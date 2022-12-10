ST. LOUIS — It’s not necessarily the sun shining through the windows that will brighten your mornings when Sean is in the house. It’s likely his smile, as he spends most of the day beaming! If you couple Sean’s silly sense of humor with his great grins, you’ve got an amazing young man who makes the dullest days brighter. Sean is 8-years old and loves to keep people laughing by telling jokes with the help of his computer. Knock-knock jokes are his specialty! He loves to chat about his favorite shows Monster Machines, Paw Patrol and Cars. Give him a few minutes and he will charm you into loving Lightning McQueen as much as he does! Sean is active, loves to laugh, and delights in the company of animals and big families.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO