Read full article on original website
Related
Possible Tornadoes, Severe Weather On Its Way To Georgia
Here's when you can expect it.
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT | Cold, wet weather is in Sunday’s forecast!
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The lull in wet weather comes to an end tonight and early Sunday morning as a wave of rain builds southward through North Georgia. Keep a casual eye on the forecast in the First Alert Weather App if you’re out and about this evening.
atlantanewsfirst.com
What to do if your land is needed by GDOT for new interchange
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some people living in metro Atlanta could be asked to move. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is preparing to buy more than 25 acres of land. It needs the space to build a new interchange where I-285 and I-20 meet in Cobb, Douglas and Fulton counties.
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Georgia next month
Having a new grocery store open in town can provide many benefits to the local community. Not only will the store offer residents a greater variety of fresh produce, pantry items, and other food staples, but it will also create new jobs in the area and help stimulate the local economy. That's why we're excited to let you know that a major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Georgia next month.
tigerdroppings.com
Georgia High School Ref Might Have Made The Worst Call In The History Of Football
The line judge (L or LJ) assists the head linesman/down judge at the other end of the line of scrimmage, looking for possible offsides, encroachment and other fouls before the snap. As the play develops, line judges are responsible for the action near their sideline, including whether a player is out of bounds.
Jim Ellis Automotive Group founder passes away at 90
DULUTH, Ga. — The founder of an automotive group that has since grown to nearly two dozen car dealerships across metro Atlanta has died at the age of 90. Jim Ellis Jr., the founder of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group, died peacefully on Friday while surrounded by his family.
Flu cases in Georgia breaking records not seen in more than a decade, CDC director says
ATLANTA — CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is urging people to get vaccinated as influenza deaths and illnesses climb across the country. This comes as health providers battle COVID and RSV cases amidst what has been dubbed the "triple-demic." “It’s obviously very concerning so cases of influenza are still not...
Georgia Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID License - In Order to Board a Plane - a 2 Year Extension
Georgia residents just got a 2-year extension to get their REAL ID driver's license. The previous deadline was May 3, 2023, less than 5 months away. I wrote about this on Dec. 5: "Georgia Residents Must Have a REAL ID Star on Their Driver's License By May 3, 2023, In Order to Fly on a Plane."
14-year-old accidentally shoots self at Stonecrest Mall, causing panic, police say
STONECREST, Ga. — Police are investigating after a 14-year-old accidentally shot himself among shoppers at Stonecrest Mall. Officers say they were called to the mall just before 2:30 p.m. in reference to a person being shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they arrived,...
COVID-19 cases rose more than 50% in a week in Georgia, doctors warn
ATLANTA — Local doctors are urging people to take precautions because of what they call a “tripledemic,” which is stressing Georgia hospitals. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke with doctors this week, who continue to urge caution over the holiday period. Doctors have seen a rise in...
Two Georgia Cities Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Braves star, professional soccer player get married at Lake Oconee
ATLANTA — An Atlanta Braves hometown star and U.S. Women's National Team professional soccer player said their "I dos" this weekend. Dansby Swanson, who grew up in Kennesaw, married his fiancée Mallory Pugh, who plays for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League. They were...
fox5atlanta.com
Smyrna patient who left medical facility found in Kentucky
SMYRNA, Ga. - Police in Smyrna spent Sunday searching for a patient who went missing from Ridgeview Institute, a local medical facility. Later in the evening, officials announced Kellie McDowell was found in Kentucky with her mother. It is not clear why Kellie left or how the 17-year-old was able...
This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why
This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Blown touchdown call helps Georgia high school win state championship
Sandy Creek won the Georgia Class 3A high school football championship over Cedar Grove on Saturday after the referees made what appeared to be an egregiously poor ruling, as Sandy Creek scored a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the game despite the ball carrier being well short of the goal line. Sandy Creek prevailed 21-17, giving them their fourth state title in the past 15 years and their first since 2012.
fox5atlanta.com
These new Georgia laws take effect in January 2023
ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed some legislation in 2022 that won’t go into effect until January 1, 2023. Most Georgia laws took effect on July 1, but General Assembly delayed the effective dates of some laws or provisions until Jan. 1. Occasionally, provisions are applicable to taxable...
Herschel Walker “absolutely shocked” by election result
The votes have been cast and Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, lost to Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in their head-to-head runoff election. Still, there’s an aspect of the way the voting shook out that Walker can’t quite believe. Walker’s campaign was a disaster full of lies, controversies, scandals, and just Read more... The post Herschel Walker “absolutely shocked” by election result appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Comments / 0