Related
Jan. 6 panel meets to mull potential criminal referrals for Trump, others
The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is poised to meet Friday morning behind closed doors to take up a critical to-do list, including whether to issue potential criminal referrals for former President Trump and others. A subcommittee is expected to present their recommendations...
Appeals court ends Trump special master review, clears way for Justice Department investigation of top-secret documents
WASHINGTON — A unanimous federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information. The decision by the three-judge panel...
AG faces criticism over harassment accusations against aide
NEW YORK -- Stunning accusations against Attorney General Letitia James claim she handled sexual harassment allegations against a top aide far differently than her aggressive investigation of former governor Andrew Cuomo.The charges are coming from one of the women whose allegations of sexual harassment led to the resignation of James' longtime chief of staff, Ibrahim Khan.As CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer explains, she raises many questions about how the case was handled, and others have wondered why the Attorney General waited until after she won reelection to make the case public.READ MORE: Ibrahim Khan, chief of staff to Attorney General Letitia...
Kahele Faces Ethics Probe For Allegedly Misusing Social Media During Campaign
WASHINGTON — The House Ethics Committee is reviewing allegations that U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele violated ethics rules for using official resources when posting to his campaign social media accounts, including during his failed run for Hawaii governor. On Friday, the committee released a detailed report from the Office of...
Jan. 6 panel reaches ‘general agreement’ on criminal referrals to DOJ
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has come to a “general agreement” to forward some criminal referrals to the Justice Department, its chair told reporters Tuesday. It was a confusing morning at the Capitol, with Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) walking back statements he made earlier in the day when […]
Injured Jan. 6 Capitol Police Officer To Step Down From Job 'To Focus On Healing'
Sgt. Aquilino Gonell said he originally planned a full return but his medical condition won’t allow it.
Biden signs #MeToo law curbing confidentiality agreements
President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed legislation curbing the use of confidentiality agreements that block victims of sexual harassment from speaking publicly about misconduct in the workplace.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden had acted on the bipartisan Speak Out Act, which bars the use of nondisclosure agreements that employees or contractors are required to sign, often as a condition of employment. The new law, among the workplace changes pushed in the wake of the #MeToo movement, applies to any nondisclosure agreements, also known as NDAs, signed before a dispute has occurred. “Instead of protecting trade secrets as it...
BBC
US Capitol riot committee to make criminal referrals, chairman says
The US congressional committee investigating last year's Capitol riot will make criminal referrals to the justice department, its chairman says. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, told reporters the committee had agreed to take the step but was still discussing who to refer. It is expected to meet later on Tuesday...
