise. Behind Wilks’ belief in smash-mouth football and solid, opportunistic defense, Carolina has won three of its last four games and now controls its playoff destiny.
Cowboys' Prescott feels interception bug, vows to squash it
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott has more interceptions through his first eight starts than at any point in his career. The star Dallas quarterback's response to his ninth interception of the season was impressive, leading a 98-yard drive after giving Houston a great chance to complete a big upset.
Clippers edge Wizards 114-107 in Wall's return to Washington
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicolas Batum made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 23.8 seconds remaining and the Los Angeles Clippers sent the Washington Wizards to their sixth straight loss, 114-107 on Saturday night. Paul George scored 36 points for the Clippers and John Wall added 13 in his return to Washington,...
Vikings searching for solutions on defense after latest leak
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have found a winning formula for this season despite a vulnerable defense: producing enough well-timed sacks, stops and turnovers in scoring range to offset the concerning amount of total yards they've surrendered. What if the takeaways don't come and the pass rush isn't...
Hurts, Eagles continue to roll at 12-1 as best in NFL
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The question is no longer asked if the Philadelphia Eagles' best record in the NFL makes them the favorite out of the NFC to reach the Super Bowl, because at this point this deep into the season, they clearly are. No one has to wonder if...
49ers QB Purdy dealing with injury after winning 1st start
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy's first career start went about as well as could be expected on the field. Now the big question is how he came out of it physically after playing through an oblique strain that occurred on a scramble on the second drive of the game.
Analysis: NFL fight against fakery leads to feud with Jordan
After reminding teams to leave the fakery on the soccer pitch and the bluffing to the poker table, the NFL finds itself in a feverish feud with New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan. The seven-time Pro Bowl defensive end vehemently denies the league's accusation that he pretended to get hurt...
Texans play better but can't finish in loss to Cowboys
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans did a lot of good things Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. However, they came up short late with a chance to seal the victory as their skid extended to eight games with a 27-23 loss.
Schenn scores in OT, Blues send Preds to 3rd straight loss
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn had an eventful overtime period. The St. Louis center scored at 2:23 of the extra session to lead the Blues to a 1-0 win over the Nashville Predators on Monday night in a battle of Central Division rivals.
Chargers look to carry momentum from win into stretch run
All wins count the same in the standings. Yet, the emotion emanating from the locker room after the Los Angeles Chargers’ 23-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night could be the catalyst to a late-season run and possibly getting to the playoffs for the first time in four years.
Cowboys sign WR Hilton after high-profile pursuit of Beckham
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys signed free agent receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday, adding the former longtime Indianapolis Colts player after their much-publicized courting of Odell Beckham Jr. Hilton had gone unsigned all season after his 10-year run with the Colts ended following the 2021 season.
