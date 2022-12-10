Read full article on original website
North Michigan Student Is Jumping In Lake Superior Every Day To ‘Help Her Depression’
Depression can be hard to deal with. On the surface, people will look perfectly happy, but we never truly know the battles people fight behind the scenes, and just under the surface. Lots of outlets are available for help, and many workplaces and schools now have departments you can get...
WLUC
Proposal 3 recount held in Marquette Township
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside the Marquette Township Hall Friday, election officials recounted November ballots from precincts out of Houghton, Dickinson, and Marquette counties. This was after the Election Integrity Fund and Force filed for a partial recount of votes on Proposal 3 in those counties. In a statement to...
UPMATTERS
Sign vandalized on Lakeshore development site
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A member of the Local 3 News team observed a sign on Monday that was vandalized at the future site of The Residences at North Harbor. The word, “NO” was spray painted in red over the sign. Local 3 News contacted Marquette City...
UPMATTERS
Toys for Tots receives donations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Lake Superior Marine Corps unloaded a 16 foot trailer of toys to Donate to Toys for Tots. Toys for Tots of Marquette County partners with St. Vincent De Paul and the Salvation Army to distribute the toys to families in time for Christmas. This year is the 75th anniversary for Toys for Tots.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Boil Water Advisory In Effect For Portions Of Escanaba
Escanaba Residents living in the areas of the following areas are now under a boil water advisory. All affected residents have received a door hanger regarding said boil advisory for Monday, December 12th, until further notified. You will experience interruption of service/loss of water service today for a period of time.
