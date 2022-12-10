Read full article on original website
UNI Adds Rival Wide Receiver from Transfer Portal
Former North Dakota State wide receiver DJ Hart announced today via Twitter and Instagram that he has decided to commit to Northern Iowa out of the transfer portal. He informed Coach Mark Farley and his staff on Friday morning of last week, December 9th, that he'd be committing. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
Louisiana Man Cleans Out Huge Iowa Lottery Prize
There's an old saying, you can't win if you don't play. Never is that more true than when you encounter someone who is just a guest visiting somewhere... and they run into a tremendous amount of luck. If you're the type who likes to try your hand at a lottery...
Cedar Falls Aquatics Center Sees Dramatic Drop In Cost
Families in the Cedar Valley will be surprised to hear this interesting news. A fun summertime spot will be changing things up next year. The Cedar Falls City Council is already looking to the summer. In a recent city council meeting, the Recreation & Community Programs Division proposed fee changes for pass holders of the Cedar Falls Aquatics Center, according to reports.
Commercial Pilot’s Return to Iowa Honors Lifelong Family Bond
You know you have a great story to tell when you not only have a unique hobby to form a lifelong bond over with your grandfather, but that hobby turns into a career that creates years of memorable moments in its own right. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Mallory...
Iowa Internet Celebrity KO’d By Cow?!? [WATCH]
Both human and animal are not hurt, and this was all done in good fun... Eastern Iowa has fallen in love with one Tik Tok star and his bovine. Mason Corkery and his buddy Gucci the cow blew up on social media last year when the human half of the duo started sharing videos of their hilarious misadventures.
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
Photos From Eastern Iowa Biofuels Plant Explosion
Yesterday, news broke about an explosion at a Marengo biodiesel facility that injured multiple people. There were two explosions that took place Thursday afternoon. The first explosion occurred around 11:15 a.m., the second being 45 minutes later. Crews worked through the night to put out the fire from the explosion.
Judge Drops Lawsuit About Eastern Iowa Rail Yard
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging that Cargill was granted illegal access to build a rail yard. Democratic State Senator Rob Hogg filed two lawsuits against the Cedar Rapids City Council in 2019. This came after the City Council voted to change the city’s future land use map in the 500-year flood plain.
Barn Collapses On The Road In Fayette County
I have shared many stories about farm-related accidents in our area on the roadways and even fields. As we are wrapping up harvest 22, hopefully, we will see fewer stories of farm accidents popping up. Most of the time we see roadway accidents involving a tractor or farm machinery... never a barn.
Two Seriously Injured After Head On Collision In Fayette County [PHOTO]
The temperature is dropping which means the roads are getting more slick. As we start to head toward the winter season, it’s just as important to be mindful of icy roads. On Monday, two people were seriously injured in an accident involving a pickup, semi, and an icy road.
