GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Brady Danielson had 14 points in North Dakota's 99-48 victory against North Central (MN) on Monday night. Danielson shot 5 for 5, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Fightin' Hawks (6-7). Tsotne Tsartsidze scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Caleb Nero recorded 12 points and was 4 of 10 shooting (3 for 7 from distance).

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 8 HOURS AGO